ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025-2030: $70,000 is probable for BTC if…
In the third quarter of 2022, Bitcoin (BTC) managed to beat stocks and the majority of major fiat currencies, except the U.S. Dollar Index, despite severe macroeconomic headwinds and a stagnating cryptocurrency market.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Analyst Predicts 825% Rally for Top Ethereum (ETH) Competitor on Back of Rapid Adoption
A popular crypto analyst is predicting an exponential rally for one of Ethereum’s (ETH) biggest competitors. The anonymous host of InvestAnswers tells his 444,000 YouTube subscribers that the rapid adoption of smart contract platform Solana could be the fuel that sends SOL back to its all-time high of $259.65.
cryptoglobe.com
Is Coinbase Going Bankrupt?
Rumours of Coinbase going bankrupt persist, even after the company had dismissed such claims and is actively expanding its business offshore. In July 2022, Coinbase suspended its Affiliate Program. A month before it shut down Coinbase Pro —its advanced trading arm of Coinbase— it announced a similar feature called Advanced Trade. These two announcements, plus the merger of its USD with USDC order books, sparked a swirl of rumours about Coinbase becoming insolvent.
protocol.com
America’s oldest bank gets into crypto
Good morning! BNY Mellon is getting into crypto. But as you might expect from America’s oldest bank, it’s not rushing into it. Caroline Butler joined the Bank of New York Mellon as CEO of custody services two years ago to ensure that the assets of the country’s oldest bank’s clients are safe and secure.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Trader Updates Outlook on Bitcoin and Ethereum-Based Altcoin That’s Exploded Over 350% in One Week
A widely followed crypto analyst is updating his outlook on Bitcoin (BTC) and weighing in on the price-exploding Mask Network (MASK). The pseudonymous analyst known as Altcoin Sherpa tells his 186,300 Twitter followers that BTC may chop around the $20,000 price level for quite some time. He says, based upon...
cryptoslate.com
Coinbase argues SEC’s XRP lawsuit caused $15B in losses for retail traders
Crypto exchange Coinbase has filed an amicus brief in support of Ripple (XRP), arguing that the SEC’s lawsuit led to retail traders losing $15 billion. According to the exchange, the SEC action forced U.S.-based exchanges to delist XRP, causing retail customers significant losses as the coin’s market cap declined.
boundingintocrypto.com
Bitcoin Price Prediction for November
The crypto market welcomes a new cryptocurrency almost every day, but one coin that has managed to stay relevant for over a decade is Bitcoin. Introduced in 2008, the brainchild of Satoshi Nakamoto is still the number one cryptocurrency since its launch.
astaga.com
Best crypto under $1 to buy in November
Cryptocurrencies bounced again this week after spending a number of weeks in a consolidation section. Most cash, together with Bitcoin, Ethereum, MATIC, and Chainlink jumped by greater than 5%. Since there was no main crypto news, this rally was principally due to macro components as buyers priced in a Fed pivot. Listed here are the very best crypto underneath $1 to purchase or commerce in November.
dailycoin.com
Global Payment Giant MoneyGram Now Permits U.S. Users To Buy, Sell, And Hold Cryptocurrencies On Its Mobile App
MoneyGram’s mobile app now allows its users to buy, sell and hoard cryptocurrencies. As part of the new offering, Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Litecoin (LTC) will be available for trading and storing in all U.S. states and the District of Columbia. Through its partnership with Coinme, MoneyGram will...
boundingintocrypto.com
Gala Games Price Prediction – Up 25% in 7 Day, Can it Reach $1
Gala Games price prediction is positive, as the coin has increased by more than 25% in the last seven days. GALA failed to break its early-day losing streak and fell further around the $0.0431 mark, despite the crypto market's modest recovery today. Moreover, Gala Games, a blockchain gaming platform, is powered by the Ethereum token GALA and serves as the trading platform for Gala Games competitors. It can also be used to purchase in-game items.
u.today
“It Will Only Get Worse”: Co-Founder of “Ethereum Killer” Has Stark Warning for Crypto Buyers
Kathleen Breitman, cofounder of “Ethereum killer” Tezos, believes that the ongoing cryptocurrency bear market cycle is only going to get worse. Breitman explains that the most recent bull run was “inflated” by cheap money. “There was a lot of easy money going into the system,” she said.
boundingintocrypto.com
Kinesis Money Launches Virtual Crypto Card
London, United Kingdom, 1st November, 2022, Chainwire. Kinesis Money, the digital asset utility platform, launched the Kinesis Virtual Card, enabling the global community to spend their crypto holdings in real-time, with instant fiat conversion, anywhere in the world. Powered by BAANX, the Kinesis Virtual Card introduces cryptocurrency as a monetary...
u.today
Ethereum Rushing Toward $1,800: Crypto Market Review, October 31
Ethereum Rushing Toward $1,800: Crypto Market Review, October 31
boundingintocrypto.com
Research report outlines why the crypto market might be on the verge of a reversal
As November begins, analysts are busy dissecting the major market movements that occurred in October. While Bitcoin (BTC) stayed relatively unchanged with only 5.89% growth in October, Arcane Research senior analyst, Vetle Lunde mapped out the direction the market might take in the next few months. “Uptober,” a reference to...
cryptoslate.com
Ethereum maintains dominance against Bitcoin post-merge
Ethereum (ETH) has regained its peak dominance against Bitcoin (BTC), according to Glassnode data analyzed by CryptoSlate. The BTC-ETH Dominance metric is an oscillator that tracks the macro outperformance trends between the top two crypto-assets. It considers only the market cap of Bitcoin relative to the combined market cap of the digital currencies.
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Will Not Touch $100k Anytime Soon Says Economist
As the first and primary cryptocurrency to exist, Bitcoin has witnessed different reactions and predictions in the industry. Its advancement over the past years has been above the growth of conventional assets. However, the recent bearish trend in the crypto market this year created doubts about the future of the token.
dailycoin.com
Ethereum (ETH) Staking: How to Maximize Your Yields
Staking is often praised as one of the best ways to earn passive income in crypto. It has recently become even more attractive to Ethereum users, as it successfully implemented proof-of-stake as its consensus mechanism, enabling anyone to stake their tokens and earn rewards. While the annual percentage yield (APY)...
bitcoinist.com
Big Eyes Coin Set to Firepower Your Crypto Account Like Ethereum
2021 was the year the leading DeFi network and cryptocurrency, Ethereum, hit its current all-time high: $4,800. While the crypto community expects Ethereum to surpass its recent all-time high, it’s yet uncertain when. The 2022 crypto crash, though expected to a limit, still came as a surprise to many...
cryptonewsz.com
Bitcoin.com to Launch the $VERSE Token Sale on November 1st
Bitcoin.com, the leader in the cryptocurrency market, is ready to release its native token, $VERSE. The release of $VERSE is making waves across the market. According to the latest tweet by Bitcoin.com, the VERSE token sale will go live on November 1st, 2022, at getverse.com. Bitcoin casino sites are pioneers...
CoinTelegraph
World Crypto Conference 2023 connects TradFi with Web3 to debate the future of digital assets
One of Europe’s most exciting blockchain conferences — the World Crypto Conference 2023 — will be held from Jan. 13 to 15 in Switzerland, the global center of traditional finance and one of the world’s most crypto-friendly countries. Fittingly, the WCC2023 takes place just before the...
