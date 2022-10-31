Categorized: Supply chain | Supply Chain readiness. Managing a complex supply chain is challenging at the best of times. Since 2020, the coinciding forces of the COVID-19 pandemic, geopolitical turmoil, and trade conflicts have caused unprecedented disruption to global supply chains, underscoring the need for proactive approaches and clear plans to mitigate risk and improve resiliency. Supply chain resiliency is characterized by the ability to see what is happening (visibility), quickly analyze those events or data (intelligence) and to respond appropriately (agility).

