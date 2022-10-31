ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wasco, CA

theshafterpress.com

Gangs blamed for Wasco shootings

Wasco has seen a series of violent gang-related shootings that have taken place this month. Citizens are concerned about their safety. The latest occurred on Oct. 24th when deputies responded to the 1200 block of Iris Street for a victim of a shooting where they located an adult male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
WASCO, CA
KGET

Agreement between city and Bakersfield College would allow welding students to work on city projects

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. Calif. (KGET) — The City of Bakersfield has entered into an agreement with Bakersfield College that will allow welding students to gain hands-on technical experience in design, fabrication and installation. The city says it has an ongoing need for custom iron fencing and enclosures at city-owned facilities. BC students will design and build […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET 17

Tax increase measures across Kern

MCFARLAND, Calif. (KGET) — There are a number of local ballot measures before voters in Kern County in this midterm election. From raising the county’s sales tax, to building health care facilities, to retail cannabis. People living in McFarland, Ridgecrest, Tehachapi and unincorporated parts of Kern will see...
MCFARLAND, CA
Bakersfield Now

Heavy police presence at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE (11/4/22) The Bakersfield Police Department said when they arrived they found a victim suffering from major injuries, and he was transported to a local hospital. According to the police, they have no information on the suspected shooter. Anyone with information is asked to call...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KMPH.com

Road advisories for Nov. 3

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Due to weather conditions, there will be several road closures. According to Kern County, Public works these roads are closed. Tehachapi Willow Springs Rd. west of Jameson St. Rolling traffic breaks between Gorman and Lebec. I-5 through the Grapevine requiring chains, and CHP will be...
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Now

Winter storm causes school delays for Nov. 3

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — This morning several schools in Kern County will be delaying their openings today. These are the schools that are delaying their opening. Valley Oaks Charter School Tehachapi: 1-hour delay. Tehachapi Unified School District: Closed. Mojave Unified School District: 2-hour delay. Peak to Peak Mountain Charter:...
KERN COUNTY, CA
wascotrib.com

Arrest Report - Oct. 27, 2022

Elizabeth Vidales, 36, of Shafter, was arrested at Poso and North Shafter on a bench warrant/failure to appear on misdemeanor charge. Ignacio Briseno Ramirez, 42, of Shafter, was arrested on North Shafter and Munzer Avenue for driving with a suspended license. Julisa Eliza Cobian, 23, of Shafter, was arrested on...
SHAFTER, CA
GV Wire

New Drone Footage Shows Latest Progress on Valley Bullet Train Route

California’s High-Speed Rail Authority has released its latest construction update video highlighting progress on the nation’s first bullet train project. The initial operating segment of the controversial rail line is expected to originate in Merced and terminate in the southern part of Bakersfield. Construction is currently underway along 119 miles between Madera and Shafter.
FRESNO, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Residents express concerns over proposed warehouse project

Several residents expressed concern about a proposed warehouse project in south Bakersfield, citing pollution and the impact of heavy trucks on the neighborhood, during Wednesday's City Council meeting. Developers of the 91-acre site, titled as the Majesty Gateway Project, would erect several commercial buildings and a 50-feet-tall, 1-million-square-foot distribution center....
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Wild, multi-county chase ends with dramatic ending in Kern County

Delano, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A wild chase through multiple counties ends with a dramatic arrest in Kern County. According to the Kings County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday, October 28, 2022 at around 1:16 p.m., a deputy was patrolling in the area of 18th Avenue and Kent Avenue in Kings County when he observed a yellow Hummer driving at a high rate of speed.
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Accused drunken driver held on all charges in deadly Bakersfield crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — By his own admission, Alexzander Pacheco drank three beers before his car collided with another vehicle, inflicting mortal injuries to its driver. Surveillance video, however, revealed he had at least twice that amount and drove roughly twice the speed limit in the crash early July 1 at the intersection of Belle […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA

