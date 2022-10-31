Read full article on original website
Veterans Day parades to take place across Kern County
Two Veterans Day parades will take place in Kern County in the upcoming weeks. The City of Delano will celebrate its military men and women on Saturday, November 5th.
theshafterpress.com
Gangs blamed for Wasco shootings
Wasco has seen a series of violent gang-related shootings that have taken place this month. Citizens are concerned about their safety. The latest occurred on Oct. 24th when deputies responded to the 1200 block of Iris Street for a victim of a shooting where they located an adult male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
Snow and ice delays and closures for some Kern County schools
Some schools across Kern County are experiencing delayed starts due to the weather on Thursday, November 3rd.
Agreement between city and Bakersfield College would allow welding students to work on city projects
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. Calif. (KGET) — The City of Bakersfield has entered into an agreement with Bakersfield College that will allow welding students to gain hands-on technical experience in design, fabrication and installation. The city says it has an ongoing need for custom iron fencing and enclosures at city-owned facilities. BC students will design and build […]
KGET 17
Tax increase measures across Kern
MCFARLAND, Calif. (KGET) — There are a number of local ballot measures before voters in Kern County in this midterm election. From raising the county’s sales tax, to building health care facilities, to retail cannabis. People living in McFarland, Ridgecrest, Tehachapi and unincorporated parts of Kern will see...
wascotrib.com
Shafter chief: A commitment to pro-active policy in Shafter keeping gang activity down
With all of the violence that has taken place in recent weeks in northern Kern County, including Delano, McFarland and Wasco, Shafter has not borne the brunt of the violent assaults. Shafter Police Chief Kevin Zimmermann said that this is in large part to a philosophy that was taken by...
Bakersfield Now
Heavy police presence at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE (11/4/22) The Bakersfield Police Department said when they arrived they found a victim suffering from major injuries, and he was transported to a local hospital. According to the police, they have no information on the suspected shooter. Anyone with information is asked to call...
KMPH.com
Road advisories for Nov. 3
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Due to weather conditions, there will be several road closures. According to Kern County, Public works these roads are closed. Tehachapi Willow Springs Rd. west of Jameson St. Rolling traffic breaks between Gorman and Lebec. I-5 through the Grapevine requiring chains, and CHP will be...
Homeland Security, Bakersfield law enforcement conduct gang operation
On Thursday morning, members of the Bakersfield and Kern County law enforcement agencies, along with Homeland Security conducted a gang enforcement operation throughout the city.
Bakersfield finishes Phase 1 of Citywide Solar Electricity Generating Project
The City of Bakersfield has finished the first phase of the Citywide Solar Electricity Generating Project. The announcement came in the form of a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Park at Riverwalk.
Bakersfield Now
Winter storm causes school delays for Nov. 3
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — This morning several schools in Kern County will be delaying their openings today. These are the schools that are delaying their opening. Valley Oaks Charter School Tehachapi: 1-hour delay. Tehachapi Unified School District: Closed. Mojave Unified School District: 2-hour delay. Peak to Peak Mountain Charter:...
Power outage in Rosedale, estimated 980 people affected
There is currently an unplanned power outage in Rosedale on Thursday, November 3rd. The outage began at 5:40 a.m
wascotrib.com
Arrest Report - Oct. 27, 2022
Elizabeth Vidales, 36, of Shafter, was arrested at Poso and North Shafter on a bench warrant/failure to appear on misdemeanor charge. Ignacio Briseno Ramirez, 42, of Shafter, was arrested on North Shafter and Munzer Avenue for driving with a suspended license. Julisa Eliza Cobian, 23, of Shafter, was arrested on...
GV Wire
New Drone Footage Shows Latest Progress on Valley Bullet Train Route
California’s High-Speed Rail Authority has released its latest construction update video highlighting progress on the nation’s first bullet train project. The initial operating segment of the controversial rail line is expected to originate in Merced and terminate in the southern part of Bakersfield. Construction is currently underway along 119 miles between Madera and Shafter.
Rain? In Kern County? Really? Yes!
The night of November 1st marked Kern County's first rain of the water year, which began a month ago.
Bakersfield Californian
Residents express concerns over proposed warehouse project
Several residents expressed concern about a proposed warehouse project in south Bakersfield, citing pollution and the impact of heavy trucks on the neighborhood, during Wednesday's City Council meeting. Developers of the 91-acre site, titled as the Majesty Gateway Project, would erect several commercial buildings and a 50-feet-tall, 1-million-square-foot distribution center....
Origin of mysterious herd of wild horses in Tehachapi mountains leaves locals stumped
TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) — If you’ve lived in Kern County long enough you are likely adept at extolling our beautiful sights and rich history for newcomers and outsiders. But even if you’ve lived here most of your life, like I have, there’s a piece of our history hiding in the hills in Tehachapi, you’ve likely […]
Bakersfield Now
Wild, multi-county chase ends with dramatic ending in Kern County
Delano, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A wild chase through multiple counties ends with a dramatic arrest in Kern County. According to the Kings County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday, October 28, 2022 at around 1:16 p.m., a deputy was patrolling in the area of 18th Avenue and Kent Avenue in Kings County when he observed a yellow Hummer driving at a high rate of speed.
One person is dead in east Bakersfield shooting
According to the Kern County Sheriff's Office, deputies went to the 800 block of Rembrandt Street at around 3:30 p.m. after receiving a report of a shooting in the area.
Accused drunken driver held on all charges in deadly Bakersfield crash
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — By his own admission, Alexzander Pacheco drank three beers before his car collided with another vehicle, inflicting mortal injuries to its driver. Surveillance video, however, revealed he had at least twice that amount and drove roughly twice the speed limit in the crash early July 1 at the intersection of Belle […]
