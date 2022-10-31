Read full article on original website
4th annual Mega Adoption event to feature 75 adoptable pets
More than 40 local organizations will be coming together to host the fourth annual “Mega Adoption” event on Sunday, Nov. 6. Admission is free to the public and will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Stramler Park in Bakersfield. The first ‘Mega Adoption’ event in 2017 found 100 animals their forever homes. […]
Dutch Bros offers specialty drinks to fuel holidays
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Forget chestnuts roasting on an open fire. How about a Hazelnut Truffle Mocha instead? Dutch Bros is offering the drink (chocolate milk with hazelnut, espresso, creamy Soft Top and caramel drizzle) along with the Sugar N Spice Oat Milk Latte (“winter spice” flavor, espresso and oat milk dusted with cinnamon sprinkles) […]
Tickets now on sale for Hanford's Winter Wonderland
Hanford's second annual Winter Wonderland event started on Tuesday with ticket sales.
Veterans Day parades to take place across Kern County
Two Veterans Day parades will take place in Kern County in the upcoming weeks. The City of Delano will celebrate its military men and women on Saturday, November 5th.
Texas Roadhouse brings texas-sized job opportunities to Visalia
VISALIA – Business continues to grow in Tulare County’s most populated city, bringing job opportunities and potential to lessen unemployment in the county, which has gone up since it hit an all-time low in spring. One of the newest additions to Visalia’s growing supply of businesses, an American...
Ticket matching 5 of 6 lottery numbers sold in Visalia
The ticket was sold on Oct. 31 at the Visalia Chevron in the Rancho Viejo Shopping Center, on the corner of Walnut Avenue and Akers Street. An unnamed resident was one of two lucky participants in California’s Powerball Lottery to match five of six winning lottery numbers and won $790,446. The second ticket was sold in Los Angeles, and the two winners split $1,580,892, according to Greg Parashak, California Lottery spokesperson.
Animal Care Center : Meet Matt
Sponsored Content by Animal Behavior College. Studio 17’s Guest Host, Kait Hill talks to Behaviorist, Joshua Proctor with Bakersfield Animal Care Center to learn about this week’s featured pet, Matt. Matt is a five-year-old Chihuahua mix. He is a great family dog and does well with kids. For...
Origin of mysterious herd of wild horses in Tehachapi mountains leaves locals stumped
TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) — If you’ve lived in Kern County long enough you are likely adept at extolling our beautiful sights and rich history for newcomers and outsiders. But even if you’ve lived here most of your life, like I have, there’s a piece of our history hiding in the hills in Tehachapi, you’ve likely […]
Winning Powerball ticket for nearly $800,000 sold at Visalia gas station
Check your tickets! According to the California Lottery, a winning ticket worth $790,446 was sold at a gas station in Visalia.
Paranormal researcher talks about encounters with energy ‘orbs’ at Kern County Museum
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The Kern County Museum is a repository of history, a vault of artifacts that describe the growth and development of this place where we live. It’s a place where you can see and touch things that speak to history. But it’s also a place where there are some things that are […]
City of Bakersfield hosts dog vaccination clinic
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The City of Bakersfield Animal Control is hosting a drive through vaccination clinic on Saturday, according to a tweet from the Bakersfield Police Department Twitter. The department said the clinic is from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. or while supplies last at Wilson Park. There will be low-cost dog microchips, vaccines […]
Mall's new FroYo Kafe is a one-stop shop for families
When it comes to getting a head start on the day, K & J FroYo Kafe is the place to be. Owner of K & J FroYo Kafe, George Souza, proudly announced, ”People love our frozen yogurt, we mix our flavors here.”. The new Hanford Mall shop offers both...
Winter storm causes school delays for Nov. 3
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — This morning several schools in Kern County will be delaying their openings today. These are the schools that are delaying their opening. Valley Oaks Charter School Tehachapi: 1-hour delay. Tehachapi Unified School District: Closed. Mojave Unified School District: 2-hour delay. Peak to Peak Mountain Charter:...
Snow and ice delays and closures for some Kern County schools
Some schools across Kern County are experiencing delayed starts due to the weather on Thursday, November 3rd.
Agreement between city and Bakersfield College would allow welding students to work on city projects
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. Calif. (KGET) — The City of Bakersfield has entered into an agreement with Bakersfield College that will allow welding students to gain hands-on technical experience in design, fabrication and installation. The city says it has an ongoing need for custom iron fencing and enclosures at city-owned facilities. BC students will design and build […]
Two Powerball Tickets Matching Five Numbers Sold in California
Five out of six isn't bad when it comes to a billion-dollar lottery jackpot drawing. There were no tickets that matched all six numbers in the Powerball drawing Monday night, when the jackpot soared past $1 billion for only the second time in history. But two tickets sold in California...
First rainfall since June in Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Parts of Bakersfield are seeing the first rainfall since June of this year and that may cause slippery roads. There will be isolated storms around town until early tomorrow. Watch out for slippery road conditions.
Power outage in Rosedale, estimated 980 people affected
There is currently an unplanned power outage in Rosedale on Thursday, November 3rd. The outage began at 5:40 a.m
All you need to know as rainy season moves into Kern
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — During this winter season, there are a few things Kern County residents should keep in mind to remain safe. Bookmark this page for tips on staying safe on the roads, emergency numbers and water restriction reminders. Safe driving tips Winter storms may cause dangerous driving conditions, here are some tips from […]
Road advisories for Nov. 3
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Due to weather conditions, there will be several road closures. According to Kern County, Public works these roads are closed. Tehachapi Willow Springs Rd. west of Jameson St. Rolling traffic breaks between Gorman and Lebec. I-5 through the Grapevine requiring chains, and CHP will be...
