Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Homeland Security, Bakersfield law enforcement conduct gang operation
On Thursday morning, members of the Bakersfield and Kern County law enforcement agencies, along with Homeland Security conducted a gang enforcement operation throughout the city.
Kern probation makes an arrest and seizes drugs, firearm
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Probation Department performed a “home call” Wednesday and arrested Oscar Dominguez, 29, who was determined to be in violation of his probation. The probation department said officers located Dominguez at a residence on Gaston Street in Wasco. During the search officers allegedly found a loaded semiautomatic handgun and […]
theshafterpress.com
Gangs blamed for Wasco shootings
Wasco has seen a series of violent gang-related shootings that have taken place this month. Citizens are concerned about their safety. The latest occurred on Oct. 24th when deputies responded to the 1200 block of Iris Street for a victim of a shooting where they located an adult male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
Accused drunken driver held on all charges in deadly Bakersfield crash
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — By his own admission, Alexzander Pacheco drank three beers before his car collided with another vehicle, inflicting mortal injuries to its driver. Surveillance video, however, revealed he had at least twice that amount and drove roughly twice the speed limit in the crash early July 1 at the intersection of Belle […]
Bakersfield Now
CHP: Grapevine open, conducting breaks
-- All eyes on the passes as the first significant rain fall hits Kern County in 194 days. As of 8 A.M. the Grapevine remains open as CHP watches roadways.
wascotrib.com
Arrest Report - Oct. 27, 2022
Elizabeth Vidales, 36, of Shafter, was arrested at Poso and North Shafter on a bench warrant/failure to appear on misdemeanor charge. Ignacio Briseno Ramirez, 42, of Shafter, was arrested on North Shafter and Munzer Avenue for driving with a suspended license. Julisa Eliza Cobian, 23, of Shafter, was arrested on...
Co-defendant in slaying of Arvin High football star seeks resentencing
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One of two men convicted of murder in the 1997 execution-style slaying of Arvin High School football star Chad Yarbrough is seeking resentencing under changes to the state’s felony-murder rule. Efrain Garza Jr., 43, was sentenced to life without parole after pleading no contest to first-degree murder, but now argues he […]
Man arrested after Visalia police heard movement in suspended ceiling
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 36-year-old man was found after police say they heard movement above a suspended ceiling and noticed damaged ceiling tiles after officers responded to a burglary alarm in Visalia, according to the Visalia Police Department. Police say they responded to a call around 2:30 a.m., at “The Ruum Visalia” on the […]
DA: Tulare man sentenced for DUI that killed 2 victims
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The sentence for a man that was found guilty of a DUI crash that killed two victims and injured a third was handed down by the Tulare County Superior Court, according to the Office of the District Attorney County of Tulare. Officials say that at 3:30 p.m. on July 8, […]
3 arrested for stealing vehicle, credit cards in Visalia, police say
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Three people were arrested after they stole a vehicle and started using the victim’s credit cards, according to the Visalia Police Department. Around 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 25, an officer was called out to Planet Fitness on Walnut Avenue after it was reported that three suspects had stolen a car […]
KMPH.com
Man led law enforcement on dangerous chase through Kings County
KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — A man led local law enforcement on a dangerous chase through Kings County Friday afternoon around 1 p.m. A Kings County Sherriff was patrolling the area of 18th Avenue and Kent Avenue in a rural area when he spotted a yellow Hummer driving at a high speed.
Hanford teens arrested for threats against school, police say
HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two teens were arrested for threatening to shoot up a middle school in Hanford, according to the Hanford Police Department. Police say around 7:00 a.m. Thursday, they received calls from parents about a social media post of a rifle that advised students to not go to Woodrow Wilson Jr. High School […]
Power outage in Rosedale, estimated 980 people affected
There is currently an unplanned power outage in Rosedale on Thursday, November 3rd. The outage began at 5:40 a.m
Snow and ice delays and closures for some Kern County schools
Some schools across Kern County are experiencing delayed starts due to the weather on Thursday, November 3rd.
GV Wire
New Drone Footage Shows Latest Progress on Valley Bullet Train Route
California’s High-Speed Rail Authority has released its latest construction update video highlighting progress on the nation’s first bullet train project. The initial operating segment of the controversial rail line is expected to originate in Merced and terminate in the southern part of Bakersfield. Construction is currently underway along 119 miles between Madera and Shafter.
Teen left with moderate injuries after a shooting in Lamont: KCSO
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 15-year-old boy was left with moderate injuries after a shooting on Santa Ana Street in Lamont Monday night, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said they received the call at about 8:30 p.m. and when deputies arrived at the scene they found the teenager with one […]
Origin of mysterious herd of wild horses in Tehachapi mountains leaves locals stumped
TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) — If you’ve lived in Kern County long enough you are likely adept at extolling our beautiful sights and rich history for newcomers and outsiders. But even if you’ve lived here most of your life, like I have, there’s a piece of our history hiding in the hills in Tehachapi, you’ve likely […]
BPD investigating an attempted grand theft
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help identifying two suspects who are allegedly involved in attempted grand theft of two off-road go-carts, according to the police department. According to officials, the incident occurred on July 27 at about 4:45 p.m.on Hollins Street. The first suspect is described as […]
A closer look at those running for the Delano UHSD Board of Trustees
Student wellbeing, campus safety, and ensuring children are prepared for their futures are the top concerns of Delano parents and the DUHSD trustee candidates.
BPD is warning Bakersfield residents against an 'outstanding warrant' phone scam
BPD has gotten reports of scammers pretending to be police and demanding money to clear phony warrants.
Comments / 0