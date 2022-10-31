Read full article on original website
Johnny Depp will make “star” guest appearance in Rihanna’s Fenty fashion show
Johnny Depp is set to make a “star” guest appearance at Rihanna‘s next fashion show. The actor and musician, 59, is set to be the first male to headline the fashion show’s “star moment” in the history of Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty, according to TMZ. The role has previously been filled by the likes of likes of Cindy Crawford and Erykah Badu.
‘Blood Bowl 3’ has been delayed until 2023
Nacon has confirmed that the release date for Blood Bowl 3 has been pushed back to 2023. A turn-based combat game inspired by the board game of the same name, Blood Bowl 3 is a blend of American football and Warhammer-influenced fantasy from Cyanide Studio. “Brutal, crazy, tactical… this is...
‘Modern Warfare 2’ best Expedite 12 attachments and loadout
Modern Warfare 2 has been out for a week today (November 4), and while players are still trying to work out the shooter’s best guns, certain weapons have become particularly dominant in their fields – including the Expedite 12 shotgun, which is incredibly powerful for clearing a room of enemies.
Millie Bobby Brown is worried ‘Enola Holmes’ quirk will carry over to ‘Stranger Things’
Millie Bobby Brown has said she has a “deep-rooted fear” around filming Stranger Things following Enola Holmes 2. The actor reprises her role as Sherlock’s teenage sister in the upcoming Netflix sequel, alongside Henry Cavill, Helena Bonham Carter, Louis Patridge and David Thewlis. Speaking during a Q&A...
Watch the exciting cinematic for Jackson Wang’s ‘League of Legends’ track ‘Fire to the Fuse’
Jackson Wang has recently released ‘Fire to the Fuse’, a collaborative track between 88Rising and League of Legends. Wang’s latest track, released yesterday (November 3), was accompanied by a cinematic that tells the story of League of Legends‘ Empyrean universe. In it, one version of Pyke travels across the multiverse to kill other versions of himself before destroying their respective universes.
‘Westworld’ cancelled by HBO despite season five plans
Westworld has been cancelled by HBO, despite plans for a fifth season. The news comes shortly after season four of the sci-fi series premiered, and creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy had shared ideas for a fifth and final season. “We always planned for a fifth and final season,” Nolan...
Crawlers – ‘Loud Without Noise’ review: confident, cool and exhilaratingly real
A whole generation of rock bands have emerged in the last few years thanks to being able to gain an audience online, and Crawlers are part of those previously underrepresented voices revitalising the genre. Despite being at the start of their career, they’ve already reached astounding heights: after building a sizeable following on TikTok, in May, they opened up for My Chemical Romance at their Warrington show. It was a fitting gig, given that Crawlers’ soaring highs and gut-wrenching melodies make them feel very much like successors to the emo legends.
Ryan Reynolds trolls Nick Cannon after he announces his 11th baby
Ryan Reynolds has trolled Nick Cannon after the comedian and rapper announced he was expecting his 11th child. It comes after model Alyssa Scott recently shared some maternity photos on her Instagram account. News of Scott and Cannon’s baby prompted Reynolds to quip: “We’re gonna need a bigger bottle”, alongside...
‘Warhammer: Vermintide 2’ is free on Steam right now
Warhammer: Vermintide 2, from developer Fatshark, is free for players to download and keep permanently this weekend, via a 100 per cent discount on Steam. Warhammer: Vermintide 2 is available for free on Steam right now, and will remain so until November 7. Unlike previous free weekends seen for other titles, anyone who claims a copy of the game before November 7 will be able to keep and play the game indefinitely.
The latest Day of the Devs stream proves it’s here to stay for another decade
This Week In Games is a weekly column that tackles gaming’s biggest stories. This week, Andy Brown celebrates 10 years of Day of the Devs and explores what made its latest stream so special. Day of the Devs turns 10 this year, and if last night’s (November 3) birthday...
Jake ‘Boaster’ Howlett is putting on a show
“Honestly, I don’t think people can look down on esports anymore,” says Jake Howlett, a professional gamer better known by his handle Boaster. “Gaming has grown so much over the past three years, it’s not something that can be clowned upon anymore,” he continues before pointing out that “in some countries, gamers are top tier celebrities.”
‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ trailer hides ‘Titanic’ reference
The official trailer for Avatar: The Way Of Water seems to hide a reference to Titanic, according to eagle-eyed fans. Director James Cameron returns for the second film in the fantasy franchise, and several users on Reddit have noticed a parallel with the filmmaker’s 1997 smash hit, Titanic. One...
How to get gold camo in ‘Modern Warfare 2’
Modern Warfare 2 is finally here, bringing a whole new set of maps along with it. Not only that, but the weapons system has been completely overhauled this time around, with a much deeper Gunsmith and shared attachment platforms. Despite all the new bells and whistles, some classic COD staples remain, like the gold camo that can be equipped to guns.
Watch the first official trailer for ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’
20th Century Studios has released the first full-length trailer for Avatar: The Way Of Water – you can watch it above. The two-and-a-half-minute clip welcomes fans back to the alien planet of Pandora, as well reintroducing the returning Na’vi characters played by Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana. The...
Rainn Wilson doesn’t want to be remembered for playing Dwight in ‘The Office’
Rainn Wilson, best known for playing Dwight in The Office, has said he wants to be remembered for playing a different role. The actor, who played the character in the US sitcom across nine seasons, was asked what project from his career he’d want people unfamiliar with his work to watch first.
Jack Harlow brings out Dave for ‘Starlight’ at Wembley Arena
Jack Harlow brought out Dave for a performance of ‘Starlight’ during his show at Wembley Arena tonight (November 3). “Can I bring a friend out?” the rapper asked his 12,500-strong audience, before bringing Dave out of the wings. “Out of everyone I’ve met in this industry, Dave is one of the truest friends I have.”
Netflix’s ‘Gyeongseong Creature’ confirmed for second season before the series’ premiere
Netflix’s Gyeongseong Creature has already been green-lit for a second season, ahead of its series premiere. Yesterday (November 3), several South Korean media outlets reported that the forthcoming fantasy-thriller K-drama has already been confirmed for a second season – despite its first season not having aired yet – with filming set to take place next year.
Tom Felton remembers “awful” audition with Anthony Hopkins
Tom Felton has opened up about an “awful” audition alongside Anthony Hopkins for Hitchcock. The Harry Potter actor recalled auditioning for the 2012 film in which Hopkins played the late filmmaker Alfred Hitchcock, calling the experience “awful”. “This was not my finest hour when it came...
Watch Bono perform special solo rendition of U2’s ‘With Or Without You’
Bono performed a special solo version of U2‘s ‘With Or Without You’ on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert last night (November 3) – watch below. The frontman stopped by the US chat show to speak about his new memoir Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story, which came out on Tuesday (November 1).
‘The Witcher’ fans petition to “replace the writers” instead of Henry Cavill
Fans of The Witcher have united in their thousands to sign a petition calling for Henry Cavill to remain part of the cast, and to ask that the show’s writers are replaced instead. On Saturday (October 29) Netflix released a statement saying that while series lead Cavill would continue...
