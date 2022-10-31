ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
rajah.com

Butch Talks About Wanting To Improve His Mic Skills, Working With Triple H, Not Enjoying Social Media

Butch recently appeared as a guest on the Out Of Character with Ryan Satin podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the wrestling veteran spoke about working alongside Paul "Triple H" Levesque on the WWE main roster, how he doesn't like to spend time on social media, improving his microphone skills for promos in WWE and more.
FLORIDA STATE
rajah.com

Wes Lee Addresses Working Relationship With Shawn Michaels

Wes Lee recently appeared as a guest on the "Getting Over: Wrestling" program for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the NXT North American Champion spoke about his working relationship with WWE Hall of Fame legend and Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative for WWE.
rajah.com

WWE The Bump Recap (11/2): The Bump Crew Chats With Drew McIntyre

WWE The Bump (11/2) -Kayla and Matt Camp welcome the viewers onboard, until Matt gives a rundown of today’s lineup. -The Bump crew share their thoughts on the latest episodes of Smackdown and Monday Night Raw, until Drew McIntyre joins the show. Drew McIntyre. In the midst of WWE’s...
rajah.com

First Look At The Arena For WWE Crown Jewel In Riyadh, Saudi Arabia (Photo)

The road to WWE Crown Jewel 2022 continues to wind down. As noted, on Friday the final pre-show press conference for the event took place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, the location of the special premium live event scheduled for November 5, 2022. Ahead of the big show on 11/5 featuring...
rajah.com

WWE Crown Jewel 2022 Press Conference Announced For Friday In Saudi Arabia

The road to WWE Crown Jewel 2022 continues to wind down. The final press conference for the special event scheduled for November 5, 2022 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia will take place on Friday, November 4, 2022. WWE made the announcement via their official website and social media on Thursday afternoon.
rajah.com

WWE Announces Five Matches For Next Week's Episode Of WWE NXT

WWE announced during last Tuesday night's episode of WWE NXT the five matchups that was made official for next week's episode of the show. It was announced that Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo will battle Hank Walker in a Singles Match, Andre Chase will face Charlie Dempsey in a Singles Match, Joe Gacy will go up against Cameron Grimes in Singles action and Brutus Creed will take on Damon Kemp in a Five Minute Challenge Match.
rajah.com

WWE Superstars Arrive In Saudi Arabia For Crown Jewel 2022 (Photo)

The road to WWE Crown Jewel 2022 is winding down. WWE Superstars are starting to arrive in Saudi Arabia for the big event scheduled for November 5, 2022 at Mrsool Park in Riyadh. On Thursday, Bayley shared a photo of herself with fellow Damage CTRL members Dakota Kai and Io...
rajah.com

Brutus "The Barber" Beefcake Shares His Thoughts On The Acclaimed

During his appearance on Good Karma Wrestling, WWE Hall of Famer Brutus “The Barber” Beefcake shared his thoughts on current All Elite Wrestling World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens and Max Caster). Beefcake also reflected on his induction into the WWE Hall Of Fame, and more. Check out the highlights below.
rajah.com

Booker T Shares His Thoughts On R-Truth's Recent NXT Appearances

Has Booker T enjoyed the recent NXT appearances from R-Truth?. Who better to ask than the WWE Grand Slam Champion himself?. During the latest edition of his own Hall Of Fame podcast, WWE Hall Of Famer and current NXT commentator Booker T shared his thoughts on R-Truth’s recent performances in NXT.
rajah.com

WWE's Sasha Banks Teases Something "Crazy" is Coming Later in November

-- Posting to her Instagram stories, Sasha Banks talked about time passing leading to growth and a journey that she's been loving. However, she then hinted that something "crazy" is coming which she has been waiting for the past six months for while not divulging any details on whether that is a return to WWE or some other outside venture. Banks remains under contract to WWE according to most sources.
rajah.com

Sloane Jacobs Comments On Her WWE NXT Release

Sloane Jacobs is the latest to comment on being released from WWE NXT this week. The women's wrestling star took to social media this week and shared a brief statement after being among the talents released by WWE NXT. As noted, the company released Bodhi Hayward, Jacobs, Erica Yan, Damaris...
rajah.com

Nikki Bella Calls Logan Paul "The Total Package As A WWE Superstar" (Video)

Logan Paul is "the total package as a WWE Superstar." That's the opinion of WWE Hall of Fame legend Nikki Bella. The women's wrestling legend recently spoke with TMZ Sports and was asked about Logan Paul ahead of his big championship clash against Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel 2022 on 11/5 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
rajah.com

Booker T Says The WWE Universe Should Watch WWE NXT And Become A Part Of It

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently took to his "Hall Of Fame" podcast, where he spoke about a variety of topics such as how the WWE Universe should watch WWE NXT and become a part of it because it is special and the talents really make the brand stand out.
rajah.com

Bobby Lashley Says Crown Jewel Will Not Be His Only Showdown Against Brock Lesnar

Bobby Lashley is ready to share the squared circle with Brock Lesnar on several occasions. "The All Mighty" spoke about his upcoming WWE Crown Jewel 2022 showdown against "The Beast Incarnate" during a recent interview with CBS Sports. Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview. On guaranteeing...

Comments / 0

Community Policy