Coconut Creek, FL

High School Football PRO

Belle Glade, November 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Moore Haven HS football team will have a game with Glades Day High School on November 03, 2022, 14:00:00.
BELLE GLADE, FL
High School Soccer PRO

Fort Lauderdale, November 02 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Cooper City High School soccer team will have a game with Cardinal Gibbons High School on November 02, 2022, 15:00:00.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
thewestsidegazette.com

Westside Gazette’s Student/Athlete of the Week

Blanche Ely Tiger Harlem Howard, a three-star rated athlete according to 247 Sports, is this week’s Westside Gazette Student/Athlete of the Week. The 6’1” 165 pound free safety has thus far accumulated 41 solo tackles with six interceptions, significantly contributing to the Tigers’ unblemished record, which after last week’s resounding 47-12 victory over West Boca Raton, clinched the District 10- 3M title, positioning them for a state title run. Blanche Ely head coach Mike Bailey believes that Harlem personifies all of the qualities coaches seek in today’s student/athletes: size, speed, quickness, high football IQ, and academic excellence. When you combine the aforementioned traits with his personal character, which is beyond reproach, you have the makings of a winner on the field of combat and in the classroom. Harlem is a member of the 2023 senior class with 3.3 GPA and obviously bright future. He also has his priorities in order because he understands that being successful as student is just as important as gridiron stardom.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
luxury-houses.net

A Lakefront Chateau in Boca Raton Set on A Special Expansive Lot with Endless Long Lake Views Listed for $3.3 Million

9179 Redonda Drive Home in Boca Raton, Florida for Sale. 9179 Redonda Drive, Boca Raton, Florida is a custom lakefront Chateau in the prestigious Sanctuary section of The Oaks set on a special expansive lot with endless long lake views. This Home in Boca Raton offers 5 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with nearly 7,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 9179 Redonda Drive, please contact Brian Bahn (Phone: 561-213-4227) & Lisa Hindin (Phone: 561-843-1146) at Lang Realty/BR for full support and perfect service.
BOCA RATON, FL
NewPelican

Fishing Report: Lots of mahi mahi close to home

I am writing this fishing report from the vessel “Lisa B” out of Lighthouse Point Yacht Club. We just found a nice piece of floating debris in 138 feet of water off Boca Raton. The mahi fishing has been absolutely insane this last week as boats are putting up double digits regularly. This weekend you will probably not have to go far to find the fish. Please check the weather Friday as we may get a bit of wind on Saturday and Sunday.
BOCA RATON, FL
thewestsidegazette.com

BLACK STUDENT FROM FLORIDA SCORES A PERFECT 1600 ON THE SAT EXAM

Justin Ricketts, a 17-year-old student from Riviera Beach, Florida, recently achieved a perfect 1600 score on the SAT. He has been accepted to several prestigious universities as well. Justin is now choosing to attend either Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Harvard, or Princeton. He plans to pursue becoming a neurosurgeon. “I...
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
thecoastalstar.com

Delray Beach: Late-night club decides to open at Delray Market, not Atlantic Crossing

Bounce Sporting Club has abandoned its game plan to open in downtown Delray Beach at Atlantic Crossing, where neighbors opposed the late-night crowd the club sought to serve. The sports bar/nightclub is going into Delray Beach Market instead, four blocks to the west. The market is inside the city’s Entertainment District, where staying open until 2 a.m. on weekends does not require special City Commission approval.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
tamaractalk.com

Tamarac Resident Verna Scott Celebrates 107th Birthday

Verna Scott had a few special guests at her birthday celebration. Mayor Michelle Gomez and Tamarac Fire Rescue were with her to celebrate. After all, it was her 107th birthday. On Monday, Gomez said she was happy to wish Verna a very happy birthday on this incredibly historic milestone celebration...
TAMARAC, FL

