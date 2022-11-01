Read full article on original website
Could this be one of the most haunted buildings in Fort Lauderdale?Evie M.Fort Lauderdale, FL
All new Sunset Tequila & Mezcal Festival debuts in Boca Raton this weekendBest of South FloridaBoca Raton, FL
Florida's Largest Urban State Park is an Oasis Close to a Busy City and Offers Guided Paddling ToursL. CaneNorth Miami Beach, FL
This new mini Boca Raton food hall by Lemongrass even has a robot serverBest of South FloridaBoca Raton, FL
Fireman Derek's Bake Shop Fort Lauderdale opens this weekBest of South FloridaFort Lauderdale, FL
Belle Glade, November 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Fort Lauderdale, November 02 High School ⚽ Game Notice
Westside Gazette’s Student/Athlete of the Week
Blanche Ely Tiger Harlem Howard, a three-star rated athlete according to 247 Sports, is this week’s Westside Gazette Student/Athlete of the Week. The 6’1” 165 pound free safety has thus far accumulated 41 solo tackles with six interceptions, significantly contributing to the Tigers’ unblemished record, which after last week’s resounding 47-12 victory over West Boca Raton, clinched the District 10- 3M title, positioning them for a state title run. Blanche Ely head coach Mike Bailey believes that Harlem personifies all of the qualities coaches seek in today’s student/athletes: size, speed, quickness, high football IQ, and academic excellence. When you combine the aforementioned traits with his personal character, which is beyond reproach, you have the makings of a winner on the field of combat and in the classroom. Harlem is a member of the 2023 senior class with 3.3 GPA and obviously bright future. He also has his priorities in order because he understands that being successful as student is just as important as gridiron stardom.
Third time not the charm for Ultimate Sports Park renovations
Pompano Beach – What was once envisioned as a $4 million project in pre-COVID 2019; a $9 million project in late 2021/2022 that was flat-out rejected; and now a $6 million project, was turned down by all but one city commissioner last week. Commissioner Rhonda Eaton was the sole...
Palm Beach County high school football live scores, including Cardinal Newman-Gulliver Prep
The final week of the the 2022 high school football regular season is here!. Stay tuned with The Palm Beach Post for live scoreboard updates on the top local programs. The Post has several on-site reporters around the area on Thursday and Friday nights. Recent:Broncos extend winning streak over Wolverines.
Emilee's Pick 6: Muck Bowl, of course; after that, it's anybody's ballgame
Week 11 is finally here, meaning that a number of Palm Beach County football teams will take the field for the last time this season. Fortunately, for the majority of teams in this week's Pick 6, they're not in that position. Let's take a look at which final battles of...
Palm Beach County power rankings: Here's how the Top 10 shakes out on last week of regular season
The final week of the 2022 high school football season is here!. With most county teams suiting up for the last fall, here's a look at the best of Palm Beach County as teams look to add the final piece to their FHSAA postseason resume:. Recent:Former Atlantic High School athletic...
Floor and Decor Celebrates Grand Opening on Nov. 10
The red carpet is rolling out for a new flooring business in Coral Springs. The Coral Springs Coconut Creek Regional Chamber of Commerce will host the grand opening of Floor and Decor‘s new Coral Springs store on Nov. 10. The store’s location at 11711 W. Sample Road is in...
A Lakefront Chateau in Boca Raton Set on A Special Expansive Lot with Endless Long Lake Views Listed for $3.3 Million
9179 Redonda Drive Home in Boca Raton, Florida for Sale. 9179 Redonda Drive, Boca Raton, Florida is a custom lakefront Chateau in the prestigious Sanctuary section of The Oaks set on a special expansive lot with endless long lake views. This Home in Boca Raton offers 5 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with nearly 7,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 9179 Redonda Drive, please contact Brian Bahn (Phone: 561-213-4227) & Lisa Hindin (Phone: 561-843-1146) at Lang Realty/BR for full support and perfect service.
Fishing Report: Lots of mahi mahi close to home
I am writing this fishing report from the vessel “Lisa B” out of Lighthouse Point Yacht Club. We just found a nice piece of floating debris in 138 feet of water off Boca Raton. The mahi fishing has been absolutely insane this last week as boats are putting up double digits regularly. This weekend you will probably not have to go far to find the fish. Please check the weather Friday as we may get a bit of wind on Saturday and Sunday.
All new Sunset Tequila & Mezcal Festival debuts in Boca Raton this weekend
Tequila lovers, listen up. There's a new festival coming to South Florida, and it's all about agave. A new festival that's all things tequila and mezcal is coming to Boca Raton this weekend, and there's more to love than spirits.
Riviera Beach moves forward with building subdivision on golf course
Riviera Beach's City Council is taking steps toward converting a public golf course into a subdivision that will have more than 250 homes.
BLACK STUDENT FROM FLORIDA SCORES A PERFECT 1600 ON THE SAT EXAM
Justin Ricketts, a 17-year-old student from Riviera Beach, Florida, recently achieved a perfect 1600 score on the SAT. He has been accepted to several prestigious universities as well. Justin is now choosing to attend either Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Harvard, or Princeton. He plans to pursue becoming a neurosurgeon. “I...
Delray Beach: Late-night club decides to open at Delray Market, not Atlantic Crossing
Bounce Sporting Club has abandoned its game plan to open in downtown Delray Beach at Atlantic Crossing, where neighbors opposed the late-night crowd the club sought to serve. The sports bar/nightclub is going into Delray Beach Market instead, four blocks to the west. The market is inside the city’s Entertainment District, where staying open until 2 a.m. on weekends does not require special City Commission approval.
Tamarac Resident Verna Scott Celebrates 107th Birthday
Verna Scott had a few special guests at her birthday celebration. Mayor Michelle Gomez and Tamarac Fire Rescue were with her to celebrate. After all, it was her 107th birthday. On Monday, Gomez said she was happy to wish Verna a very happy birthday on this incredibly historic milestone celebration...
Fireman Derek's Bake Shop Fort Lauderdale opens this week
Pie master and entrepreneur Derek Kaplan, alongside the talented team behind Fireman Derek’s Bake Shop, has finally landed in Broward County. After expanding his Wynwood-born shop to Coconut Grove, Kaplan is opening his dessert destination in Fort Lauderdale just in time for the holiday season.
Lawrence Taylor now terrorizing golf courses: 'Nothing else for me to do but play golf'
BOCA RATON — At 63, Lawrence Taylor still knows how to deliver a shot. On Wednesday, he was hitting golf balls instead of quarterbacks. The NFL Hall of Fame outside linebacker played in the TimberTech Championship’s PNK DRV Pro-Am at Royal Palm Yacht & Country Club. “I play...
Working to End Homelessness: City of Fort Lauderdale joins forces with Broward County for the 6th Annual Homeless Symposium
A stronghold of city and county leaders, local organizations, advocates, and neighbors came together at Holiday Park on Thursday for a community outreach effort aimed at hearing the voices of the homeless community and changing their lives, one step at a time. This is the second year the City has...
Palm Beach County School Board discusses expelling students for bringing guns to school
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — At a special meeting Wednesday, the Palm Beach County School Board will discuss the expulsion of 9 students, 6 of which brought a weapon on campus, and 3 who posted/transmitted a threat of a mass shooting or terrorism. School safety expert Ken Trump...
