rajah.com
Ari Daivari Confirms His AEW Status
Ari Daivari is #AllElite. The pro wrestling veteran recently appeared as a guest on the latest installment of the official podcast of All Elite Wrestling, "AEW Unrestricted." During the discussion, the former WWE Superstar spoke about his AEW status, as well as the formation of The Trustbusters (Ari Daivari, Parker Boudreaux, Sonny Kiss, Slim J and Jeeves Kay) group.
Ric Flair, Zelina Vega Comment On Passing Of Migos Star Takeoff
The WWE Universe is sending their well-wishes to the family and friends of rap star Takeoff. The Migos rapper passed away earlier this week at age 28. Ric Flair and Zelina Vega were among the WWE personalities who commented on the passing of Takeoff, real name Kirshnik Ball, who died after a shooting in Houston, Texas on November 1.
WWE Announces Five Matches For Next Week's Episode Of WWE NXT
WWE announced during last Tuesday night's episode of WWE NXT the five matchups that was made official for next week's episode of the show. It was announced that Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo will battle Hank Walker in a Singles Match, Andre Chase will face Charlie Dempsey in a Singles Match, Joe Gacy will go up against Cameron Grimes in Singles action and Brutus Creed will take on Damon Kemp in a Five Minute Challenge Match.
First Look At The Arena For WWE Crown Jewel In Riyadh, Saudi Arabia (Photo)
The road to WWE Crown Jewel 2022 continues to wind down. As noted, on Friday the final pre-show press conference for the event took place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, the location of the special premium live event scheduled for November 5, 2022. Ahead of the big show on 11/5 featuring...
Madcap Moss Reveals His WWE WrestleMania 39 Dream Opponent
WWE SmackDown Superstar Madcap Moss recently appeared on “WWE Deutschland” to talk about a variety of topics such as who is his WWE WrestleMania 39 dream opponent if he was given the chance to compete on The Grandest Stage Of Them All. Madcap Moss said:. “It feels like...
Nick Aldis Says He's A Diehard Bret Hart Fan And Bret Was Someone He Studied When He Was NWA Champion
Pro wrestling veteran and former NWA World's Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis spoke with Comicbook.com on a number of topics such as how WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart reached out to him to wrestle Davey Boy Smith Jr. in a Dungeon Wrestling Event. Nick Aldis said:. “Some of the other...
Alex Kane Sounds Off On MLW Not Airing His National Title Loss To Davey Richards
Alex Kane recently appeared as a guest on the Shining Wizards podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the wrestling veteran spoke about MLW not airing his National title loss to Davey Richards at Battle Riot IV, a choice he thought was odd since Richards has been defending the title all over the world.
Xia Brookside Recalls WWE Release, Talks Potential Return
During her recent chat with Busted Open Radio, former WWE NXT UK Superstar Xia Brookside discussed her release from the black and gold brand. Brookside also looked forward to a potential return to WWE, and more, Check out the highlights below. On being released by WWE in August:. “At first,...
Another Former WWE Star is Reportedly Headed Back to the Company Soon
-- Since summer when Triple H took over as head of talent, WWE has been busy bolstering their roster with great emphasis placed on the women's division. Another name that appears headed back to WWE is Mia Yim, according to a report by fightfulselect.com. -- Yim was released back in...
Raven Admits Seeing A Psychologist Due To Feeling Like A Failure For Never Becoming WWE Champion (Video)
Raven recently took part in a virtual signing with K&S WrestleFest, during which the IMPACT Wrestling Hall of Fame legend spoke about a number of pro wrestling topics. Among those discussed by the ECW Original were how he took never accomplishing his goal of becoming a World Champion in WWE harder than many may have realized.
WWE The Bump Recap (11/2): The Bump Crew Chats With Drew McIntyre
WWE The Bump (11/2) -Kayla and Matt Camp welcome the viewers onboard, until Matt gives a rundown of today’s lineup. -The Bump crew share their thoughts on the latest episodes of Smackdown and Monday Night Raw, until Drew McIntyre joins the show. Drew McIntyre. In the midst of WWE’s...
Paul Wight Shares His Initial Reaction To Being Named The Big Show In WWE
Who better to ask than the current AEW Dark: Elevation commentator himself?. During his recent chat with Chris Van Vliet, Paul Wight shared his intitial reaction to the moniker, and explained the origins of the ring name. Check out the highlights below. On the origins of the name:. “That was...
Shawn Michaels Believed To Have Made $3 Million For His Match At The 2018 WWE Crown Jewel Event
All Elite Wrestling commentator Tony Schiavone recently appeared on the "What Happened When" podcast, where he talked about a variety of topics such as how it is well documented that Bryan Danielson, AEW World Champion Jon Moxley and ROH World Champion Chris Jericho are the leaders of their locker room.
WWE Looks At 20 Greatest Roman Reigns Moments (Video), Logan Paul Talks Crown Jewel, Randy Orton
- Logan Paul continues to make the media rounds ahead of his WWE Crown Jewel 2022 championship clash with Roman Reigns later this week. Featured below is a new video interview with the social media influencer with Radio Rahim of Seconds Out. Make sure to join us here at Rajah.com this week for live WWE Crown Jewel 2022 results coverage.
WWE Superstars Arrive In Saudi Arabia For Crown Jewel 2022 (Photo)
The road to WWE Crown Jewel 2022 is winding down. WWE Superstars are starting to arrive in Saudi Arabia for the big event scheduled for November 5, 2022 at Mrsool Park in Riyadh. On Thursday, Bayley shared a photo of herself with fellow Damage CTRL members Dakota Kai and Io...
Heath Reveals Why He Couldn't Do The WWE’s Documentary On Nexus
Top IMPACT Wrestling Star Heath recently appeared on episode #159 of Cultaholic’s Desert Island Graps to talk about a variety of topics such as why he couldn't do WWE’s documentary on Nexus and how Bryan Danielson and Ryback were not a part of it as well. Heath said:
Jon Moxley Set To Appear At Wrestling REVOLVER’s Smoke ‘Em If Ya Got ‘Em Event On November 12th
Wrestling REVOLVER recently announced that AEW World Champion Jon Moxley is set to make an appearance at the promotion's Smoke ‘Em If Ya Got ‘Em Event on Saturday, November 12th inside the Calumet Center in Dayton, Ohio. The show, which is set to air live on FITE+, will see Jon Moxley take part in a rare fan signing.
Various News: Latest UUDD Battle Of The Brands, Search For The Next Maximum Male Model Continues (Video)
-- Fresh content has been added to the official YouTube channel of UpUpDownDown. Check out the footage below, as well as a desription of the video:. Joined by their friends Omos and Kofi Kingston causing some drama behind them as well as "The Role Model" Bayley, our General Managers are looking at some roster drama themselves! Can Raw GM Tyler Breeze rebuild the red brand after having to cut some of his talent loose? Will SmackDown GM Austin Creed be able to build up his lead?
Various News: ROH FInal Battle Pre-Sale Code, WWE NXT Highlights (Video)
Ahead of the December 10th Pay-Per-View in Arlington, Texas, fans can grab early tickets by using the code: 2XRACQ. Tickets will be available to the general public of Friday morning. -- In other news from the wide world of professional wrestling, the Top 10 highlights from Tuesday's edition of NXT...
WWE Crown Jewel 2022 Press Conference Announced For Friday In Saudi Arabia
The road to WWE Crown Jewel 2022 continues to wind down. The final press conference for the special event scheduled for November 5, 2022 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia will take place on Friday, November 4, 2022. WWE made the announcement via their official website and social media on Thursday afternoon.
