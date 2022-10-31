ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Ari Daivari Confirms His AEW Status

Ari Daivari is #AllElite. The pro wrestling veteran recently appeared as a guest on the latest installment of the official podcast of All Elite Wrestling, "AEW Unrestricted." During the discussion, the former WWE Superstar spoke about his AEW status, as well as the formation of The Trustbusters (Ari Daivari, Parker Boudreaux, Sonny Kiss, Slim J and Jeeves Kay) group.
Ric Flair, Zelina Vega Comment On Passing Of Migos Star Takeoff

The WWE Universe is sending their well-wishes to the family and friends of rap star Takeoff. The Migos rapper passed away earlier this week at age 28. Ric Flair and Zelina Vega were among the WWE personalities who commented on the passing of Takeoff, real name Kirshnik Ball, who died after a shooting in Houston, Texas on November 1.
WWE Announces Five Matches For Next Week's Episode Of WWE NXT

WWE announced during last Tuesday night's episode of WWE NXT the five matchups that was made official for next week's episode of the show. It was announced that Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo will battle Hank Walker in a Singles Match, Andre Chase will face Charlie Dempsey in a Singles Match, Joe Gacy will go up against Cameron Grimes in Singles action and Brutus Creed will take on Damon Kemp in a Five Minute Challenge Match.
First Look At The Arena For WWE Crown Jewel In Riyadh, Saudi Arabia (Photo)

The road to WWE Crown Jewel 2022 continues to wind down. As noted, on Friday the final pre-show press conference for the event took place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, the location of the special premium live event scheduled for November 5, 2022. Ahead of the big show on 11/5 featuring...
Madcap Moss Reveals His WWE WrestleMania 39 Dream Opponent

WWE SmackDown Superstar Madcap Moss recently appeared on “WWE Deutschland” to talk about a variety of topics such as who is his WWE WrestleMania 39 dream opponent if he was given the chance to compete on The Grandest Stage Of Them All. Madcap Moss said:. “It feels like...
Alex Kane Sounds Off On MLW Not Airing His National Title Loss To Davey Richards

Alex Kane recently appeared as a guest on the Shining Wizards podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the wrestling veteran spoke about MLW not airing his National title loss to Davey Richards at Battle Riot IV, a choice he thought was odd since Richards has been defending the title all over the world.
Xia Brookside Recalls WWE Release, Talks Potential Return

During her recent chat with Busted Open Radio, former WWE NXT UK Superstar Xia Brookside discussed her release from the black and gold brand. Brookside also looked forward to a potential return to WWE, and more, Check out the highlights below. On being released by WWE in August:. “At first,...
Another Former WWE Star is Reportedly Headed Back to the Company Soon

-- Since summer when Triple H took over as head of talent, WWE has been busy bolstering their roster with great emphasis placed on the women's division. Another name that appears headed back to WWE is Mia Yim, according to a report by fightfulselect.com. -- Yim was released back in...
WWE The Bump Recap (11/2): The Bump Crew Chats With Drew McIntyre

WWE The Bump (11/2) -Kayla and Matt Camp welcome the viewers onboard, until Matt gives a rundown of today’s lineup. -The Bump crew share their thoughts on the latest episodes of Smackdown and Monday Night Raw, until Drew McIntyre joins the show. Drew McIntyre. In the midst of WWE’s...
Paul Wight Shares His Initial Reaction To Being Named The Big Show In WWE

Who better to ask than the current AEW Dark: Elevation commentator himself?. During his recent chat with Chris Van Vliet, Paul Wight shared his intitial reaction to the moniker, and explained the origins of the ring name. Check out the highlights below. On the origins of the name:. “That was...
WWE Superstars Arrive In Saudi Arabia For Crown Jewel 2022 (Photo)

The road to WWE Crown Jewel 2022 is winding down. WWE Superstars are starting to arrive in Saudi Arabia for the big event scheduled for November 5, 2022 at Mrsool Park in Riyadh. On Thursday, Bayley shared a photo of herself with fellow Damage CTRL members Dakota Kai and Io...
Heath Reveals Why He Couldn't Do The WWE’s Documentary On Nexus

Top IMPACT Wrestling Star Heath recently appeared on episode #159 of Cultaholic’s Desert Island Graps to talk about a variety of topics such as why he couldn't do WWE’s documentary on Nexus and how Bryan Danielson and Ryback were not a part of it as well. Heath said:
Various News: Latest UUDD Battle Of The Brands, Search For The Next Maximum Male Model Continues (Video)

-- Fresh content has been added to the official YouTube channel of UpUpDownDown. Check out the footage below, as well as a desription of the video:. Joined by their friends Omos and Kofi Kingston causing some drama behind them as well as "The Role Model" Bayley, our General Managers are looking at some roster drama themselves! Can Raw GM Tyler Breeze rebuild the red brand after having to cut some of his talent loose? Will SmackDown GM Austin Creed be able to build up his lead?
WWE Crown Jewel 2022 Press Conference Announced For Friday In Saudi Arabia

The road to WWE Crown Jewel 2022 continues to wind down. The final press conference for the special event scheduled for November 5, 2022 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia will take place on Friday, November 4, 2022. WWE made the announcement via their official website and social media on Thursday afternoon.

