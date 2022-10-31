Read full article on original website
AEW Rampage Preview For This Week (11/4/2022)
The lineup is set for this week's episode of AEW Rampage on TNT. Ahead of the weekly one-hour AEW on TNT television program this Friday night, November 4, 2022, new matches were announced for the show. During this week's AEW Dynamite on TBS program, we were informed of a women's...
Tony Khan Says Bringing In Renee Paquette Has Taken AEW To Another Level
Tony Khan thinks highly of Renee Paquette. The AEW and ROH President spoke during his regular appearance on Busted Open Radio about the recent signing taking AEW to another level. "Since she came in Toronto about 3 weeks ago, I think it’s been outstanding," Khan said of the addition of...
Shawn Spears Talks Wanting To Win A Major Championship Before He Retires
AEW Star Shawn Spears made an appearance on The Sessions with Renee Paquette podcast, where he talked about a variety of topics such as how his time competing inside of a wrestling ring is winding down. Shawn Spears said:. “I’m winding down, I don’t have a lot of time left....
WWE NXT Viewership Slightly Down From Last Week's Show, Draws Eleventh-Highest Total Audience Of The Year
According to Showbuzz Daily, last Tuesday night's episode of WWE NXT drew a total of 670,000 viewers, with a rating of 0.13 in the key 18-49 demographic. This total is down 6.42% from last week’s 716,000 viewers for the post-Halloween Havoc episode. Last Tuesday night's 0.13 rating is down...
WWE News: Latest Asuka Vlog, Becky Lynch Dressed As Cyndi Lauper (Photo)
-- Ahead of her appearance as Cyndi Lauper on the season 3 premiere of Young Rock, WWE Monday Night Raw Superstar Becky Lynch shared the following post on Instagram:. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Asuka has posted her latest vlog on YouTube. Check...
Cool Photos Of Groomsmen In Kilts At Sheamus' Wedding, WWE Looks At Yokozuna's Battles With Giants
- As noted, Sheamus married longtime girlfriend Isabella Revilla at a wedding ceremony held on Friday, October 28, 2022 in New York City, New York that included Drew McIntyre, Miro, Lana and others. On Wednesday, "The Celtic Warrior" took to social media to share some cool photos of the groomsmen at the wedding. The caption he shared with the photos read, "Reservoir Fellas." Check out the pictures in the tweet embedded below courtesy of Sheamus' official Twitter feed.
Lance Anoa'i Talks WrestleMania 39 "Dream Match" Between The Rock and Roman Reigns
During his recent chat with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, Major League Wrestling's own Lance Anoa'i shared his thoughts on a potential WrestleMania 39 dream match between WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. Check out the comments from Anoa'i below. On a potential match...
WWE's Investigation Into Vince McMahon Complete; Vince Completely Finished With WWE
-- In WWE's latest press release reviewing their third quarter results, it was noted that the special investigation that the company undertook to look into the accusations against Vince McMahon is now complete and cost WWE almost $20 million. One line in the filing which read "McMahon could exercise ultimate control over our affairs" by virtue of his being the controlling stockholder" raised some eyebrows and fueled rumors that Vince could be headed back to WWE.
AEW Touts Upcoming Mike Tyson Appearance on Rampage This Friday
-- AEW sent out the following press release today:. LEGENDARY BOXER MIKE TYSON RETURNS TO AEW THIS FRIDAY ON AEW: RAMPAGE. -- AEW: Rampage Airs Live from Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, Where Tyson First Fought in 1987 -- Nov. 2, 2022 – Ahead of this Friday’s action-packed...
NJPW Announces Three Matches For Their STRONG: New Japan Showdown Night 1 Event This Saturday
New Japan Pro Wrestling recently took to their official NJPW of America Twitter account and announced the three matches that will be taking place as part of their STRONG: New Japan Showdown Night 1 Event this Saturday at 8PM ET on NJPW World and FITE TV. It was announced that...
Backstage Rumors on Reason For Bodhi Hayward, Other NXT Releases Yesterday
-- Bodhi Hayward was a surprise release from WWE's NXT brand yesterday, joining a handful of others who were significantly less featured. Speaking on Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez shared some insight into what may have led to Hayward's release, suggesting that he was a "handful" to deal with backstage and there is more to the story that isn't yet known.
WWE News: TMZ Sports Chats With WWE Hall Of Famer, This is Awesome Crew Highlights Roman Reigns Dominance
-- Ahead of Roman Reigns Undisputed WWE Universal Championship defense against social media megastar Logan Paul, WWE posted a brand new video on YouTube, featuring a "sneak peek of the newest edition of This is Awesome. You can view the footage below, as well as a description of the video:
News On Ticket Sales For AEW's Full Gear PPV
All Elite Wrestling is set to hold their Full Gear PPV Event on Saturday, November 19 from inside the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey and the PPV Event will be headlined by AEW World Champion Jon Moxley defending his AEW World Title against MJF. According to WrestleTix, the show...
Brian Pillman Jr. Talks About "Stone Cold" Steve Austin Convincing Him To Enter The Wrestling Business
Brian Pillman Jr. recently appeared as a guest on Busted Open Radio for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the AEW star spoke about how "Stone Cold" Steve Austin talked him into getting into the pro wrestling business. Featured below are some of the highlights...
WWE Looks At 20 Greatest Roman Reigns Moments (Video), Logan Paul Talks Crown Jewel, Randy Orton
- Logan Paul continues to make the media rounds ahead of his WWE Crown Jewel 2022 championship clash with Roman Reigns later this week. Featured below is a new video interview with the social media influencer with Radio Rahim of Seconds Out. Make sure to join us here at Rajah.com this week for live WWE Crown Jewel 2022 results coverage.
Action Andretti Reflects On AEW Dark Clash With QT Marshall
During the October 11th edition of AEW Dark, Action Andretti tested his skills against QT Marshall, in a one on one matchup. Earlier this week, Andretti appeared on MCW Backstage Pass, and shared his thoughts on the contest. Check out the hgihlights below. On receiving word of the match:. “In...
Nick Aldis Says He's A Diehard Bret Hart Fan And Bret Was Someone He Studied When He Was NWA Champion
Pro wrestling veteran and former NWA World's Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis spoke with Comicbook.com on a number of topics such as how WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart reached out to him to wrestle Davey Boy Smith Jr. in a Dungeon Wrestling Event. Nick Aldis said:. “Some of the other...
Freddie Prinze Jr. Says He Is Certain MJF Will Defeat Jon Moxley At Full Gear
Former WWE creative team writer Freddie Prinze Jr. recently took to an episode of his "Wrestling with Freddie" podcast from iHeart Media’s My Cultura Network and spoke about a number of topics, including how top AEW Star MJF is completely unique to everyone else in the pro wrestling business right now as well as how nobody can touch him.
Jeff Jarrett Named AEW Director Of Business Development, Tony Khan Comments
Jeff Jarrett is "The Last Outlaw." Jeff Jarrett is "#AllElite." And Jeff Jarrett is the official new AEW Director of Business Development. The announcement was made following the appearance of the pro wrestling legend on this week's episode of AEW Dynamite from Baltimore, Maryland. After the show, AEW President Tony...
IMPACT Wrestling Announces One More Match For Tonight's Episode
IMPACT Wrestling previously announced that tonight's episode of their flagship show will see reigning IMPACT World Champion Josh Alexander team up with Frankie Kazarian to take on Aussie Open (Mark Davis and Kyle Fletcher) in a Tag Team Match, “Speedball” Mike Bailey go up against Kenny King in an IMPACT X-Division Championship Tournament First Round Match and Sami Callihan battle Eric Young in a Singles Match. It was also announced that PJ Black will face Yuya Uemura in an IMPACT X-Division Championship Tournament First Round Match on Before The IMPACT.
