AEW Touts Upcoming Mike Tyson Appearance on Rampage This Friday
-- AEW sent out the following press release today:. LEGENDARY BOXER MIKE TYSON RETURNS TO AEW THIS FRIDAY ON AEW: RAMPAGE. -- AEW: Rampage Airs Live from Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, Where Tyson First Fought in 1987 -- Nov. 2, 2022 – Ahead of this Friday’s action-packed...
Beyond Wrestling Partners With Kenn Doane To Launch Beyond Institute Of Professional Wrestling School
Beyond Wrestling recently announced that they have partnered with WWE Producer and Performance Center Coach Kenn Doane (F.K.A. Kenny Dykstra) to launch a brand-new pro wrestling school by January of 2023 called the Beyond Institute of Professional Wrestling School (BIO Pro Wrestling). More information on the BIO Pro Wrestling school, including schedule as well as tuition options will be made available by contacting Beyond Wrestling at beyondwrestling@gmail.com.
WWE News: TMZ Sports Chats With WWE Hall Of Famer, This is Awesome Crew Highlights Roman Reigns Dominance
-- Ahead of Roman Reigns Undisputed WWE Universal Championship defense against social media megastar Logan Paul, WWE posted a brand new video on YouTube, featuring a "sneak peek of the newest edition of This is Awesome. You can view the footage below, as well as a description of the video:
WWE's Investigation Into Vince McMahon Complete; Vince Completely Finished With WWE
-- In WWE's latest press release reviewing their third quarter results, it was noted that the special investigation that the company undertook to look into the accusations against Vince McMahon is now complete and cost WWE almost $20 million. One line in the filing which read "McMahon could exercise ultimate control over our affairs" by virtue of his being the controlling stockholder" raised some eyebrows and fueled rumors that Vince could be headed back to WWE.
WWE News: Celtic Warrior Workouts w/ Bianca Belair, Crown Jewel Press Conference (Video)
-- A fresh edition of Cletic Warrior Workouts is about to stream live on YouTube!. Check out the footage below, featuring WWE Smackdown Superstar and Brawling Brutes leader Sheamus, as well as WWE Monday Night Raw Superstar Bianca Belair:. What happens when The Celtic Warrior Sheamus and The EST of...
Cool Photos Of Groomsmen In Kilts At Sheamus' Wedding, WWE Looks At Yokozuna's Battles With Giants
- As noted, Sheamus married longtime girlfriend Isabella Revilla at a wedding ceremony held on Friday, October 28, 2022 in New York City, New York that included Drew McIntyre, Miro, Lana and others. On Wednesday, "The Celtic Warrior" took to social media to share some cool photos of the groomsmen at the wedding. The caption he shared with the photos read, "Reservoir Fellas." Check out the pictures in the tweet embedded below courtesy of Sheamus' official Twitter feed.
WWE The Bump Recap (11/2): The Bump Crew Chats With Drew McIntyre
WWE The Bump (11/2) -Kayla and Matt Camp welcome the viewers onboard, until Matt gives a rundown of today’s lineup. -The Bump crew share their thoughts on the latest episodes of Smackdown and Monday Night Raw, until Drew McIntyre joins the show. Drew McIntyre. In the midst of WWE’s...
Various News: Latest UUDD Battle Of The Brands, Search For The Next Maximum Male Model Continues (Video)
-- Fresh content has been added to the official YouTube channel of UpUpDownDown. Check out the footage below, as well as a desription of the video:. Joined by their friends Omos and Kofi Kingston causing some drama behind them as well as "The Role Model" Bayley, our General Managers are looking at some roster drama themselves! Can Raw GM Tyler Breeze rebuild the red brand after having to cut some of his talent loose? Will SmackDown GM Austin Creed be able to build up his lead?
WWE NXT Level Up Preview (11/4): Oro Mensah vs. Xyon Quinn, More
The lineup for tonight's edition of NXT Level Up has been confirmed!. On a brand new episode of NXT Level Up, Oro Mensah will go one on one with Xyon Quinn. Hank Walker will also be in action, and more. Check out the complete preview below, via WWE.Com:. NXT Level...
Gia Miller Shares Her Thoughts On Working With Impact Wrestling
-- In an interview with Denise Salcedo, Impact Wrestling backstage correspondent Gia Miller shared her thoughts on working with the promotion. “Well, I’ve had two opportunities with IMPACT to wrestle [so far], and that was for our Throwback Throwdown shows, which will be returning at WrestleCade so look out for Rusty Iron. She could be making a return. I got to wrestle Deonna Purrazzo and then Jordynne Grace, who are two [former] Knockouts Champions. [It was] so awesome to be able to learn from them. Because of the circumstances in which these matches were happening, they got to be fun, competitive matches. Egos weren’t involved, it was just a great way to learn and have fun. One was at WrestleCon and one was in Louisville, Kentucky, so I was familiar with the area. I had wrestled in that ring before and it was great, it was so low stress. I got to get good feedback from my peers and my higher ups and it was really awesome.”
Colt Cabana On What The Future Holds For Ring Of Honor
AEW Star Colt Cabana recently took part in a virtual signing with Captain’s Corner and talked about a variety of topics such as his match against Anthony Henry at the 2022 ROH Death Before Dishonor PPV. Colt Cabana said:. “What’s hard about that, it was such a nice building,...
Dana Brooke Talks About Wanting To Help Transition WWE 24/7 Title Into Different Type Of Championship
Dana Brooke has a goal as WWE 24/7 Champion. The women's wrestling star recently spoke with NBC Sports Boston about wanting to help transition the WWE 24/7 Championship into an Intercontinental-level title for the women's division in WWE. “You know what’s crazy? You took the thought out of my head,"...
Booker T Says The WWE Universe Should Watch WWE NXT And Become A Part Of It
Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently took to his "Hall Of Fame" podcast, where he spoke about a variety of topics such as how the WWE Universe should watch WWE NXT and become a part of it because it is special and the talents really make the brand stand out.
Andre Chase Thanks Former Chase U Member
After signing with WWE in August of 2021, Chase U's own Bodhi Hayward has been released from the NXT roster. Following his release from the promotion, Andre Chase posted on Twitter, where he shared his appreciation for Bodhi:
WWE Looks At 20 Greatest Roman Reigns Moments (Video), Logan Paul Talks Crown Jewel, Randy Orton
- Logan Paul continues to make the media rounds ahead of his WWE Crown Jewel 2022 championship clash with Roman Reigns later this week. Featured below is a new video interview with the social media influencer with Radio Rahim of Seconds Out. Make sure to join us here at Rajah.com this week for live WWE Crown Jewel 2022 results coverage.
Mick Foley Gives Drew McIntyre Credit For Reinventing Himself As Main Event Player In WWE
Drew McIntyre has turned himself into a main event level player in WWE after a rocky initial start with the company many moons ago. "The Hardcore Legend" Mick Foley recognizes this. During the latest installment of his Foley Is Pod program, the WWE Hall of Fame legend sung the praises...
Danhausen Comments On AEW Dark: Elevation Loss To QT Marshall
During the latest edition of AEW Dark: Elevation, Danhausen squared off with QT Marshall in the main event, and nearly pulled off the upset, but ultimately dropped the bout. After the match, QT Marshall posted on Twitter, where he shared the following comments:. Danhausen responded to QT moments later, telling...
Jon Moxley Set To Appear At Wrestling REVOLVER’s Smoke ‘Em If Ya Got ‘Em Event On November 12th
Wrestling REVOLVER recently announced that AEW World Champion Jon Moxley is set to make an appearance at the promotion's Smoke ‘Em If Ya Got ‘Em Event on Saturday, November 12th inside the Calumet Center in Dayton, Ohio. The show, which is set to air live on FITE+, will see Jon Moxley take part in a rare fan signing.
Bobby Fish Reveals He Has Another Fight Following His Pro Boxing Debut
Former WWE and All Elite Wrestling Star Bobby Fish made an appearance on Backstage Pass at a Maryland Championship Wrestling PPV Event, where he talked about a number of topics such as how he has another fight following his pro boxing debut since what he signed up for is a two-fight deal and how he wants his next fight to either be kickboxing or MMA.
Brian Pillman Jr. Talks About "Stone Cold" Steve Austin Convincing Him To Enter The Wrestling Business
Brian Pillman Jr. recently appeared as a guest on Busted Open Radio for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the AEW star spoke about how "Stone Cold" Steve Austin talked him into getting into the pro wrestling business. Featured below are some of the highlights...
