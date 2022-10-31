Read full article on original website
Dwindling Lake Mead water levels revealed a 12-million-year-old surprise
A team of researchers recently discovered rocks that hadn’t been seen in nearly a century along the Lake Mead shoreline. What the rocks contained provided pivotal clues about dangers that lurked millions of years ago. Water levels continue to fall in Lake Mead due to worsening drought in the...
12 old wives' tales predict winter weather
People have been using signs from nature to predict the weather since the beginning of time. Science may not support all of the theories, but here are a few interesting methods that have stood the test of time. 1. PERSIMMON PROGNOSTICATING. According to folklore believed to originate in the Ozarks,...
WARNING: Stay Away from Zone of Death in Idaho
With Halloween just around the corner it is a good reminder to stay away from this whole section in Idaho. This small area in Idaho has a big reputation. Most people won't step foot in the area just to be on the safe side. Here is what you should know...
Expert identifies what caused a massive die-off of Alaska’s snow crabs
Last week, there was mass confusion as to why Alaskan snow crabs have disappeared. This week, there may be a plausible answer as to why crab legs will be so hard to get your hands on. According to Yahoo, climate change may be the prime suspect in a mass die-off...
Winter Weather Expectations for Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota
It's hard to believe with the above-average temperatures we're experiencing right now that all of this is going to come crashing down. But it will, sooner than you might expect. In fact, a quick glance at the calendar shows that winter officially begins two months from today, December 21. And...
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Kentucky Lake
Throughout the 19th and 20th centuries, many communities throughout the United States fell victim to flooding. In order to control heavy rainfall, states built dams to control lakes and other large bodies of water. In turn, many small villages and towns drowned beneath them.
Storm train to slam Northwest with heavy rain, mountain snow into November
A change in the weather pattern that began last week will continue to allow storms from the Pacific Ocean to target the northwestern United States and neighboring British Columbia, Canada, into early November. At least five more storms are likely to roll across the northern Pacific and push inland over...
Experts predict Bay Area will see extremely rare La Niña event this winter
NOAA said La Niña will make an appearance December through February for the third year in a row.
What Temperature to Set The Thermostat in Winter
If you and your family members squabble over the thermostat in the wintertime, it might help to know that there are actually official recommendations for the most comfortable, energy-efficient winter thermostat settings. And turning your thermostat down by seven to 10 degrees when the house is empty can save you as much as 10 percent on your annual heating bill.
‘America is going to shut down if we shut down’: The Mississippi River’s water levels are near record lows, and it’s wreaking havoc on one of the U.S.’s most critical supply chains
The Mississippi River’s water levels are at their lowest point in a decade. Traffic jams and stuck barges are clogging up a critical artery of the U.S. economy, as a prolonged drought pushes the Mississippi River’s water levels to near-record lows. Around 500 million tons of supplies are...
The State Likely To Be Hit Hardest By Drought This Winter
The drought, which has hit much of California, Nevada, Utah, and much of the southwest, has been called a “megadrought”–the worst in 1,200 years. The NOAA has released its temperature and precipitation forecast for this winter. In portions of the U.S., drought conditions will worsen. The state most likely to be affected is Nevada, where […]
Is it going to be a bad winter? Scientists weigh in
NEW YORK -- Without fail, October rolls around and this question gets asked of our CBS2 News First Alert Weather Team: "Is it going to be a bad winter?"CBS2 meteorologist Vanessa Murdock spoke with three scientists whose research focuses on answering that question."If I had to put my head on the block for the tri-state area, it looks as though the next few months will be a bit warmer than normal and a bit drier than normal," said Simon Mason, senior research scientist at Columbia University.Mason explains the driving force behind our winter weather is the El Niño Southern Oscillation,...
A new tropical storm may rapidly develop in the Gulf of Mexico
An area of disturbed weather in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico that AccuWeather meteorologists have been concerned about since last week may evolve into a tropical depression and storm as early as Wednesday. As Hurricane Julia was closing in on Central America late last week, AccuWeather meteorologists warned that leftover...
Severe drought reveals incredible discovery at bottom of Mississippi river
A 19th-century shipwreck was uncovered in the drought-stricken Mississippi River. According to archaeologists, the wreck is believed to be a trading ship built in 1896 in Indiana.
Daylight Saving Time Ends Soon & Here's Why 2022 Might Be The Last Time We 'Fall Back'
The weather is getting colder and the days are getting shorter, which means it’s almost time to set your clocks back by an hour with the end of Daylight Saving Time. If you're not a fan of the bi-annual time change then you'll be happy to hear this may be the last time you'll ever have to change your clocks in November. That is, assuming you live somewhere where they still do it.
North Carolina Beach Turns Into Jellyfish Swamp as Thousands Wash Up
Cannonball jellyfish can wash up en masse due to seasonal population blooms, resulting in thousands being seen on beaches.
F1 Tornado Leaves Northern Arizona Community in Ruins
A Northern Arizona community was reportedly left in ruins when an F1 tornado came through the area on Monday (October 3rd). According to ABC15, the Junipine Estates Community, which is just north of Williams, Arizona, is still shaken up after the F1 tornado left up to 10 houses damaged. Some of the homes had their greenhouses and sheds uprooted while others had trees completely snapped in half and boats in the middle of their neighbors’ properties.
WATCH: Shocking Drone Footage Reveals Massive Sections of Dry Mississippi Riverbed
The West has been enduring a megadrought for decades, with hot, dry weather conditions contributing to historic wildfires. However, drought conditions have also begun to affect some of the most iconic bodies of water in the United States. One body of water experiencing extreme drought conditions is the iconic Mississippi River. Drone footage reveals that rapidly depleted water levels have completely exposed much of the Mississippi riverbed.
A major storm is bringing early-season snow to the western US this weekend
A major storm system is bringing early-season snow, heavy rain and severe thunderstorms to the US this weekend and into early next week. The storm begins in the western US this weekend, bringing with it the first significant snowfall of the season to the Intermountain West. “The stretch of unusually...
“Time Traveler” Warns Of Impending Meteor Hit
It’s time for you to have the bejesus scared out of you by another TikTok time traveler. This time, we’ve got Alaric, who wants to warn you about these days…so watch out:. December 8th – A large meteor hits Earth, bringing an “alien species and unknown materials.”...
