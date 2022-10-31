Read full article on original website
Another Ripple Ally Wants to File Amicus Brief
Cryptillian Payment Systems, an online cryptocurrency service for retail customers and commercial retail businesses, has asked District Judge Analisa Torres to file an amicus brief in support of Ripple's opposition to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's motion for summary judgment. XRP is one of six cryptocurrencies supported by Cryptillian's...
Ripple Enemy, Former SEC Chair, Now Supports It Inadvertently, Here's How
Fox Business journalist and producer Eleanor Terrett has tweeted that Jay Clayton, the former SEC chairman who initiated the lawsuit against Ripple Labs, Brad Garlinghouse and Chris Larsen, claiming that XRP is a security, now indirectly supports Ripple. He is doing it by working for Electric Capital, one of the companies that decided to file an amicus brief in support of Ripple Labs.
XRP Lawsuit: Ripple Gets Fresh Support, US Lawyer Warns of SEC's Punch Back
SEC v. Ripple: Crypto Blogger BitBoy on His Part in Case as XRP Holder
Blogger and crypto influencer Ben Armstrong, also known as BitBoy, has expressed his contentment at participating in a class action lawsuit by XRP holders against the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Recall that the lawsuit was initiated by pro-XRP lawyer and founder of CryptoLaw firm, John Deaton. More than 70,000...
Justin Sun, Who Predicted Every Ethereum Top, Now Transferred $50 Million to Binance
64 Billion DOGE Bought at $0.09 Price as Several Traders Entered at This Point
Dogecoin Can Hit $0.2, According to Elliot's Waves: Crypto Market Review, November 1
XRP Whales Move Whopping 975.1 Million Tokens: Details
XRPL Integrates Largest Euro-Backed Stablecoin in Crypto Space
MoneyGram Now Allows Buying Bitcoin, Ethereum and Litecoin on Its Mobile App
Dallas, Texas-based money transfer giant MoneyGram has announced a new cryptocurrency service that allows customers to buy and sell Bitcoin (BTC), Litecoin (LTC), and Ethereum (ETH) on the company’s mobile app. The new feature is powered by the crypto cash exchange company Coinme. While the list of available cryptocurrencies...
XRP Price Analysis for November 1
Update on Cardano from FTX CEO Causes Frustration Following MASK Listing
The founder and CEO of major crypto exchange FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried, has once again triggered the Cardano community. This time the occasion was the crypto entrepreneur's response to the accusation that FTX is listing all random tokens that involve entities affiliated with the exchange and Bankman-Fried, but are still unable to launch spot trading on ADA.
Ankr Integrates Coinbase Wallet to Advance Liquid Staking Options
Ankr, a Web3 infrastructure vendor and operator of staking pools, advances its toolkit with Coinbase Wallet integration. This cooperation unlocks new opportunities for stakers, delegators and liquidity providers. Ankr integrates Coinbase Wallet for liquid crypto staking. According to the official announcement shared by Ankr, its liquidity staking mechanisms are now...
Rootstock Summit Kicks Off in Buenos Aires, Invites Devs to 'Build on Bitcoin'
New vision for DeFis on Bitcoin (BTC) Rootstock, a protocol that makes the Bitcoin (BTC) network suitable for smart contracts deployment, announces a crucial event for Web3 enthusiasts. A new btand entity will be introduced to highlight the transition to the next phase of Bitcoin DeFi growth. Rootstock Summit starts...
SHIB Sets New Record Amid Market Decline, BitBoy Speaks on His Part in XRP Case, Vitalik Buterin Is Concerned about Elon Musk’s Idea: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
U.Today has prepared the top four news stories over the past day. Shiba Inu breaks startling record in recent market decline. Despite the ongoing bear market, Shiba Inu is attracting investors. Data provided by WhaleStats shows that the meme coin has set a new record in terms of its holder count. At the moment, the number of SHIB owners comprises 1,233,337. Besides, the composition of SHIB holders is seeing a surprising shift. Per IntoTheBlock data, the percentage of long-term investors, or "hodlers," in SHIB is currently at its greatest level, 45%, while the percentage of short-term holders has held relatively steady. In the meantime, the coin’s rally seems to have slowed down. After spiking 12% on Nov. 1 on Elon Musk’s tweet, exhaustion set in: SHIB is currently trading at $0.00001192.
Next Crypto Bull Run Likely to Hit in 2024: Crypto Capital Venture Founder
Justin Sun Moves $50 Million to Binance to Support ETH, Ripple CTO Declares NFT Revolution on XRP Ledger, DOGE Spiked 115% Last Week: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
U.Today presents to you the top four stories over the past day; don’t miss this piece!. Justin Sun, who predicted every Ethereum top, now transferred $50 million to Binance. Yesterday, former CEO of Tron Justin Sun reportedly moved $50 million to Binance. The transfer was widely discussed by the crypto community, as the last time Sun shifted a large amount of stablecoins, Ethereum spiked above $1,600. The transfer took place while the second-biggest crypto is struggling to surpass the $1,600 price level. To continue moving up, ETH desperately needs support from whales. The $50 million support from Sun only could start a reaction on the markets and initiate yet another rally. At the moment of writing, Ethereum is changing hands at $1,555, per CoinMarketCap.
Three Arrows Capital Received $1 Million in ETH, Proving That Fund Has Hidden Assets
The notorious crypto fund that filed bankruptcy after Bitcoin's plunge to $21,000 surprisingly received $1 million on Ethereum from one of its exchange addresses. Such activity makes one wonder about statements made by 3AC's management about them having no funds to pay their investors. Back in July, Kyle Davies and...
Breaking: BTC, ADA, SHIB, XRP Turn Volatile as Fed Announces Massive Rate Hike
U.S. Federal Reserve officials raised the benchmark interest rate by 75 basis points for the fourth consecutive time, causing renewed volatility. The price of Bitcoin (BTC) plunged to an intraday low of $20,210 on the Bitstamp exchange at 18:00 UTC before moving sharply higher and reaching a new intraday high of $20,751. Cardano (ADA), XRP, Shiba Inu (SHIB), and other leading altcoins are performing in lockstep with the flagship cryptocurrency.
Breaking: Largest Cryptocurrency Options Exchange Deribit Suffers $28 Million Hack
Deribit, the largest cryptocurrency options exchange, has suffered a $28 million hack, according to an announcement posted on Twitter. It has temporarily halted withdrawals amid ongoing security checks. It is unclear when the exchange will be able to reopen them. The trading platform says that its clients' funds are safe,...
