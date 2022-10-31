Read full article on original website
New poll workers raising concerns in Michigan, other states
LANSING, Mich. – A shortage of poll workers has concerned local election officials in some parts of the country as the midterm elections approach. Not so in Michigan. Conservative groups and local Republican Party operatives who have pushed false claims about the 2020 presidential election have recruited poll workers here by the thousands. Similar recruitment efforts on the right have bolstered the ranks of poll workers in some other states with nationally watched races.
Virginia education tip line sees concerns from parents
RICHMOND, Va. – Virginians have used an education tip line Gov. Glenn Youngkin set up to submit complaints about curriculum, remote learning, books, mask policies, teachers and other topics, according to a sampling of emails provided to news outlets as part of a settlement agreement. Some positive feedback was...
Judge scolds mother convicted in Qanon kidnapping plot
DENVER – A Colorado woman convicted of plotting to kidnap her son from foster care after associating with supporters of the Qanon conspiracy theory was sentenced Thursday to 60 days in jail and two years of supervised probation, after being reprimanded by the judge for a lack of remorse.
St. Johns County commission approvals proposals advancing Greenbriar Helow plan
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – The St. Johns County commission approved a slate of proposals to advance the Greenbriar Helow Planned Unit Development, continuing a trend of booming commercial and residential growth in the northwest corner of the county. Helow Properties LTD, owned by the Helow Family, holds roughly...
Man who fell off ladder during Ian among 3 Putnam County deaths attributed to storm; 130 deaths statewide
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – The death toll from Hurricane Ian continues to rise across the state. According to the Florida District Medical Examiners, 130 deaths have been attributed to the powerful storm that slammed into the state in September, WTSP reported this week. Most of the deaths occurred in...
How many more storms can we expect in November?
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- – We have pushed into November, and we already have a new storm in the Atlantic. Martin formed Tuesday morning, and we inherited Lisa which formed on Oct. 31. In fact, this is only the third time there have been two storms simultaneously in November in...
Exact start date of Aiden Fucci’s trial could be announced in December
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – Aiden Fucci, the teen accused of killing 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey, was back in court Tuesday morning for a pretrial hearing. Fucci’s trial is scheduled to start in February after a judge announced in August that he is giving Fucci’s defense team more time to prepare for the trial, and the judge said Tuesday that the exact start date could be announced next month.
St. Augustine’s Nights of Lights to begin in November
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – The 29th annual Nights of Lights — a highly anticipated tradition — will brighten 20 blocks of St. Augustine’s historic district very soon!. Thousands flock to Downtown St. Augustine every year to see the beautiful lights display, which is likely why Nights of Lights was the JaxBest choice for best holiday event in 2021!
Crash blocks northbound lanes of I-95 near CR 210
A crash Tuesday blocked northbound Interstate 95 near County Road 210 in St. Johns County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The FHP website shows that injuries are reported in the wreck, which happened around 11:45 a.m. It was not immediately clear how many people were injured. Shortly before 3...
