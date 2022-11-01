Ammar Campa-Najjar Gets Major Local Endorsement in Aftermath of Residency Controversy

Ammar Campa-Najjar. Photo by Chris Stone

Chula Vista mayoral candidate Ammar Campa-Najjar has picked up a major local endorsement following controversy over his residency in the South Bay City.

The San Diego Union-Tribune last week endorsed Campa-Najjar over opponent John McCann to lead San Diego County’s second-largest city.

“McCann’s politics don’t fit the future, and Campa-Najjar has more potential to grow in and into the job,” the newspaper said.

The endorsement came after McCann, a long-time city councilmember, accused Campa-Najjar of lying about his residency in Chula Vista and hired a private investigator to tail his opponent. The investigator reported that Campa-Najjar had visited his girlfriend, Rep. Sara Jacobs, at her home in Bankers Hill.

“McCann cavalierly abused Jacobs’ privacy in a way with little recent precedent in local politics,” the newspaper said.

Campa-Najjar has shared documents with Times of San Diego that clearly show an address in Chula Vista, though the candidate has also lived in East County and twice ran for Congress there.

The race is officially nonpartisan, but Campa-Najjar, who worked in the Obama administration, is a Democrat, and McCann is a Republican.

In the June primary, McCann led Campa-Najjar by a margin of 31% to 23%, but three of the other primary candidates have since endorsed Campa-Najjar.