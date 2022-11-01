ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chula Vista, CA

Ammar Campa-Najjar Gets Major Local Endorsement in Aftermath of Residency Controversy

By Chris Jennewein
Times of San Diego
 3 days ago
Ammar Campa-Najjar. Photo by Chris Stone

Chula Vista mayoral candidate Ammar Campa-Najjar has picked up a major local endorsement following controversy over his residency in the South Bay City.

The San Diego Union-Tribune last week endorsed Campa-Najjar over opponent John McCann to lead San Diego County’s second-largest city.

“McCann’s politics don’t fit the future, and Campa-Najjar has more potential to grow in and into the job,” the newspaper said.

The endorsement came after McCann, a long-time city councilmember, accused Campa-Najjar of lying about his residency in Chula Vista and hired a private investigator to tail his opponent. The investigator reported that Campa-Najjar had visited his girlfriend, Rep. Sara Jacobs, at her home in Bankers Hill.

“McCann cavalierly abused Jacobs’ privacy in a way with little recent precedent in local politics,” the newspaper said.

Campa-Najjar has shared documents with Times of San Diego that clearly show an address in Chula Vista, though the candidate has also lived in East County and twice ran for Congress there.

The race is officially nonpartisan, but Campa-Najjar, who worked in the Obama administration, is a Democrat, and McCann is a Republican.

In the June primary, McCann led Campa-Najjar by a margin of 31% to 23%, but three of the other primary candidates have since endorsed Campa-Najjar.

Comments / 21

La57
3d ago

Why vote for him. Family of known Terrorist to United States Government. Read up on it. . Vote no

Reply(8)
14
Chuck Hernandez
2d ago

Any person or thing that the San Diego Union supports or endorses is not good for you

Reply
8
Todd Ashley
3d ago

this guy needs to go away.. he is san diegos beto orourke. bad ideas bad politics

Reply
9
 

Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

