Netflix’s ‘Gyeongseong Creature’ confirmed for second season before the series’ premiere
Netflix’s Gyeongseong Creature has already been green-lit for a second season, ahead of its series premiere. Yesterday (November 3), several South Korean media outlets reported that the forthcoming fantasy-thriller K-drama has already been confirmed for a second season – despite its first season not having aired yet – with filming set to take place next year.
Pharrell confirms “amazing” BTS collaboration will feature on his new album ‘Phriends’
Pharrell has shared that a BTS collaboration will feature on his forthcoming new album ‘Phriends’. In a new Rolling Stone cover interview story between Pharrell and BTS’s RM, the US producer and singer revealed that the K-pop band feature on the “amazing” new track. “Well,...
Elisabeth Moss cried after Jon Hamm improvised iconic ‘Mad Men’ scene
Elisabeth Moss said she was brought to genuine tears on set after Jon Hamm improvised a particular scene in Mad Men. Moss starred as Peggy Olson opposite Hamm’s Don Draper, with the pair sharing an emotional departure scene in Season 5, Episode 11 back in 2012. Speaking to Vanity...
What time is ‘Enola Holmes 2’ released on Netflix?
Millie Bobby Brown returns as Sherlock’s teenage sister in Enola Holmes 2, which is set to be released on Friday (November 4). Based on the young adult book series by Nancy Springer, Enola Holmes became a pandemic hit for Netflix when it was released in 2020. The sequel, which sees Henry Cavill and Helena Bonham Carter also reprise their roles, looks to recapture the same magic with a new mystery.
Metallica Teams With Vault Comics for ‘Headshell’ Music Graphic Novel
Rock megastars Metallica are set to have their own graphic novel as part of Headshell, a new imprint from indie comic books publisher Vault Comics. Besides Metallica, the Headshell graphic novel line also plans to roll out comics from other music recording giants, including Def Leppard, The Beach Boys, Fall Out Boy bassist Pete Wentz and rapper Redman.More from The Hollywood ReporterLes Moonves and Paramount to Pay $9.75M to CBS Shareholders in Deal With N.Y. Attorney General Over Sexual Misconduct ClaimsCBS' 'Real Love Boat' Banished to Paramount+CBS Extends Three Rookie Series for Full Season “The team at Vault are pushing boundaries and...
Charlotte Church announces final Late Night Pop Dungeon tour
Charlotte Church has announced her final Late Night Pop Dungeon tour today (November 3). The act, which features Church along with nine others, has proven a cult hit across festivals from Glastonbury to The Mighty Hoopla for the last six years. Described as “a genre-fluid jukebox of anthems spanning from...
Millie Bobby Brown is worried ‘Enola Holmes’ quirk will carry over to ‘Stranger Things’
Millie Bobby Brown has said she has a “deep-rooted fear” around filming Stranger Things following Enola Holmes 2. The actor reprises her role as Sherlock’s teenage sister in the upcoming Netflix sequel, alongside Henry Cavill, Helena Bonham Carter, Louis Patridge and David Thewlis. Speaking during a Q&A...
‘Razorlight: Fall To Pieces’ review: from indie calamity to rock and roll reunion
“It was the most gloriously dysfunctional relationship you could imagine,” reflects Razorlight frontman Johnny Borrell on the meteoric rise and eventual demise of his band’s original (minus first drummer Shïan Smith-Pancorvo) line-up. He’s speaking in Ben Lowe’s new fly-on-the-wall rock doc Fall To Pieces, premiering today at the Raindance Film Festival in London. Whether you loved or hated them, from 2004-2007 Borrell, guitarist Björn Ågren, bassist Carl Dalemo and drummer Andy Burrows were kings of the British indie revival. They racked up five top 10 singles, a Number One album, performed for millions at Live8 and headlined Reading and Leeds. Heck, at the time even Brandon Flowers gushed to NME about how he wished he’d written a song as great as ‘America’.
Cavetown – ‘Worm Food’ review: bold bedroom pop offers heartfelt honesty
After making a name for himself with a series of stripped back YouTube covers of big pop hits, Cavetown turned his hand to telling stories of his own. 2018’s ‘Lemon Boy’ was fantastical, folksy and dreamy while his 2020 major label debut ‘Sleepyhead’ saw Robbie Skinner’s bedroom-pop project branch out, trading in twee, delicate musings for robust indie rock anthems with plenty of heart. It’s a potent combination that’s earned him a monthly audience of nearly eight million on Spotify.
Quentin Tarantino reveals why he’ll never make a Marvel movie
Quentin Tarantino has revealed why he will never make a Marvel movie. Speaking in a new interview with the Los Angeles Times, when asked why he hadn’t thrown his hat into the superhero franchise, the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood director, said: “You have to be a hired hand to do those things. I’m not a hired hand. I’m not looking for a job.”
“Vomit-inducing” slasher ‘Terrifier 2’ is being submitted for an Oscar to troll the Academy
The “vomit-inducing” horror film Terrifier 2 is being submitted for an Oscar. Damien Leone’s slasher film is being nominated for one of Hollywood’s highest honours in a fan-driven campaign. The ultra-violent unrated film about a killer clown has been a hit with fans of gore, and now Bloody Disgusting is throwing its weight behind the film.
The Creel House from ‘Stranger Things’ season 4 is up for sale
The Creel House that featured prominently in season four of Stranger Things has officially hit the market. The home was introduced in the sci-fi series’ latest instalment, which premiered on Netflix in May of this year. Located on the edge of the fictional town of Hawkins, the house was the site of much of Stranger Things’ paranormal antics, and doubled as a lair for that season’s primary antagonist, Vecna. The house takes its name from the Creel family who lived there, and whose son, Henry Creel, would go on to become Vecna by the season finale.
Neil Young ‘Harvest Time’ documentary set for release in December
A new documentary film about Neil Young‘s 1972 album ‘Harvest’ is set to be screened in cinemas next month. The film, which features never-before-seen footage that was filmed in northern California, London and Nashville, is being released to celebrate the record’s 50th anniversary this year. Set...
How to watch ‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’ for free
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story looks to be one of the standout biopics of the year, although it isn’t being released in cinemas. Directed by Eric Appel, this send-up of the biopic genre stars Daniel Radcliffe as ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic and loosely follows the musician’s life and career. The rest of the cast is similarly unexpected, with Evan Rachel Wood as Madonna, Rainn Wilson as radio broadcaster Dr. Demento and Quinta Brunson as Oprah Winfrey.
A new movie musical written by Sparks duo Ron and Russell Mael is in the works
A movie musical written by Ron and Russell Mael of Sparks is currently in development. The launch of the project, titled X Crucior, was announced yesterday (November 4) via Deadline. Production company Focus Features will develop the film, with the Mael brothers serving as screenwriters and executive producers. X Crucior has been billed as an original musical epic, although further details about the film’s plot are being kept under wraps.
Rainn Wilson doesn’t want to be remembered for playing Dwight in ‘The Office’
Rainn Wilson, best known for playing Dwight in The Office, has said he wants to be remembered for playing a different role. The actor, who played the character in the US sitcom across nine seasons, was asked what project from his career he’d want people unfamiliar with his work to watch first.
IndieWire Partners with National Geographic and ShortsTV to Showcase 2023 Oscar-Qualifying Short Films
IndieWire is joining forces with National Geographic Documentary Films and ShortsTV to present a special program featuring some of the best Oscar-qualifying short films of the year in Los Angeles on December 9. It will take place as an extension of LA3C, the music, art, and food festival hosted by IndieWire parent company Penske Media taking place in Los Angeles State Historic Park on December 10 and 11. A limited number of tickets for the short film event will be available exclusively to LA3C passholders, who will also have access to additional events the same week hosted by fellow Penske...
Johnny Depp will make “star” guest appearance in Rihanna’s Fenty fashion show
Johnny Depp is set to make a “star” guest appearance at Rihanna‘s next fashion show. The actor and musician, 59, is set to be the first male to headline the fashion show’s “star moment” in the history of Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty, according to TMZ. The role has previously been filled by the likes of likes of Cindy Crawford and Erykah Badu.
Watch the first gameplay trailer for ‘Sherlock Holmes: The Awakened’
The first gameplay trailer for Frogwares’ Sherlock Holmes: The Awakened has been shared – check it out below. According to the Ukrainian studio, “The Awakened is a Lovecraft/Conan Doyle crossover detective adventure game that puts you in the shoes of a young Sherlock who is up against a sinister sect that worships a monstrous ancient deity – Cthulhu.”
‘The Witcher’ fans petition to “replace the writers” instead of Henry Cavill
Fans of The Witcher have united in their thousands to sign a petition calling for Henry Cavill to remain part of the cast, and to ask that the show’s writers are replaced instead. On Saturday (October 29) Netflix released a statement saying that while series lead Cavill would continue...
