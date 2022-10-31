The Creel House that featured prominently in season four of Stranger Things has officially hit the market. The home was introduced in the sci-fi series’ latest instalment, which premiered on Netflix in May of this year. Located on the edge of the fictional town of Hawkins, the house was the site of much of Stranger Things’ paranormal antics, and doubled as a lair for that season’s primary antagonist, Vecna. The house takes its name from the Creel family who lived there, and whose son, Henry Creel, would go on to become Vecna by the season finale.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO