Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Luxury Boutique Caught Selling FakesBridget MulroyPlainview, NY
Violence Skyrockets in New York’s Streets and Subways Opinion Piecejustpene50New York City, NY
Fatalities due to traffic violence continue to rise in The Bronx; 47 killed in first nine months of 2022Welcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
NYC Commissioner Eric Ulrich Resigns After Coming Under a Gambling InvestigationAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Another Rikers Island Inmate dies, the 18th in 2022News Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
Related
NME
Check out behind the scenes moments from Rebounder and CLIP’s Brooklyn Sound gig
NME and Brooklyn Brewery have officially revived New York City’s live music series, Brooklyn Sound. The three-show event kicked off on October 12 at Elsewhere, with Brooklyn’s own Nation of Language and Infinite Coles taking the stage for a sold-out show, and on October 25, MICHELLE and Sarah Kinsley drew a huge crowd to the Bell House for their Brookly Sound performances.
The Verge
500 drones will form a giant Candy Crush ad above NYC tonight
Five hundred light-equipped drones are being launched into the sky above New York City this evening to form a giant flying advertisement for the Candy Crush mobile game. (via Gothamist). The 10-minute-long choreographed performance has been organized for the game’s 10th anniversary and will “turn the sky into the largest...
Luxury Boutique Caught Selling Fakes
I spot a fake...or four!(@linnys_plainview/Instagram) Shoppers and long-time customers of a boutique in Long Island are furious after discovering the trust they gave Lindsey Castelli, 31 of Smithtown, was betrayed. Castelli was selling the customers of Linny’s Boutique in Plainview, New York fake versions of luxury items.
Queens Neighborhood Overwhelmed By Violent Squirrel Attacks
Boasting one of the lowest rates of crime per capita in all of New York City, Queens' neighborhood Rego Park has long been one of the most desired places to live in New York City. However, a number of residents have been viciously accosted by several violently aggressive squirrels in ...
Columbia University
There Are, in Fact, Fish in the Hudson River
People tend to laugh when I tell them that my job after college was catching fish out of the Hudson River. As someone who lacks the particular brand of outdoorsy-ness fitting to this job, it seems like an unlikely position for me, but what is more unlikely to people is that there are fish in the Hudson. Many assume that the river is incapable of supporting life. That the river itself is dead.
IKEA Closes Location In New York
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Customer: Dog bought from Shake A Paw had parasites, costing $5K in vet bills
The customer says the dog looked lethargic after she brought it home, so she took it to the vet the next day.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Our world in photos: November 3
UTAH — Bison roundup: A bison was locked in place while receiving vaccinations and health screenings during the bison annual roundup, on Tuesday, on Antelope Island. This year, about 750 bison were pushed into corrals during the Bison roundup. The animals are rounded up each fall so they can receive health checkups and vaccinations and be affixed with a small external computer chip that stores health information. They are then released back on the island or sold at a public auction to keep the herd at a manageable level of about 500. Photo: Rick Bowmer/AP.
queenoftheclick.com
Small Dog Found in Bay Ridge – November 2nd
Small dog found on 80th Street between Colonial and Narrows. Proof of ownership is needed. Text photo to: 917-770-4140.
Man, 71, dies weeks after boy, 15, beat him in Chelsea
A 71-year-old man who was beaten in the head by a 15-year-old boy in Chelsea died after fighting for his life for six weeks, police said Wednesday.
Comments / 1