NME

Check out behind the scenes moments from Rebounder and CLIP’s Brooklyn Sound gig

NME and Brooklyn Brewery have officially revived New York City’s live music series, Brooklyn Sound. The three-show event kicked off on October 12 at Elsewhere, with Brooklyn’s own Nation of Language and Infinite Coles taking the stage for a sold-out show, and on October 25, MICHELLE and Sarah Kinsley drew a huge crowd to the Bell House for their Brookly Sound performances.
BROOKLYN, NY
The Verge

500 drones will form a giant Candy Crush ad above NYC tonight

Five hundred light-equipped drones are being launched into the sky above New York City this evening to form a giant flying advertisement for the Candy Crush mobile game. (via Gothamist). The 10-minute-long choreographed performance has been organized for the game’s 10th anniversary and will “turn the sky into the largest...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Bridget Mulroy

Luxury Boutique Caught Selling Fakes

I spot a fake...or four!(@linnys_plainview/Instagram) Shoppers and long-time customers of a boutique in Long Island are furious after discovering the trust they gave Lindsey Castelli, 31 of Smithtown, was betrayed. Castelli was selling the customers of Linny’s Boutique in Plainview, New York fake versions of luxury items.
PLAINVIEW, NY
Columbia University

There Are, in Fact, Fish in the Hudson River

People tend to laugh when I tell them that my job after college was catching fish out of the Hudson River. As someone who lacks the particular brand of outdoorsy-ness fitting to this job, it seems like an unlikely position for me, but what is more unlikely to people is that there are fish in the Hudson. Many assume that the river is incapable of supporting life. That the river itself is dead.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Our world in photos: November 3

UTAH — Bison roundup: A bison was locked in place while receiving vaccinations and health screenings during the bison annual roundup, on Tuesday, on Antelope Island. This year, about 750 bison were pushed into corrals during the Bison roundup. The animals are rounded up each fall so they can receive health checkups and vaccinations and be affixed with a small external computer chip that stores health information. They are then released back on the island or sold at a public auction to keep the herd at a manageable level of about 500. Photo: Rick Bowmer/AP.
UTAH STATE

