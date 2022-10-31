Motorists traveling in the Youngsville area may have to find a different route to get to their destination. According to a report from the City of Youngsville a portion of Bonin Road will be closed starting on Monday, November 7, 2022. This is the section of Bonin Road that is between the Ambassador Caffery Extension and Fortune Road. It is the stretch that runs beside Super One Foods.

YOUNGSVILLE, LA ・ 23 HOURS AGO