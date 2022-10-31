Read full article on original website
The Legacy of Iry Lejeune at Feed & Seed
Festivals Acadiens et Créoles presents a monthly series called the Legacy Series. This is a monlty event that will honor and celebrate local legends. These are legends who have contributed to the Acadiana heritage and culture. This month, the series will honor Iry Lejeune. Iry Lejeune was a legendary...
The Battle of the Bows is THIS SATURDAY
The 6th Annual Battle of the Bows is this Saturday, November 5th. The fiddle competition will be held in the historic Strand Theater in Downtown Jennings. Categories include Youth, Junior, Adult, Senior, Professional, and Twin Fiddle. Entry is free. Nearly $5,000 in prizes will be awarded. Doors open at 8am....
THIS WEEKEND: The Giant Omelette Celebration in Abbeville
The Giant Omelette Celebration is returning this weekend November 5th and 6th to downtown Abbeville. The festival was on hold for the last couple years due to the pandemic but now the family friendly 5000 egg event is back. Abbeville’s downtown square will be surrounded with Arts and Crafts booths,...
Attention Motorists: Bonin Road Closure
Motorists traveling in the Youngsville area may have to find a different route to get to their destination. According to a report from the City of Youngsville a portion of Bonin Road will be closed starting on Monday, November 7, 2022. This is the section of Bonin Road that is between the Ambassador Caffery Extension and Fortune Road. It is the stretch that runs beside Super One Foods.
