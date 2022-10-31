ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

KRON4 News

Another Bay Area tech company announces layoffs

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Amid reports that Elon Musk plans to lay off roughly half of Twitter’s workforce, another Bay Area tech company has announced it to will be laying off staff on Thursday. Stripe, a payment technology company with dual headquarters in South San Francisco and Dublin, Ireland, announced it would begin layoffs for […]
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Powerball Fever has regular people; non-profits dreaming of big payday

Powerball fever has gripped the country and Bay Area. Due to several weeks of misses, Wednesday’s jackpot drawing sits at $1.2 billion. A steady stream of would-be billionaires came and went all day at Ernie’s Liquors in East San Jose. But one person in particular hoped a local beats the odds and wins big.
SAN JOSE, CA
105.5 The Fan

OMG This House Is Really $849k In California

The housing market is INSANE! This property will prove my point, a 480-square-foot home in Oakland, California is listed for $849,000. The what needs to be called a studio has no bedrooms and only one bathroom. The house was built in 1914 and is listed as a single family residence.
OAKLAND, CA
torquenews.com

Tesla Sending Shanghai Staff to Fremont - Why?

Tesla is sending a couple hundred employees from Giga Shanghai to Fremont, CA. The reason for this is to get Fremont to increase output by 50%. Tesla is reported to be sending hundreds of employees from Giga Shanghai to Fremont, CA. Why is this happening?. Fremont is Tesla's original factory...
FREMONT, CA
milpitasbeat.com

Letting the cat out of the bag: A look at Animal Services in Milpitas

Need to find a home for that stray kitty? Concerned about your neighbor’s aggressive doggy? Looking to adopt a furry friend? Who you gonna call?. For local residents, the answer to that question is not so straightforward. That’s because in 2001, the City of Milpitas began contracting with the San Jose Animal Care Center (SJACC), which opened their new facility in south San Jose near the Santa Clara County Fairgrounds in 2004 as part of San Jose’s newly formed Animal Services Division.
MILPITAS, CA
calmatters.network

H Mart files application for new Dublin store

With dozens of stores across the nation, Asian food market H Mart could be one step closer to opening its first location in the Tri-Valley. The supermarket chain has now filed a formal application for a proposed store in Dublin, hoping to place a 10-acre operation that features a main grocery store, outdoor seating and play area. The city is currently reviewing the application and is expected to respond this fall.
DUBLIN, CA
hoodline.com

A flurry of concern emerges after Santa Clara County quietly appoints a new CEO

The Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors has voted to confirm a new county CEO, but the closed-door vote and the way it was announced is raising concerns — and has a lot of people upset. Earlier this month, the board voted 4 to 1 to appoint current Santa Clara County Attorney James Williams to the role of CEO. He will be replacing Jeff Smith, who has decided to retire after holding the position since 2009 — and Smith also revealed recently that he has been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

San Francisco sees dip in rent prices in October: study

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Rent prices in San Francisco dropped in October for the second-straight month, according to a study conducted by Apartment List. The study showed a 0.7% decrease in October for rent in the city. Even with October’s dip, rent prices are higher in the city than they were in October 2021. According […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Capitol Corridor Train Slams Into Tesla on Tracks in Santa Clara

A Capitol Corridor train slammed into a Tesla on the tracks Wednesday morning, injuring the driver in Santa Clara. The collision reportedly occurred in the 600 block of Martin Avenue in Santa Clara. Video from the scene shows a gray Tesla smashed and airbags deployed. The driver of the Tesla...
SANTA CLARA, CA
Paradise Post

More Bay Area rain expected through Wednesday, and another storm is coming

A cold front that was expected to drop rain on the region for only a day instead is expected to leave even a bit more moisture Wednesday before heading out, according to the National Weather Service. “In terms of rain, we anticipate it will be very similar to what happened...

