Another Bay Area tech company announces layoffs
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Amid reports that Elon Musk plans to lay off roughly half of Twitter’s workforce, another Bay Area tech company has announced it to will be laying off staff on Thursday. Stripe, a payment technology company with dual headquarters in South San Francisco and Dublin, Ireland, announced it would begin layoffs for […]
Bay Area tech giants announce massive layoffs on same day in what experts are calling 'unusual'
The SF Standard reports that so far this year, San Francisco layoffs are up to over 16,700 jobs, spread out across approximately 130 companies.
Mysterious group wants to ‘Take Back San Jose’
A new group has emerged in San Jose politics just in time for a consequential election with an ominous message to “take back” the city—but no one seems to know who is behind it. It started two months ago when signs with a QR code began lining...
KTVU FOX 2
Powerball Fever has regular people; non-profits dreaming of big payday
Powerball fever has gripped the country and Bay Area. Due to several weeks of misses, Wednesday’s jackpot drawing sits at $1.2 billion. A steady stream of would-be billionaires came and went all day at Ernie’s Liquors in East San Jose. But one person in particular hoped a local beats the odds and wins big.
KTVU FOX 2
Nostalgia for sale: San Jose Super Toy Show a fantasyland for kids, 'adult kids' alike
SAN JOSE, Calif. - For Benny Villela the ultimate score would be to find vintage Optimus Prime sealed in his box. Yes, that's a toy, and yes, Villela is an adult. But he's a toy collector – one of many who will be vending this Saturday at San Jose Super Toy Comic and Collectible Show at the Santa Clara Convention Center.
OMG This House Is Really $849k In California
The housing market is INSANE! This property will prove my point, a 480-square-foot home in Oakland, California is listed for $849,000. The what needs to be called a studio has no bedrooms and only one bathroom. The house was built in 1914 and is listed as a single family residence.
torquenews.com
Tesla Sending Shanghai Staff to Fremont - Why?
Tesla is sending a couple hundred employees from Giga Shanghai to Fremont, CA. The reason for this is to get Fremont to increase output by 50%. Tesla is reported to be sending hundreds of employees from Giga Shanghai to Fremont, CA. Why is this happening?. Fremont is Tesla's original factory...
Train collides with a Tesla in Santa Clara
A Capitol Corridor train collided with a Tesla in Santa Clara Wednesday morning, according to a statement from Santa Clara Police Department.
48hills.org
Good Taste: The ‘progressive’ restaurant India shares with the Bay Area
This is Good Taste, a weekly peek at peak Bay Area food experiences. Today, we accept an invitation to revisit ROOH, a self-titled “Progressive Indian” restaurant born in New Delhi that expanded to San Francisco in February 2017 and Palo Alto in January 2020. ROOH San Francisco has...
milpitasbeat.com
Letting the cat out of the bag: A look at Animal Services in Milpitas
Need to find a home for that stray kitty? Concerned about your neighbor’s aggressive doggy? Looking to adopt a furry friend? Who you gonna call?. For local residents, the answer to that question is not so straightforward. That’s because in 2001, the City of Milpitas began contracting with the San Jose Animal Care Center (SJACC), which opened their new facility in south San Jose near the Santa Clara County Fairgrounds in 2004 as part of San Jose’s newly formed Animal Services Division.
calmatters.network
H Mart files application for new Dublin store
With dozens of stores across the nation, Asian food market H Mart could be one step closer to opening its first location in the Tri-Valley. The supermarket chain has now filed a formal application for a proposed store in Dublin, hoping to place a 10-acre operation that features a main grocery store, outdoor seating and play area. The city is currently reviewing the application and is expected to respond this fall.
The hidden comforts and best kept secrets for flying out of SFO
Maximize time at the airport with these secluded amenities.
hoodline.com
A flurry of concern emerges after Santa Clara County quietly appoints a new CEO
The Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors has voted to confirm a new county CEO, but the closed-door vote and the way it was announced is raising concerns — and has a lot of people upset. Earlier this month, the board voted 4 to 1 to appoint current Santa Clara County Attorney James Williams to the role of CEO. He will be replacing Jeff Smith, who has decided to retire after holding the position since 2009 — and Smith also revealed recently that he has been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.
San Francisco sees dip in rent prices in October: study
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Rent prices in San Francisco dropped in October for the second-straight month, according to a study conducted by Apartment List. The study showed a 0.7% decrease in October for rent in the city. Even with October’s dip, rent prices are higher in the city than they were in October 2021. According […]
KTVU FOX 2
2 Bay Area cities among top 5 towns with the biggest housing shortages
OAKLAND calif., - San Francisco and San Jose are among the top 10 cities experiencing major housing shortages according to angi.com. Government to pay Camp Lejeune victims $21 billionCamp Lejeune Claims|. San Jose is a tech-hub, it's home to Tesla, Apple and Google. But, the city has one of the...
NBC Bay Area
Capitol Corridor Train Slams Into Tesla on Tracks in Santa Clara
A Capitol Corridor train slammed into a Tesla on the tracks Wednesday morning, injuring the driver in Santa Clara. The collision reportedly occurred in the 600 block of Martin Avenue in Santa Clara. Video from the scene shows a gray Tesla smashed and airbags deployed. The driver of the Tesla...
Regional: Status update on Bay Area COVID-19 developments
The latest developments around the region related to the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, as of Wednesday evening include:. Santa Clara County is outpacing the state in uptake of the omicron-specific COVID-19 booster vaccine across all eligible age groups, the county’s top health official said this week. Roughly...
Former Apple employee admits to defrauding the company of over $17 million
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A former Apple employee has pleaded guilty to mail and wire fraud after he successfully swindled the company out of more than $17 million, according to a statement from the California Department of Justice. Dhirendra Prasad, 52, of Mountain House, pleaded guilty in federal court on Tuesday to charges of […]
Paradise Post
More Bay Area rain expected through Wednesday, and another storm is coming
A cold front that was expected to drop rain on the region for only a day instead is expected to leave even a bit more moisture Wednesday before heading out, according to the National Weather Service. “In terms of rain, we anticipate it will be very similar to what happened...
