‘America, I’m sorry’: Shaq leaves Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith disgusted over latest stunt
Shaquille O’Neal has never been afraid to put his foot down on his NBA takes. But Shaq decided to do the opposite earlier this week, putting his feet up in his latest appearance on Inside the NBA. In introducing the first set of Shaqtin a Fool entries for the...
Lakers and Pelicans draft picks and swaps: How Anthony Davis trade could cost LA in 2023 NBA Draft and beyond
The Los Angeles Lakers acquired Anthony Davis via trade in June 2019, hoping the All-Star big man could continue the legacy of legendary Lakers bigs and lead the franchise into its next generation of winning. Following in the footsteps of Wilt Chamberlain, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and Shaquille O'Neal is no easy...
Matt Ryan plays unsung hero as game-tying buzzer-beater leads Lakers to overtime win over Pelicans
Los Angeles found itself on the brink of another loss after Lonnie Walker IV missed a potential game-tying 3 against the Pelicans late in the fourth quarter. The Lakers fouled Pelicans rookie guard Dyson Daniels, who went to the free throw line and missed both of his attempts to give Los Angeles a chance.
What Kyrie Irving did (and didn't say) at press conference: Nets star fails to apologize for tweet about antisemitic film
Kyrie Irving has once again failed to apologize for a social media post that included a link to a film featuring antisemitic messaging. The Nets star told reporters on Thursday that he took responsibility for tweeting a link to the Amazon page of the film "Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America," which is based on a book of the same name that is "stuffed with antisemitic tropes," according to Rolling Stone.
How long is Jimmy Butler out? Injury timeline, return date, latest updates on Heat star
It's been a bumpy start to the 2022-23 campaign for the Heat. Miami lost five of its first seven games, dropping the team to No. 12 in the Eastern Conference standings in late October. On top of the early struggles, the Heat are also dealing with injury problems, as six-time All-Star Jimmy Butler was forced to sit out their last game.
Who is Matt Ryan? Lakers' forward and former DoorDash driver emerges as unlikely hero
There's a new star making waves in Los Angeles. He's a familiar name with a familiar story, granted one that tends to be more common among broke college students rather than NBA hoopers. But Lakers rookie Matt Ryan added another chapter to his Tinseltown tale, bottoming an off-balance, game-tying 3...
Did Heat's Tyler Herro travel before game-winning shot vs. Kings? Sacramento coach Mike Brown sure thinks so
Tyler Herro lifted the Heat to a 110-107 victory over the Kings on Wednesday night by hitting a game-winning 3-pointer with 1.8 seconds left in regulation, but Sacramento coach Mike Brown believes the shot shouldn't have counted. With the clock ticking down under 10 seconds, Herro came off a Gabe...
Nets suspend Kyrie Irving for 'no less than' five games without pay
The Nets' nightmare of a week continues. Earlier this week, Brooklyn fired head coach Steve Nash and is reportedly prepared to move on to Celtics suspended head coach Ime Udoka. Amidst all of that, the organization is dealing with the fallout from All-Star guard Kyrie Irving's antisemitic comments and Irving's...
LeBron James reserves high praise for Zion Williamson with Hall of Fame comparisons
Zion Williamson is, quite literally, the definition of a one-of-one. Dating back to the NBA Draft, many struggled (us included!) to come up with an apt player comparison for a player with Williamson's frame, athleticism and skill set. Three years later, LeBron James may have finally cracked the code. Williamson...
Ja Morant is far more than the NBA's best highlight reel: How Grizzlies point guard became unguardable
It didn't take long for JaVale McGee to learn how small the margin of error is when guarding Ja Morant. In the opening minute of the Mavericks' matchup with the Grizzlies early in the season, McGee found himself in the precarious position of defending Morant with a full head of steam. He dropped back in the pick-and-roll knowing Morant is always looking to sneak his way into the paint but quickly learned that's only part of the battle.
Exclusive: Elie Maroun Goes In-Depth on The Crew League
Founder of The Crew League Eli Maroun spoke on the league's inception, its major stars, and even his thoughts on the LA Clippers
Eagles vs. Texans final score, results: Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia stay perfect with win over Houston
The Texans put up a fight, but in the end they were no match for the Eagles. Philly moved to 8-0 for the first time in franchise history with a 29-17 win on "Thursday Night Football." The game was close in the first half, but Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia...
Kyrie Irving, Nets combine to donate $1 million to organizations that strive to ‘eradicate hate’
Kyrie Irving and the Nets announced on Wednesday that they will donate $1 million to organizations that aim to "eradicate hate and intolerance" after the Nets star shared a link to an antisemitic documentary last week. Irving and the Nets will donate $500,000 each after he received backlash for promoting...
College football upset alert: Expert picks for Week 10 underdogs with the best odds to win
Interesting situation here in Underdog Land, which is where your beloved Underdog Challengers dwell. The No. 1 team in the College Football Playoff rankings – Tennessee – is more than a touchdown underdog this weekend. Curious, yes. Has that happened before? Glad you asked!. In 2014, Mississippi State...
Streaker at World Series interrupts Game 5 between Phillies and Astros, tries to scale wall
Every now and again at major sporting events, a fan decides to try to steal the show. That was what one fan was hoping to do at Citizens Bank Park during the World Series. Midway through Game 5 between the Phillies and Astros on Thursday, a fan wearing a red and blue Chase Utley jersey decided to run out onto the field, interrupting play.
TSN Archives: Wilt Chamberlain answers his critics (Dec. 20, 1961, issue)
This story, by correspondent the Philadelphia Evening Bulletin's Sandy Grady, first appeared as a "Man About Sports" column in the Dec. 20, 1961, issue of The Sporting News under the headline, "Wilt Fired Fast Reply to Pollard's Barbs". PHILADELPHIA, Pa. — Step on a cat's tail and you'll get an...
Texans draft picks 2023: Full list of Houston selections for 2023 NFL Draft as it fights for No. 1 pick
The Texans have been among the worst teams in the NFL the last few seasons. They made the playoffs in 2019, but things have quickly gone downhill since that campaign. Houston began the 2020 season with an 0-4 record, and that led to the firing of Bill O'Brien. Since then, the Texans have cycled through interim coach Romeo Crennel, David Culley, and now, Lovie Smith as their head coaches.
NFL picks, predictions for Week 9: Buccaneers beat reeling Rams; Bills handle Jets; Falcons upset Chargers
Philadelphia, Buffalo and Kansas City are considered the Super Bowl favorites as the NFL season hits the midpoint. All three teams are double-digit favorites heading into Week 9. Philadelphia opens the action on Thursday night against the Texans. That's not a glamorous game, but it's a chance to watch Jalen...
Reggie Jackson, baseball's Mr. October, impressed with Cristian Javier's World Series Game 4 gem
PHILADELPHIA — Consider Mr. October impressed. Astros starter Cristian Javier threw six brilliant no-hit innings to open Game 4 of the World Series and three Houston relievers finished off the combined no-hitter, only the second no-hit gem in World Series history. Reggie Jackson, king of World Series sluggers and now a special adviser for the Astros, watched Javier’s effort with a sense of awe.
Astros' Trey Mancini, Chas McCormick preserve World Series Game 5 win with clutch defensive plays
Defense wins championships. That's how that cliche goes, right?. The Astros are one win away from a 2022 World Series title, due in large part to the sensational play of their defense late in a 3-2 victory over the Phillies in Game 5 on Thursday. First baseman Trey Mancini and...
