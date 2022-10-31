ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

ng-sportingnews.com

What Kyrie Irving did (and didn't say) at press conference: Nets star fails to apologize for tweet about antisemitic film

Kyrie Irving has once again failed to apologize for a social media post that included a link to a film featuring antisemitic messaging. The Nets star told reporters on Thursday that he took responsibility for tweeting a link to the Amazon page of the film "Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America," which is based on a book of the same name that is "stuffed with antisemitic tropes," according to Rolling Stone.
BROOKLYN, NY
ng-sportingnews.com

Nets suspend Kyrie Irving for 'no less than' five games without pay

The Nets' nightmare of a week continues. Earlier this week, Brooklyn fired head coach Steve Nash and is reportedly prepared to move on to Celtics suspended head coach Ime Udoka. Amidst all of that, the organization is dealing with the fallout from All-Star guard Kyrie Irving's antisemitic comments and Irving's...
ng-sportingnews.com

LeBron James reserves high praise for Zion Williamson with Hall of Fame comparisons

Zion Williamson is, quite literally, the definition of a one-of-one. Dating back to the NBA Draft, many struggled (us included!) to come up with an apt player comparison for a player with Williamson's frame, athleticism and skill set. Three years later, LeBron James may have finally cracked the code. Williamson...
ng-sportingnews.com

Ja Morant is far more than the NBA's best highlight reel: How Grizzlies point guard became unguardable

It didn't take long for JaVale McGee to learn how small the margin of error is when guarding Ja Morant. In the opening minute of the Mavericks' matchup with the Grizzlies early in the season, McGee found himself in the precarious position of defending Morant with a full head of steam. He dropped back in the pick-and-roll knowing Morant is always looking to sneak his way into the paint but quickly learned that's only part of the battle.
ng-sportingnews.com

Texans draft picks 2023: Full list of Houston selections for 2023 NFL Draft as it fights for No. 1 pick

The Texans have been among the worst teams in the NFL the last few seasons. They made the playoffs in 2019, but things have quickly gone downhill since that campaign. Houston began the 2020 season with an 0-4 record, and that led to the firing of Bill O'Brien. Since then, the Texans have cycled through interim coach Romeo Crennel, David Culley, and now, Lovie Smith as their head coaches.
HOUSTON, TX
ng-sportingnews.com

Reggie Jackson, baseball's Mr. October, impressed with Cristian Javier's World Series Game 4 gem

PHILADELPHIA — Consider Mr. October impressed. Astros starter Cristian Javier threw six brilliant no-hit innings to open Game 4 of the World Series and three Houston relievers finished off the combined no-hitter, only the second no-hit gem in World Series history. Reggie Jackson, king of World Series sluggers and now a special adviser for the Astros, watched Javier’s effort with a sense of awe.
HOUSTON, TX

