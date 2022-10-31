Read full article on original website
NFL World Reacts To Ravens' Blockbuster Trade News
There have been more high-profile NFL trade rumors than we can count leading up to tomorrow's trade deadline. But the Baltimore Ravens shocked the world with a blockbuster of a deal today. On Monday, NFL insiders reported that the Ravens have acquired inside linebacker Roquan Smith from the Chicago Bears....
The Morning After...the Bears trade Roquan Smith to Ravens
The Chicago Bears traded star linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens for 2023 second- and fifth round picks, along with linebacker A.J. Klein. General manager Ryan Poles made a huge statement in trading two of the Bears’ defensive leaders in Smith and Robert Quinn (who was dealt to the Philadelphia Eagles last week). Poles is rebuilding for the future, and Chicago now has nine draft picks heading into 2023.
Report: Mark Ingram Expected to Miss Several Weeks
The Saints lost Mark Ingram early on against the Raiders, and it sounds like he'll be out for several weeks due to injury.
49ers work out several WRs and DBs, release WR Willie Snead IV
The San Francisco 49ers announced that they have released wide receiver Willie Snead IV. The team will likely seek to re-sign him to the practice squad. On Saturday, San Francisco promoted Snead from the practice squad to the active roster. He was active on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams, playing 21 snaps on offense and seven on special teams.
This Eagles-Saints Trade Would Send Alvin Kamara To Philadelphia
As the calendar turns over to November, the Philadelphia Eagles remain the last remaining undefeated team in the NFL. They have done a great job on both sides of the ball as they have a top-five-rated offense and defense. Could a trade with the New Orleans Saints for superstar running back Alvin Kamara be on the horizon to make them even more dangerous?
First Coast News
What the Calvin Ridley deal means for the Jaguars
Jaguars were active on trade deadline, but with a caveat. The help won't be on the field this season as the team traded for suspended Falcons WR Ridley.
Yardbarker
Stefon Diggs 'Finishes' Jaire Alexander in Beef, Buffalo Bills Top Packers
The Buffalo Bills opened Sunday NFL Week 8 by getting into the face of the Green Bay Packers ... and then "finished'' them for a 27-17 victory. Part of the conflict: Bills receiver Stefon Diggs and Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander each claiming they "finished" the ongoing back-and-forth between the two players that seemed to last all Sunday night.
NFL trade deadline blog: Dolphins reel in Bradley Chubb; Falcons ship Calvin Ridley to Jaguars
USA TODAY Sports reacted to all the major trades Tuesday leading up to the 4 p.m. ET deadline in our live blog. See all the major moves here.
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones again compares RBs Ezekiel Elliott, Tony Pollard
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott was sidelined with a knee injury during the team's Week 8 win over the Chicago Bears, paving the way for Tony Pollard to erupt for 131 rushing yards and three touchdowns. Dallas is on a bye in Week 9, but owner Jerry Jones is...
FOX Sports
McCaffrey a triple threat; Dolphins WRs unstoppable: NFL notes and analysis
The NFL is the best weekly soap opera on television. Watching our favorite teams experience the ups and downs of an 18-week regular season takes us on an emotional roller coaster that we hope ends in a title run. Although it is still too early to determine which teams are built for the long haul, Week 8 provided us with another opportunity to see some of the elite squads separate from the pack.
Christian McCaffrey Makes NFL History In 49ers' Win
San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey made NFL history during his second game with the team.
Clayton News Daily
Jaguars Spent Months Researching Calvin Ridley Before Trade
Before Trent Baalke made the decision to trade for wide receiver Calvin Ridley on Tuesday, the Jaguars general manager did his homework on the former Falcons receiver. Baalke spent roughly four months conducting interviews with people close to Ridley as well as undertaking complex negotiations before acquiring the suspended receiver. In fact, the discussions between Jaguars coach Doug Pederson and Baalke regarding the acquisition of Ridley began in March as the franchise was searching for a quality wideout.
Clayton News Daily
Sean McVay’s Future With Rams Likely Tied to ‘Core’ Star Players, per Sources
At 3-4, the Rams are off to their worst start in the Sean McVay era. How long McVay sticks around to guide the team back toward its usual winning ways could be determined by the longevity of several of the team’s core players. Speaking as a guest on The...
