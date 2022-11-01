Read full article on original website
President Obama Says the Phoenix Suns Look goodSiloamPhoenix, AZ
Best Restaurants in PhoenixTerry MansfieldPhoenix, AZ
Local Restaurant Closes, New Indian Restaurant Moves InGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Nebraska Football: Mickey Joseph contacted for Arizona State positionThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Taylor Swift announces she is going on the road with "The Eras Tour"Tina HowellGlendale, AZ
Yardbarker
Scottie Pippen Said Dennis Rodman Was A Professional On The Court But Wild And Without Control Off The Court: “Dennis Was Living Two Different Lives."
The Chicago Bulls have won six NBA Championships in their history, and unsurprisingly they won all of them during Michael Jordan's era. In the 1990s, the Bulls were undoubtedly the best team in the world, and they proved it by winning three consecutive NBA titles. However, MJ decided to retire for the first time in his career despite Phil Jackson trying his best to stop him.
Yardbarker
Ime Udoka Reportedly Sent Multiple Inappropriate Messages to Celtics Female Employees
Per multiple reports, he is actually about to be hired by the Nets after the team decided to fire Steve Nash on Tuesday. Should Udoka be hired, however, it is sure to come with some controversy — as he was suspended for what the Celtics described as an inappropriate relationship with a female employee.
Yardbarker
Bill Simmons Reveals The Brooklyn Nets Want To Trade Kyrie Irving: "He Probably Knows"
Thinking back to the preseason, the Brooklyn Nets seemed to be thrilled with the way that Kyrie Irving was conducting himself. Kevin Durant and Steve Nash were singing his praises for his leadership, but the good times don't tend to last for too long when it comes to Irving. He...
Yardbarker
Steve Kerr Makes Bold Statement On Steve Nash Firing
The Brooklyn Nets have made the first head coach firing of the NBA season. The Nets parted ways with head coach Steve Nash after a 2-5 start to the regular season. In his three years as the coach of Brooklyn, Nash had a record of 94-67. He also has a...
Yardbarker
Chris Bosh Got 120 Monthly Payments Of $868,786 After He Reached An Agreement With The Miami Heat About His $52.1 Million Payout
Chris Bosh was the third big piece of the Heatles era for the Miami Heat alongside LeBron James and Dwyane Wade. Together, they led the Heat to four consecutive NBA Finals and won two championships. There are mixed feelings among NBA fans when it comes to that superteam, but Bosh, for the most part, remains well-liked, someone that fans respect and admire.
Shannon Sharpe rips Kevin Durant's reaction to Steve Nash's exit
Shannon Sharpe isn't cutting Kevin Durant any slack when it comes to the firing of Steve Nash. The outspoken analyst went on "Undisputed" with co-host Skip Bayless on Wednesday to discuss the Brooklyn Nets parting ways with the long-time coach and didn't shy away from targeting Durant and his comments about being "shocked" at the firing.
Yardbarker
Massive News About Ben Simmons
On Thursday, Brooklyn Nets interim head coach Jacque Vaughn met with reporters and announced big news about three-time NBA All-Star Ben Simmons. "Ben will not travel with us for these next two games. He's got some soreness and some swelling in the knee," Vaughn said. The Nets play their next...
Yardbarker
Kevin Durant Frustratingly Explains Why He Is Turning The Ball Over A Lot: "Every Night I’m Gonna Be Guarded By Five Players..."
Kevin Durant is not a happy man right now as the Brooklyn Nets find themselves near the bottom of the Eastern Conference after a woeful 2-6 start. The latest setback came in the form of a 108-99 loss to the Chicago Bulls, as firing head coach Steve Nash before the game didn't seem to make much of a difference in terms of the result.
Yardbarker
Steve Nash’s Shocking Statement After Kyrie Irving’s Antisemitism Comments
For the last few weeks, there was no drama surrounding the Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving. He played great basketball and put up monster numbers, albeit in losing causes. But over the last few years, we have learned that Kyrie has a tendency to cause drama every few months. This...
Yardbarker
Patrick Beverley Praises Russell Westbrook After He Accepted Lakers' Bench Role: "It's Not About Who Starts The Game, It's About Who Finishes."
The Los Angeles Lakers have had an incredibly tough start to the season. They finally picked up their first win of the season over the Denver Nuggets in a great team performance that saw the players finally convert on 3-point opportunities. One of the reasons for success was Russell Westbrook coming off the bench and revitalizing what has been a very poor Lakers' bench unit.
Yardbarker
Zach LaVine’s Sister Flirts With Jayson Tatum With Clear Message On TikTok Video
NBA players are used to getting a lot of attention given their status of star and everything that comes with it. Sometimes, they can date celebrities, as Dennis Rodman did with Madonna or Carmelo Anthony did with La La Anthony. Stars will always be sought-after, but it's not common to see a family member of a player trying to get together with another one.
Yardbarker
NBA Fans Suspect Something Is Off With LeBron James During Game Against The Pelicans
The Los Angeles Lakers are having a great time in their ongoing matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans. The Lakers are currently up 12 points over the Pelicans in a game many expected the Lakers to struggle in. Russell Westbrook coming off the bench and the defensive contributions of LeBron James and Anthony Davis have been crucial in keeping the Lakers competitive.
Yardbarker
Bradley Beal dishes on Sixers' rising star Tyrese Maxey
Tyrese Maxey is emerging as one of the NBA's brighter young guards. Wizards star Bradley Beal has noticed. "He's confident, he's running his team, he's playing like an All-Star. He's super-talented, and the game is only going to continue to slow down more and more for him, which is even scarier," Beal said, per Ky Carlin of USA Today.
St. John Bosco DL Pulls Back on His Commitment to UW
Husky list of pledges drops to 18 with Sua Letofu's change of heart.
Yardbarker
The Anti-Defamation League Will No Longer Accept Kyrie Irving's $500,000 Donation: "Kyrie Feels No Accountability..."
Kyrie Irving has recently been under fire from the media and fans alike, as he posted a Tweet featuring the link to a movie called "Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America," which had a lot of anti-Semitic messaging and offensive content. It was previously reported that Kyrie Irving would...
Yardbarker
Cavs’ Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland Listed as Questionable
That’s because guards Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland are both listed as questionable on the official injury report, released Thursday. Mitchell has a sprained left ankle, per Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com, suffered in Wednesday’s overtime win over the Celtics. Meanwhile, Garland has a knee issue that could potentially...
Yardbarker
Gonzaga In Talks to Join Big 12 Conference, Texas Tech
The Texas Tech Red Raiders are already one of the top teams in in arguably the toughest conference in the country for college basketball in the Big 12. And thanks to head coach Mark Adams, they are firmly entrenched to stay there. But according to ESPN, it could be on...
Yardbarker
The Nets Might Be Thinking Of A Major Trade
It just doesn’t stop with the Brooklyn Nets these days. The team was entering the season with a lot of controversy and speculation and then they took things to a whole other level within the last few days. The latest controversy around Kyrie Irving, as well as the firing...
Yardbarker
Former NBA Player Says Russell Westbrook Doesn't Know How To Impact A Winning Team: "He Hasn't Figured That Out"
The Los Angeles Lakers are hoping to see great results from their latest risky move to add Russell Westbrook to the bench lineup and end his time as a starter in the NBA. Westbrook had the most consecutive starts in the last decade, a record that he had to give up after coming off the bench in LA's last 2 games and doing so in tonight's clash against the New Orleans Pelicans.
