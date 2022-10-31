Read full article on original website
#4 Seeded Worcester State Ousts Top-Seeded Framingham State
FRAMINGHAM – The top-seeded Framingham State University volleyball team suffered a heartbreaking 3-2 loss Thursday evening to fourth-seed Worcester State University in one semifinal of the 2022 Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference (MASCAC) Volleyball Tournament at Logan Gymnasium in Framingham,. Worcester State 3, Framingham State 2. Game scores 13-25,...
Framingham State Sinks Vikings In Season Opener
SALEM – Framingham State’s Cameron Lindsay and Sam Larkin scored third period goals as the Rams skated to a 4-2 victory in the Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference (MASCAC) opener for both squads on Thursday evening at Rockett Arena in Salem. Framingham State is now undefeated at 2-0.
VIDEO: It’s A 3-Peat For Flyers at Bay State Conference Championships
NEWTON – For the third time, the Framingham High varsity cheerleaders are Bay State Conference champions. Framingham Flyers secured another first place win in the all-girl division at the Bay State Cheerleading competition, tonight, November 2 at Newton North High School. It’s now on to the regionals for the...
Flyers Seeded #13 in Division 1 Soccer Tourney
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham High girls soccer team is seeded #13 out of 41 playoff teams in the MIAA Division 1 tournament. The Flyers finished the regular season with a record of 11-4-3 and have a first round bye in the tourney. Framingham will play #20 Andover High, who...
Natick Girls Soccer Seeded #6 in MIAA Tournament
NATICK – The Natick High girls soccer team is seeded #6 out of 41 playoff teams in the MIAA Division 1 tournament. The Redhawks finished the regular season with a record of 13-3-2 and have a first round bye in the tourney. Natick will play the winner of the...
Redhawks Seeded #10 in MIAA Division 1 Tournament
NATICK – The Natick High field hockey team is seeded #10 out of 34 playoff teams in the MIAA Division 1 tournament. The Redhawks finished the regular season with a record of 11-3-2 and have a first round bye in the tourney. Natick will play #23 King Phillip Regional...
Clockers Seeded #16 in Division 3 Field Hockey Tournament
ASHLAND – The Ashland High field hockey team is seeded #16 out of 37 playoff teams in the MIAA Division 3 tournament. The Clockers finished the regular season with a record of 7-8-3 and have a first round bye in the tourney. Ashland will play #17 Dennis-Yarmouth Regional on...
Framingham High Seeded #7 in MIAA Division 1 Soccer Tournament
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham High boys soccer team is seeded #7 out of 41 playoff teams in the MIAA Division 1 tournament. The Flyers finished the regular season with a record of 11-2-5 and have a first round bye in the tourney. The boys, under head coach Dan Avery,...
Framingham High Gridiron Club Selling Old Football Jerseys
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham High School is discarding old football jerseys, since new ones were purchased. The FHS Gridiron Club is offering the opportunity to purchase an old football jersey. Current athletes and alumni can get a jersey with their number to remember their high school careers. The FHS Gridiron...
UPDATED: Framingham High Wins First-Ever NESBA Marching Band Championship
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham High School marching band & color guard won its first-ever New England Scholastic Band Association championship yesterday, October 30 at Reading Memorial High School. The Flyers won first place, and earned a platinum medal, with a score of 95.3. Framingham has only received a platinum medal...
Bruce Douglas Golden, 81
NATICK – Bruce Douglas Golden, 81, of Natick, passed away on October 25, 2022. Beloved husband of Rosemarie R. (Larrabee) Golden. Devoted father of Kim Kowalewski & her husband Tony of Natick and Chris Golden & his wife Lisa of Natick. Dear brother of Mickey Golden of Natick and the late Linda Egan. Loving grandfather of Irina Kowalewski, Kyle Golden, and Nicholas Golden.
Kelley Ann Schnair, 51
NATICK – Kelley Ann Schnair of Natick and Groton passed away on October 25, 2022. Loving daughter of Rita (Flynn) Murphy of Natick and the late Robert Schnair. Devoted sister of Stephen Schnair and his wife Deborah and Michael Schnair and his wife Kathy all of Natick. Aunt of Jack, Nicole, James, Hannah, and Ryan. Kelley is also survived by her dear friends Connie Porzio and Bill Novak, both of Natick, and numerous cousins.
5 Things You Need To Know Today in Framingham: Monday, October 31, 2022
The City of Framingham does not set trick or treat hours. Families can go trick or treating when they wish. AAA offers safety tips for tonight and motorists should slow down and watch for children trick or treating tonight. 2. In case you missed it on Friday, the Mayor announced...
Framingham State University Receives $75,000 From American Rescue Plan; Congresswoman Tours Child Care Center
FRAMINGHAM – Assistant Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Katherine Clark (MA-5) visited Framingham State University’s two child care centers: The Jeanne M. Canelli Child Development Lab (CDL) and the Early Childhood Center (ECC) on Tuesday, November 1. The CDL provides children with quality early education and...
City of Framingham To Hold Veterans Day Ceremony on November 11
FRAMINGHAM – The City of Framingham will hold a Veterans Day ceremony on November 11 at 11 a.m. in Nevins Hall inside the Memorial Building. The City will bestow 10 Medals of Liberty to Gold Star families during the ceremony. More details will be released by the City later.
Public Invited To Tour of Veterans Memorials in Framingham
FRAMINGHAM – On Veterans Day, November 11, the public is invited to participate in a tour of Veterans memorials in the City of Framingham. A schedule is below. The public can meet at the rear of the Memorial Building at 8 a.m. and or join the tour at any of the stops below.
MetroWest Medical & Tufts Medicine Reach Deal On Cancer Center in Framingham
FRAMINGHAM – Leaders from MetroWest Medical Center and Tufts Medicine today, November 3, announced continued progress in their plans to ensure that cancer services remain open in Framingham without any disruption to care in the community. MetroWest Medical Center plans to transition operation of the cancer center to Tufts...
Vilches Receives Latino Excellence Award
FRAMINGHAM – Thursday October 13, the Massachusetts Black and Latino Legislative Caucus (MBLLC) celebrated Hispanic Heritage Month with a virtual event. commemorating the countless contributions of the Massachusetts Latinx community. Viviana Vilches of Framingham was nominated by Representative Jack Patrick Lewis (Framingham) for all her contributions to our community.
Janet (Harris) Pottle, 81
MILFORD – Janet E. (Harris) Pottle, 81, of Milford and formerly of Natick died Wednesday October 26, 2022 at Countryside Healthcare of Milford in Milford, after a period of declining health. She was the beloved wife of the late Raymond E. Pottle, who died in 2014 and the devoted...
Cambridge-Newton-Framingham Ranked #3 in Country For Best City After Service as a Veteran
FRAMINGHAM – The hub of Cambridge-Newton-Framingham came in #3 across the nation as a place for veterans to live after they complete their service, according to a new survey by NavyFederal.org. Every year more than 250,000 military members transition out of service. The transition back to civilian life has...
