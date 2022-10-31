ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Framingham, MA

FraminghamSOURCE

#4 Seeded Worcester State Ousts Top-Seeded Framingham State

FRAMINGHAM – The top-seeded Framingham State University volleyball team suffered a heartbreaking 3-2 loss Thursday evening to fourth-seed Worcester State University in one semifinal of the 2022 Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference (MASCAC) Volleyball Tournament at Logan Gymnasium in Framingham,. Worcester State 3, Framingham State 2. Game scores 13-25,...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham State Sinks Vikings In Season Opener

SALEM – Framingham State’s Cameron Lindsay and Sam Larkin scored third period goals as the Rams skated to a 4-2 victory in the Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference (MASCAC) opener for both squads on Thursday evening at Rockett Arena in Salem. Framingham State is now undefeated at 2-0.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Flyers Seeded #13 in Division 1 Soccer Tourney

FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham High girls soccer team is seeded #13 out of 41 playoff teams in the MIAA Division 1 tournament. The Flyers finished the regular season with a record of 11-4-3 and have a first round bye in the tourney. Framingham will play #20 Andover High, who...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Bruce Douglas Golden, 81

NATICK – Bruce Douglas Golden, 81, of Natick, passed away on October 25, 2022. Beloved husband of Rosemarie R. (Larrabee) Golden. Devoted father of Kim Kowalewski & her husband Tony of Natick and Chris Golden & his wife Lisa of Natick. Dear brother of Mickey Golden of Natick and the late Linda Egan. Loving grandfather of Irina Kowalewski, Kyle Golden, and Nicholas Golden.
NATICK, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Kelley Ann Schnair, 51

NATICK – Kelley Ann Schnair of Natick and Groton passed away on October 25, 2022. Loving daughter of Rita (Flynn) Murphy of Natick and the late Robert Schnair. Devoted sister of Stephen Schnair and his wife Deborah and Michael Schnair and his wife Kathy all of Natick. Aunt of Jack, Nicole, James, Hannah, and Ryan. Kelley is also survived by her dear friends Connie Porzio and Bill Novak, both of Natick, and numerous cousins.
NATICK, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Vilches Receives Latino Excellence Award

FRAMINGHAM – Thursday October 13, the Massachusetts Black and Latino Legislative Caucus (MBLLC) celebrated Hispanic Heritage Month with a virtual event. commemorating the countless contributions of the Massachusetts Latinx community. Viviana Vilches of Framingham was nominated by Representative Jack Patrick Lewis (Framingham) for all her contributions to our community.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Janet (Harris) Pottle, 81

MILFORD – Janet E. (Harris) Pottle, 81, of Milford and formerly of Natick died Wednesday October 26, 2022 at Countryside Healthcare of Milford in Milford, after a period of declining health. She was the beloved wife of the late Raymond E. Pottle, who died in 2014 and the devoted...
MILFORD, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham, MA
