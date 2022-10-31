ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks edge Pistons 110-108, season-opening win streak at 6

By The Associated Press
Jrue Holiday hit a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 45.3 seconds left and finished with 25 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds as the Milwaukee Bucks edged the Detroit Pistons 110-108 on Monday night to extend their season-opening win streak to six games.

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 31 points and Brook Lopez had 24 to help the Bucks remain the NBA’s only undefeated team. Bobby Portis added 15 points and 12 rebounds.

Cade Cunningham scored 27 points and Bojan Bogdanovic added 23 for the Pistons. Jaden Ivey scored 19, Hamidou Diallo 13, Isaiah Stewart 11 and Saddiq Bey 10 for Detroit.

One night after beating the defending champion Golden State Warriors to snap a five-game skid, the young Pistons nearly took down another NBA heavyweight.

Although they never led, the Pistons rallied from a 16-point deficit to tie the score at 105-all when Cunningham found Isaiah Stewart under the basket with 57.6 seconds left. Holiday answered by sinking a step-back 26-footer on Milwaukee’s next possession.

NETS 116, PACERS 109

NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant scored 36 points to lift Brooklyn to a much-needed win over Indiana.

Durant authored some personal and franchise history in Brooklyn’s second win of the season (2-5). With two free throws in the first quarter, Durant passed Vince Carter for 19th on the NBA’s career scoringt list. He now has 25,754. points. And, he has scored at least 25 points in each of the first seven games of the season, the most in franchise history.

Kyrie Irving added 28 points and Nic Claxton had 19 points and nine rebounds.

Despite a 30-point performance from Chris Duarte, Indiana dropped to 3-5. Buddy Hield chipped in with 22. Bennedict Mathurin contributed 16, and Tyrese Haliburton had 11.

76ERS 118, WIZARDS 111

WASHINGTON (AP) — James Harden scored 23 points and had 17 assists as Philadelphia clawed back to .500 with a victory over Washington despite missing Joel Embiid.

Tyrese Maxey added 28 points for Philadelphia. Georges Niang sank all four of his 3-pointers in the second half — including three in the fourth quarter — and finished with 12 points as the 76ers won their third straight to move to 4-4.

Embiid, the back-to-back NBA MVP finalist, missed out due to non-COVID-19 related illness.

Kristaps Porzingis scored 32 points and Bradley Beal added 19 for Washington, which lost its third in a row and second at home.

KINGS 115, HORNETS 108

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Kevin Huerter scored 26 points, Davion Mitchell added 23 points, including two clutch jumpers late in the game, and Sacramento rallied from a 15-point halftime deficit to beat Charlotte for its second straight win.

Huerter and Mitchell combined to go 10 of 16 from 3-point range and Harrison Barnes added 14 points as the Kings outscored Charlotte to 37-18 in the third quarter.

P.J. Washington led the Hornets in scoring with 28 points. Kelly Oubre Jr. added 16 for Charlotte.

RAPTORS 139, HAWKS 109

TORONTO (AP) — Pascal Siakam had 31 points and 12 rebounds and Scottie Barnes scored a season-high 21 points as Toronto routed Atlanta.

Gary Trent Jr. scored 21 points and O.G. Anunoby had 14 as the Raptors set a season high in points and improved to 3-1 at home.

Siakam had six assists, his franchise-best 30th game with 20 or more points, 10 or more rebounds and five or more assists.

Trae Young had 14 points and 10 assists, and John Collins had 12 points and 12 rebounds before fouling out as the Hawks lost their second straight. Dejounte Murray scored 20 points for the Hawks, Clint Capela had 13 and De’Andre Hunter 11.

JAZZ 121, GRIZZLIES 105

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Lauri Markkanen had 31 points and 10 rebounds to lead Utah over Memphis.

Malik Beasley scored a season-high 18 points off the bench for the Jazz. Mike Conley and Collin Sexton added 15 apiece. Utah made 19 3-pointers to earn its second win over Memphis in three days.

Ja Morant had 37 points to pace the Grizzlies. Dillon Brooks added 19 points and Tyus Jones chipped in 12. Memphis shot 6 of 26 from 3-point range.

Things unraveled for the Grizzlies in the second period amid a flurry of turnovers and a long shooting drought. Utah held Memphis to a single basket in 6 1/2 minutes. The Jazz also forced eight turnovers during the quarter and scored 10 points off those takeaways.

That opened the door for Utah to take control before halftime. The Jazz ripped off a 24-5 run, punctuated by Jordan Clarkson’s four-point play, to seize a 54-38 lead.

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

