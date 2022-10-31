Public Input: The Council will take general public comment In Person Only since council meetings have been open to the public for quite some time. The public can sign up for public comment starting Wednesday, November 9, 2022. Time to sign up for public comment is between 5:00 – 5:15 PM at City Hall located at 1700 North Grand Avenue, Las Vegas, NM 87701. Emailed, faxed or hand delivered submissions will no longer be accepted. Public Hearings: Public comments during a public hearing will be done In Person Only during the discussion of the item it pertains to.

LAS VEGAS, NM ・ 1 DAY AGO