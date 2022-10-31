ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

KXAN

APD searching for kidnapping suspect from UT West Campus incident

AUSTIN (KXAN) – On Thursday, the Austin Police Department released a sketch of a suspect wanted in connection with a West Campus neighborhood kidnapping. According to APD, the kidnapping occurred in the 2700 block of Nueces Street. The University of Texas at Austin Police Department said an attacker grabbed a female student walking in the area and tried to hold her in his vehicle before she escaped.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Woman's body found buried beneath burn pit at Leander home, TCSO says

LEANDER, Texas - A man was arrested after a woman's body was found buried beneath a burn pit at a Leander home, the Travis County Sheriff's Office said. The sheriff's office said on Oct. 31, deputies received a tip that a homicide may have happened at a home in the 23000 block of Windy Valley Dr.
LEANDER, TX
fox7austin.com

Man allegedly slaps, threatens two teens in Lakeway road rage incident

LAKEWAY, Texas - A 79-year-old Lakeway man is facing misdemeanor charges after reportedly slapping a 17-year-old driver and threatening his 15-year-old sister in what authorities believe was a road rage altercation. On October 3, Mary Pace said Donald Noack stopped his vehicle in front of her children's on Zephyr Drive...
LAKEWAY, TX
newsradioklbj.com

Suspect apprehended in apartment standoff

Police responded to a call Monday evening at 5 p.m. reporting a gunshot inside a Northwest Austin apartment complex. The suspect reportedly threatened to shoot himself, fired the weapon then refused to come out when law enforcement surrounded the apartment. The standoff lasted until 8:40 p.m. when SWAT took the...
AUSTIN, TX
fox44news.com

Man charged with bashing car, stomping child

Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – A 25-year-old Killeen man is being held under $125,000 bond in a case in which a child was stomped and a car was bashed with a baseball bat. Shondarius Jaquon Mincey is held on charges of injury to a child and felony criminal mischief following the Sunday incident.
KILLEEN, TX
CBS Austin

Police investigating after man found dead in NE Austin apartment bathroom

Police say they are investigating a suspicious death Monday in Northeast Austin. It happened in the 1300 block of McKie Drive, near the Cameron Road and Hwy 183 intersection. ALSO | One dead, one injured after rollover collision in NE Austin. The Austin Police Department says officers responded to the...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Police investigating deadly pedestrian hit-and-run on I-35

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash. Police said on Oct. 30, around 4:34 a.m., officers responded to a crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian in the 6700 block of N I-35 NB. The preliminary investigation shows the pedestrian was in the...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Teen dies at hospital 3 days after police found him shot inside a car

AUSTIN, Texas — A teen died at a local hospital three days after Austin police found him shot inside a crashed vehicle on Oct. 23. The Austin Police Department said on Sunday, Oct. 23, at approximately 4:52 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 8000 block of Tisdale Drive. At the scene, officers found a vehicle crashed into a utility pole. Inside the vehicle was a juvenile driver who had been shot.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Police investigating suspicious death in northeast Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating a suspicious death on McKie Drive in northeast Austin. Police said a call for service came in at around 10:25 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 31, in the 1300 block of McKie Drive, near the Flats at the Cameron apartment complex. The caller, who police identified as the property manager of the apartment complex, reported finding a man lying down in the bathroom of an apartment that should have been vacant.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

One dead following collision in Williamson County

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — A fatal crash in Williamson County left one person dead early Wednesday morning. At around 7 a.m. on Nov. 2, a person was involved in a collision on Parmer Lane and Amberglen Boulevard. Williamson County Department of Public Safety was on the scene. Details are...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
dailytrib.com

REPORT: Burnet shooting suspect dies from self-inflicted gunshot wound

A Burnet man took his own life during a standoff Friday, Oct. 28, with law enforcement, according to a statement from the city issued the following day. The incident reportedly began with the man shooting a woman during a domestic dispute. According to a city of Burnet media release, police...
BURNET, TX
fox7austin.com

1 person found dead in Downtown Austin; police investigating

AUSTIN, Texas - A homicide is being investigated by Austin police early Sunday morning. Police said around 4:55 a.m., officers responded to a shooting on E 7th Street between Sabine and Red River. An Austin police officer heard the shots nearby. When officers arrived, they found a male with trauma...
AUSTIN, TX

