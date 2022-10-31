Read full article on original website
Sorry, Austin. A new study called this Texas town the best place in America for remote workers.Ellen EastwoodAustin, TX
Texas witness says triangle UFO hovering nearby 'seemed aware of me'Roger MarshAustin, TX
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders Makes His First Stop in Central TexasTom HandyAustin, TX
Bernie Sanders campaigns in Texas to help Democrats win votesAsh JurbergTexas State
Study Shows Yoga is the Most Popular Fitness Class in Texas, and Austin, TX Has Plenty of StudiosCarol LennoxAustin, TX
Related
Man wanted in connection with deadly downtown Austin shooting
Austin Police are looking for a 21-year-old man connected with a deadly shooting near a downtown Austin hookah lounge over Halloween weekend.
KXAN
APD searching for kidnapping suspect from UT West Campus incident
AUSTIN (KXAN) – On Thursday, the Austin Police Department released a sketch of a suspect wanted in connection with a West Campus neighborhood kidnapping. According to APD, the kidnapping occurred in the 2700 block of Nueces Street. The University of Texas at Austin Police Department said an attacker grabbed a female student walking in the area and tried to hold her in his vehicle before she escaped.
fox7austin.com
Woman's body found buried beneath burn pit at Leander home, TCSO says
LEANDER, Texas - A man was arrested after a woman's body was found buried beneath a burn pit at a Leander home, the Travis County Sheriff's Office said. The sheriff's office said on Oct. 31, deputies received a tip that a homicide may have happened at a home in the 23000 block of Windy Valley Dr.
CBS Austin
Travis Co. deputies discover woman's body under burn pit after receiving homicide tip
The Travis County Sheriff's Office says deputies discovered a woman's body Wednesday buried under a burn pit in a neighborhood west of Leander. Currently, 52-year-old Peter Perius is in custody for Driving Without a License -- but additional charges are expected, the sheriff's office said. The investigations started on Monday,...
fox7austin.com
Man allegedly slaps, threatens two teens in Lakeway road rage incident
LAKEWAY, Texas - A 79-year-old Lakeway man is facing misdemeanor charges after reportedly slapping a 17-year-old driver and threatening his 15-year-old sister in what authorities believe was a road rage altercation. On October 3, Mary Pace said Donald Noack stopped his vehicle in front of her children's on Zephyr Drive...
newsradioklbj.com
Suspect apprehended in apartment standoff
Police responded to a call Monday evening at 5 p.m. reporting a gunshot inside a Northwest Austin apartment complex. The suspect reportedly threatened to shoot himself, fired the weapon then refused to come out when law enforcement surrounded the apartment. The standoff lasted until 8:40 p.m. when SWAT took the...
Man hit, killed by pickup truck on I-35 in central Austin identified
The Austin Police Department on Wednesday identified a man who was hit and killed by a pickup truck in central Austin last month.
fox44news.com
Man charged with bashing car, stomping child
Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – A 25-year-old Killeen man is being held under $125,000 bond in a case in which a child was stomped and a car was bashed with a baseball bat. Shondarius Jaquon Mincey is held on charges of injury to a child and felony criminal mischief following the Sunday incident.
CBS Austin
Police investigating after man found dead in NE Austin apartment bathroom
Police say they are investigating a suspicious death Monday in Northeast Austin. It happened in the 1300 block of McKie Drive, near the Cameron Road and Hwy 183 intersection. ALSO | One dead, one injured after rollover collision in NE Austin. The Austin Police Department says officers responded to the...
fox7austin.com
Police investigating deadly pedestrian hit-and-run on I-35
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash. Police said on Oct. 30, around 4:34 a.m., officers responded to a crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian in the 6700 block of N I-35 NB. The preliminary investigation shows the pedestrian was in the...
Police investigating homicide after finding juvenile shot inside crashed car
APD responded to a shooting around 4:52 p.m. on Oct. 23 in the 8000 block of Tisdale Dr. When officers arrived, they found a vehicle crashed into a utility pole. Officers found the driver, a juvenile, had been shot.
SWAT response in south Austin concluded
The Austin Police Department said one person was in custody after its SWAT unit responded to the south Austin area Wednesday afternoon.
Teen dies at hospital 3 days after police found him shot inside a car
AUSTIN, Texas — A teen died at a local hospital three days after Austin police found him shot inside a crashed vehicle on Oct. 23. The Austin Police Department said on Sunday, Oct. 23, at approximately 4:52 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 8000 block of Tisdale Drive. At the scene, officers found a vehicle crashed into a utility pole. Inside the vehicle was a juvenile driver who had been shot.
Police investigating suspicious death in northeast Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating a suspicious death on McKie Drive in northeast Austin. Police said a call for service came in at around 10:25 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 31, in the 1300 block of McKie Drive, near the Flats at the Cameron apartment complex. The caller, who police identified as the property manager of the apartment complex, reported finding a man lying down in the bathroom of an apartment that should have been vacant.
One dead following collision in Williamson County
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — A fatal crash in Williamson County left one person dead early Wednesday morning. At around 7 a.m. on Nov. 2, a person was involved in a collision on Parmer Lane and Amberglen Boulevard. Williamson County Department of Public Safety was on the scene. Details are...
KVUE
Teen dies after being shot by another teen in North Austin
Austin police say they have a suspect in custody for a deadly shooting on Oct. 23. Both the victim and the suspect were juveniles.
dailytrib.com
REPORT: Burnet shooting suspect dies from self-inflicted gunshot wound
A Burnet man took his own life during a standoff Friday, Oct. 28, with law enforcement, according to a statement from the city issued the following day. The incident reportedly began with the man shooting a woman during a domestic dispute. According to a city of Burnet media release, police...
KWTX
Harker Heights homeowner demands action after two vehicles crash into his property in the past 18 months
HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) - Dwight Anders has lived on his corner lot on Chaucer Lane for several years now, but in May 2021, a car crashed into his fence. “This whole wall was destroyed and had to be replaced,” he said. After that, he was worried about another...
fox7austin.com
1 person found dead in Downtown Austin; police investigating
AUSTIN, Texas - A homicide is being investigated by Austin police early Sunday morning. Police said around 4:55 a.m., officers responded to a shooting on E 7th Street between Sabine and Red River. An Austin police officer heard the shots nearby. When officers arrived, they found a male with trauma...
