38-year-old man stabbed to death inside Bronx apartment; 1 man in custody

A 38-year-old man was stabbed to death inside an apartment building in the Bronx Monday night.

Police responded to East 136th Street in the Mott Haven section, shortly after 7:30 p.m. to find the victim with a stab wound to his chest.

A 53-year-old man was taken into custody.

He was then taken to Lincoln Hospital for lacerations to his arms.

Police say the victim and suspect got into a fight and that both individuals knew each other.

It's not clear yet what led to the fight.

The investigation is ongoing.

----------

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News