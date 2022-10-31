Humana's executives are less tied to the payer's Louisville, Ky., headquarters as the company shifts toward remote and hybrid work, WDRB reported. According to the news station, which based its reporting on interviews with current and former Humana executives who requested anonymity, about half of the company's executives are based outside of Louisville, with some opting to work at Humana's Arlington, Va., office.

