Read full article on original website
Related
beckerspayer.com
6 recent payer workforce moves
Some payers are abandoning office spaces, while others are opening them, as remote and hybrid work modes remain a popular option for employees. Here are six payer workforce updates Becker's has reported since Sept. 4. Humana's executives are less tied to the payer's Louisville, Ky., headquarters as the company shifts...
beckerspayer.com
Horizon BCBS VP joins healthcare innovation incubator AlleyCorp Healthcare
Former Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey Senior Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer Bill Georges has joined physician-led incubator dedicated to healthcare innovation AlleyCorp Healthcare. Mr. Georges will serve as partner and executive-in-residence at AlleyCorp, according to a Nov. 1 news release. He will also serve as...
beckerspayer.com
10 providers seeking payer contracting talent
Ten providers — including Columbia University Medical Center and Nicklaus Children's Hospital — recently posted job listings seeking leaders in payer contracting and relations. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker sites. 1. AdventHealth, based in Altamonte Springs, Fla. seeks a senior...
beckerspayer.com
10 states with least competitive commercial insurance markets
Alabama has the most concentrated commercial health insurance market in the U.S., making it the state with the least competitive market, according to a Nov. 1 analysis from the American Medical Association. For the 2022 study of U.S. health insurance markets, researchers with AMA analyzed market concentration in 383 metropolitan...
beckerspayer.com
HHS approves Arkansas Medicaid waiver to address housing, food insecurity
CMS has approved an Arkansas Medicaid waiver that will test interventions to address housing, food insecurity and other health-related social needs. Arkansas will work with local hospitals and community partners to advance three types of "Life360 HOMEs," which are designed to connect people to health services and community support programs while engaging participants in promoting their own health, according to a Nov. 1 CMS news release.
beckerspayer.com
Essence Healthcare expanding to 5 new states for 2023
Essence Healthcare, Lumeris' Medicare Advantage plan, will be available in five new states in 2023, a 223 percent increase in counties covered. The company's Medicare Advantage plans will be available in Indiana, Kentucky, Arkansas, Georgia and Ohio, according to a Nov. 1 news release. Essence Healthcare plans were available in some counties in Missouri, Illinois and California in 2022.
beckerspayer.com
Molina adds mental healthcare app for teenagers
Molina Healthcare of California is partnering with digital behavioral health company BeMe to provide teenagers with mental health support. According to a Nov. 1 news release, the BeMe app provides activities and one-on-one coaching to provide support and coping skills for teenagers. In California, 64 percent of teenagers with symptoms...
beckerspayer.com
Top health insurance stories in October
These are the most-read health insurance articles published by Becker's in October:. On Oct. 13, HHS extended the public health emergency again. The 11th renewal of the PHE since its first declaration in January 2020 allows the country to continue operating under pandemic-era policies until at least the next deadline: Jan. 11, 2023.
beckerspayer.com
Blackstone reportedly weighing sale of 50% stake in HealthEdge
Blackstone could sell its 50 percent stake in software firm HealthEdge, raising the value of the company to $3 billion, Bloomberg reported Oct. 28. Burlington, Mass.-based HealthEdge sells software to payers that modernizes plan designs, enrollment processes and payment integrity. According to the report, the company is projecting $400 million in revenue and $60 million in profit next year, and it's now looking for additional outside investment to increase growth.
beckerspayer.com
Humana's $1.2B Q3
Humana reported $1.2 billion in profits during the third quarter and is expecting major increases in Medicare Advantage membership, according to the company's Nov. 2 earnings report. The company reported $22.8 billion in third quarter revenues, increasing 10.2 percent from $20.7 billion year over year. Total revenues in 2022 are...
beckerspayer.com
AMA: Most commercial, Medicare Advantage markets lack competition
Most commercial and Medicare Advantage markets are highly concentrated, with one payer controlling a large share of the market in local areas, a new report from the American Medical Association found. The 2022 "Competition in Health Insurance" report, published Nov. 1, found that 34 percent of metropolitan areas have one...
beckerspayer.com
Humana execs spending less time in Louisville in remote-work era, insiders say
Humana's executives are less tied to the payer's Louisville, Ky., headquarters as the company shifts toward remote and hybrid work, WDRB reported. According to the news station, which based its reporting on interviews with current and former Humana executives who requested anonymity, about half of the company's executives are based outside of Louisville, with some opting to work at Humana's Arlington, Va., office.
beckerspayer.com
CVS Health attributes $3.4B Q3 loss to opioid lawsuit settlement
CVS Health raised its annual earnings outlook after beating investor expectations in the third quarter, but the company reported $3.4 billion in losses after agreeing to pay into a global opioid lawsuit settlement starting next year. The $5 billion settlement will be paid out over 10 years and "substantially resolve...
beckerspayer.com
Is Medicare Advantage defrauding the government? 7 experts weigh in
Though Medicare Advantage was designed to help lower federal healthcare expenditures, recent reporting from The New York Times has thrust allegations of payers defrauding the government through the program back into the limelight. To date, nearly every major insurance company has been accused of or settled allegations of Medicare Advantage...
beckerspayer.com
UnitedHealthcare has 28% of Medicare Advantage market nationwide
UnitedHealthcare has the largest share of the Medicare Advantage market, according to a study from the American Medical Association. The 2022 "Competition in Health Insurance" report, published Nov. 1, analyzed the market shares for insurers on the state and city level. UnitedHealthcare had 28 percent of the Medicare Advantage market...
beckerspayer.com
BCBS Minnesota sells home health subsidiary Livio Health
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota is selling its home healthcare subsidiary, Livio Health, to senior health company Lifespark. As part of the deal, BCBS Minnesota becomes a minority owner of Lifespark. According to a Nov. 2 news release, Livio Health's 100 employees will be integrated into Lifespark's system. BCBS...
beckerspayer.com
Q&A: Elevance Health's first health equity officer on partnering with Harvard to address Medicaid inequities
Darrell Gray II, MD, is the inaugural chief health equity officer at Elevance Health, where he's now spent just over one year leading a company-wide strategy to advance health equity for 45 million members. A graduate of Morehouse College and Howard University College of Medicine, he's on a mission to...
beckerspayer.com
The 10 largest health insurers by commercial market share
UnitedHealth Group was the largest health insurer by national-level market share in 2021, according to a Nov. 1 analysis from the American Medical Association. For the 2022 study of U.S. health insurance markets, researchers with the AMA analyzed market concentration in 380 metropolitan statistical areas, 50 states and Washington, D.C., according to the report. The researchers used the Herfindahl-Hirschman Index, a commonly accepted measure of concentration used in federal antitrust cases, to analyze competitiveness.
beckerspayer.com
UnitedHealthcare, Upstate University Hospital dispute could affect 20,000 patients
About 20,000 patients could be left out of network if UnitedHealthcare and Syracuse, N.Y.-based SUNY Upstate University Hospital are unable to reach a new contract before the current one expires Dec. 31, syracuse.com reported Nov. 3. UnitedHealthcare said the dispute affects its beneficiaries with the following plans:. Medicare Advantage. UnitedHealthcare...
beckerspayer.com
78% of hospitals say their relationships with payers are getting worse
Hospitals are growing increasingly frustrated with payers, a survey from the American Hospital Association found. The survey, published Nov. 2, included responses from 772 hospitals. Of those surveyed, 78 percent said their relationships with commercial insurers are getting worse. Around 1 in 5 reported their relationships have stayed the same, and less than 1 percent said they are getting better.
Comments / 0