beckerspayer.com
Horizon BCBS VP joins healthcare innovation incubator AlleyCorp Healthcare
Former Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey Senior Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer Bill Georges has joined physician-led incubator dedicated to healthcare innovation AlleyCorp Healthcare. Mr. Georges will serve as partner and executive-in-residence at AlleyCorp, according to a Nov. 1 news release. He will also serve as...
beckerspayer.com
Is Medicare Advantage defrauding the government? 7 experts weigh in
Though Medicare Advantage was designed to help lower federal healthcare expenditures, recent reporting from The New York Times has thrust allegations of payers defrauding the government through the program back into the limelight. To date, nearly every major insurance company has been accused of or settled allegations of Medicare Advantage...
beckerspayer.com
Molina adds mental healthcare app for teenagers
Molina Healthcare of California is partnering with digital behavioral health company BeMe to provide teenagers with mental health support. According to a Nov. 1 news release, the BeMe app provides activities and one-on-one coaching to provide support and coping skills for teenagers. In California, 64 percent of teenagers with symptoms...
beckerspayer.com
BCBS Massachusetts, CVS Caremark partner on pharmacy services
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts is adding several new offerings, including a pharmacy benefits partnership with CVS Caremark. According to a Nov. 1 news release, BCBS Massachusetts members will have access to certain generic medications without cost-sharing, a cost-share assistance program, pharmacy advising and diabetes care from CVS Caremark.
beckerspayer.com
UnitedHealthcare, Upstate University Hospital dispute could affect 20,000 patients
About 20,000 patients could be left out of network if UnitedHealthcare and Syracuse, N.Y.-based SUNY Upstate University Hospital are unable to reach a new contract before the current one expires Dec. 31, syracuse.com reported Nov. 3. UnitedHealthcare said the dispute affects its beneficiaries with the following plans:. Medicare Advantage. UnitedHealthcare...
beckerspayer.com
UnitedHealthcare has 28% of Medicare Advantage market nationwide
UnitedHealthcare has the largest share of the Medicare Advantage market, according to a study from the American Medical Association. The 2022 "Competition in Health Insurance" report, published Nov. 1, analyzed the market shares for insurers on the state and city level. UnitedHealthcare had 28 percent of the Medicare Advantage market...
beckerspayer.com
Amerigroup Texas partners with tech developer to increase number of mental health providers
Amerigroup Texas is partnering with Movito, a healthcare technology developer, to increase the number of mental health therapists in rural, remote and underserved areas. There is a pool of pre-licensed therapists in Texas who need to complete two years of supervised work to earn their full license. In remote areas, it can be difficult to find a provider to supervise this practice.
beckerspayer.com
L.A. Care Health Plan nabs Oscar Health's chief medical officer
L.A. Care Health Plan, the nation's largest publicly operated plan, has named Sameer Amin, MD, as its next chief medical officer, effective Dec. 5. Dr. Amin will oversee clinical operations, care management, quality improvement, pharmacy, health IT, social services and behavioral health for more than 2.7 million members, according to a Nov. 3 news release shared with Becker's.
beckerspayer.com
Q&A: Elevance Health's first health equity officer on partnering with Harvard to address Medicaid inequities
Darrell Gray II, MD, is the inaugural chief health equity officer at Elevance Health, where he's now spent just over one year leading a company-wide strategy to advance health equity for 45 million members. A graduate of Morehouse College and Howard University College of Medicine, he's on a mission to...
beckerspayer.com
'The house always wins': Insurers' record profits clash with hospitals' hardship
With most healthcare organizations having now released their third quarter earnings, the gap between provider and payer profits continues to widen. The nation's largest insurers, UnitedHealth Group and Elevance Health, reported profits that were 28 percent and 7 percent higher than the same period last year, respectively. UnitedHealth raked in $5.3 billion, while Elevance took in $1.6 billion.
beckerspayer.com
The most-liked health insurance companies in 2022
Humana has the highest customer satisfaction rating among the nation's largest payers, while Cigna has the lowest, according to the American Customer Satisfaction Index Insurance and Healthcare Study 2021-2022. The results were published Nov. 1 and are based on responses from 12,841 members between October 2021 and September 2022. Customers...
beckerspayer.com
The 10 largest health insurers by commercial market share
UnitedHealth Group was the largest health insurer by national-level market share in 2021, according to a Nov. 1 analysis from the American Medical Association. For the 2022 study of U.S. health insurance markets, researchers with the AMA analyzed market concentration in 380 metropolitan statistical areas, 50 states and Washington, D.C., according to the report. The researchers used the Herfindahl-Hirschman Index, a commonly accepted measure of concentration used in federal antitrust cases, to analyze competitiveness.
beckerspayer.com
Broward Health, UnitedHealthcare strike new deal after terminating contract
Six months after Fort Lauderdale, Fla.-based Broward Health went out of network with UnitedHealthcare, the two sides have reached a multi-year agreement. The agreement restores network access to Broward Health hospitals, facilities and physicians for UnitedHealthcare members, including those enrolled in employer-sponsored, individual, Medicare Advantage and Medicaid plans, according to an Oct. 31 news release from the health system. The agreement went into effect Nov. 1.
beckerspayer.com
Humana's $1.2B Q3
Humana reported $1.2 billion in profits during the third quarter and is expecting major increases in Medicare Advantage membership, according to the company's Nov. 2 earnings report. The company reported $22.8 billion in third quarter revenues, increasing 10.2 percent from $20.7 billion year over year. Total revenues in 2022 are...
beckerspayer.com
AMA: Most commercial, Medicare Advantage markets lack competition
Most commercial and Medicare Advantage markets are highly concentrated, with one payer controlling a large share of the market in local areas, a new report from the American Medical Association found. The 2022 "Competition in Health Insurance" report, published Nov. 1, found that 34 percent of metropolitan areas have one...
beckerspayer.com
1 in 3 people transition insurance after giving birth: Study
More than 1 in 3 beneficiaries transition insurance 12 months before or after giving birth, a study published in JAMA Network Open Nov. 3 found. The study, authored by researchers at the University of Massachusetts Amherst School of Public Health and Health Sciences, examined over 97,000 births in Massachusetts from 2015 to 2017.
beckerspayer.com
Older adults inundated with aggressive, deceptive Medicare Advantage marketing tactics: Senate report
Medicare Advantage marketing tactics can be aggressive, and sometimes deceptive, a Nov. 3 report from the Senate Finance Committee details. The report describes the deluge of marketing directed at older adults. Medicare-eligible individuals have received mailers meant to look like federal documents, sometimes up to 20 calls from insurance brokers in a single day and have even been approached by brokers while grocery shopping.
beckerspayer.com
Highmark, Allegheny Health to launch Cedar payer-provider billing platform
Health insurer Highmark Inc. and associated healthcare system Allegheny Health Network, based in Pittsburgh, will be the first to launch a payer-provider patient billing platform from healthcare billing company Cedar. With the Payer Intelligence Layer, Cedar can integrate data from health insurers and providers to help create a single source...
