CHADRON – The Chadron State College Distinguished Writer Series will feature Jonis Agee, recipient of the 2022 One Book One Nebraska, in two video conference presentations Nov. 3. She is unable to present in person due to an injury. Agee will read from her novel, The Bones of Paradise, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. via video conference in the Student Center. The free, public book discussion will cover the issues the novel raises about living in western Nebraska, according to organizers of the event Dr. Matt Evertson and Markus Jones. Agee will also give a public reading via chadronstate.tv at 6 p.m. Attendees in Old Admin Room 320 will be able to ask Agee questions.

CHADRON, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO