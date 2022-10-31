Read full article on original website
nbcnebraskascottsbluff.com
Passing of Hall of Fame Broadcaster: Jerry Dishong
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - Jerry Dishong has served the Scottsbluff-Hay Springs area for 51 years before he retired in 2018. We are sad to announce the passing of Mr. Dishong, he grew up in Gordon, NE and attended Chadron State College and started as a Broadcaster for KDUH in Hay Springs in 1966.
News Channel Nebraska
Hall of fame broadcaster from the Nebraska panhandle passes away
panhandlepost.com
Author Jonis Agee to present 'The Bones of Paradise' virtually in Chadron
CHADRON – The Chadron State College Distinguished Writer Series will feature Jonis Agee, recipient of the 2022 One Book One Nebraska, in two video conference presentations Nov. 3. She is unable to present in person due to an injury. Agee will read from her novel, The Bones of Paradise, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. via video conference in the Student Center. The free, public book discussion will cover the issues the novel raises about living in western Nebraska, according to organizers of the event Dr. Matt Evertson and Markus Jones. Agee will also give a public reading via chadronstate.tv at 6 p.m. Attendees in Old Admin Room 320 will be able to ask Agee questions.
Railroaders protest as BNSF CEO travels through Alliance
BNSF railroad employees and their families protested working and scheduling conditions with signs along crossings east of Alliance on Nov. 2 as BNSF CEO Kathryn "Katie" Farmer traveled through Alliance during an undisclosed trip. A total of seven people, along with a backing of many railroaders that could not attend...
panhandlepost.com
Hemingford Volunteer Fire Department to hold appreciation night
The Hemingford Volunteer Fire Department will hold their "appreciation night" on Nov. 5 starting at 5 p.m. with happy hour and the meal beginning at 6:30 p.m. An auction will follow the dinner.
nbcnebraskascottsbluff.com
Explore how animal use different senses at Elks Shelter in Scottsbluff
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - Educators from Bird Conservancy will host a free family event this weekend. On November 5th from 10:00am-11:30am different games and educational activities will take place, teaching those who attend how animals use different senses around their surroundings. This free event will be located at Elks Shelter...
nbcnebraskascottsbluff.com
Holiday Craft Fair set to take place at Gering Civic Center
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - The Holiday season is upon us, and the Gering Civic Center is hosting their Holiday Craft Fair. This event is set to begin Friday, November 4th from 5:30pm-8:00pm and if you are unable to make it then Saturday is your final chance!. The craft fair begins...
Alliance dog park temporarily closed
Alliance – Due to the forecasted temperatures, the Alliance Dog Park will close at 1:00pm on Wednesday, November 2nd to allow for a fall application of herbicide. The park will re-open for use the morning on Thursday, November 3rd. For more information, please contact the Culture & Leisure Services...
News Channel Nebraska
Potter crash injures driver Monday afternoon
POTTER - The Cheyenne County Sheriff's office is investigating a two-vehicle crash in Potter that resulted in one driver being transported to the hospital by medical helicopter Monday afternoon. Sheriff Adam Frerichs says Christy Fry, 53, of Potter, stopped at a stop sign at the intersection of Highway 30 and...
panhandlepost.com
Bulldog Football Honors Seniors and Coaches
The Alliance Bulldog Football team along with Coaches, Families and Fans celebrated the 2022 season with their end of year banquet Thursday night. Head Coach Chris Seebohm thanked the AHS administration, parents, fans and all who were involved with this years team. He payed special tribute to this years Senior Class, thanking them for their leadership and strong work ethic. Coach also told a few "behind the scenes" stories about each Senior, which brought a lot of smiles and laughs. Despite an 0-9 record, Coach Seebohm said the attitude and effort was always very good and the team played hard through each game.
1 person transported to hospital following Scottsbluff accident
At approximately 9:56 a.m. today Scottsbluff police officers were called to the intersection of Highway 26 and Avenue I to an accident. A 92-year-old woman from Scottsbluff was westbound in a Chevrolet Equinox. The woman failed to yield to an eastbound semi-truck that was hauling sugar beets. The woman was...
nbcnebraskascottsbluff.com
Pharmaceutical take back set to take place at Uptown Scottsbluff
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - Safely and properly disposal all your unwanted, expired, and unused medication this weekend at Uptown Scottsbluff. On November 5th from 9:00am to 11:00am a pharmaceutical take back will take place on the east side of the mall. There will be a $5 fee per individual drop...
North Platte Telegraph
26-year-old inmate dies at Nebraska Penitentiary
A 26-year-old inmate died Saturday at the Nebraska State Penitentiary in Lincoln. Phillip M. Garcia was serving a sentence of 26 to 46 years for felony theft, use of a knife to commit a felony and assault on a law enforcement officer. A spokeswoman for the Nebraska Department of Corrections said the cause of death is under investigation.
NebraskaTV
Scottsbluff man behind bars for assaulting police officer dies
Alliance Police Department: The media report
P202200979 14:05 TRAFFIC STOP : Traffic stop initiated on the 2200 block of Emerson Ave/Citation Issued/ Vehicle was towed/charges recommended Closed - Charges Recommended. P202200980 06:13 10-44 : MVA NON INJURYA vehicle struck a power pole on the 1200 block of W 3RD Street. The vehicle collided with the pole while looking back at some equipment on the truck causing it to over turn and collide with the power pole. Power was shortly disabled to parts of town due to the accident. The matter was resolved. Closed - Resolved.
Box Butte Co. Sheriff's Office warning residents of scam
Box Butte County Sheriff Tammy Mowry is warning local residents of another telephone scam. Sheriff Mowry says that scammers are calling residents as Representatives of Publishers Clearing House. "They're asking folks for money to process their winnings," Mowry said. This is a scam. Mowry said don't ever give out personal...
