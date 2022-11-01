The UTA Libraries Special Collections presents an exhibition featuring some highlights from its extensive collections of maps, prints, and manuscripts. Beginning with the earliest European and Indigenous contacts in the land that became Texas, the exhibit will use some iconic pieces of paper Texana to explore how concepts of the environment and its people were in constant flux over time. Rare works given to UTA by Jenkins and Virginia Garrett and others will be featured alongside items acquired by purchase through endowment funds.

ARLINGTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO