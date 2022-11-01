Read full article on original website
H-E-B continues to expand in Texas. Where would you like them to open next?Ash JurbergTexas State
Richardson Powerball Player Wins $1 MillionLarry LeaseRichardson, TX
Severe Storms with Hail Possible on FridayLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
MacKenzie Scott Donated $16 Million to Grand Prairie ISDLarry LeaseGrand Prairie, TX
Texas Places Emergency Resources on Standby as Severe Weather Set To Arrive on FridayLarry LeaseTexas State
Shorthorn
MS in Industrial/Organization Psychology Program Open House
Join us for our open house event to learn more about the MS in Industrial/Organization Psychology program at The University of Texas at Arlington. You will have an opportunity to hear from current faculty and students, as well as to ask questions about the program. We hope to see you there!
Shorthorn
Exhibit: 'The Shifting Shapes of Early Texas'
The UTA Libraries Special Collections presents an exhibition featuring some highlights from its extensive collections of maps, prints, and manuscripts. Beginning with the earliest European and Indigenous contacts in the land that became Texas, the exhibit will use some iconic pieces of paper Texana to explore how concepts of the environment and its people were in constant flux over time. Rare works given to UTA by Jenkins and Virginia Garrett and others will be featured alongside items acquired by purchase through endowment funds.
Shorthorn
The history of UTA Homecoming and its evolution over time
Homecoming is a weeklong celebration full of Maverick pride traditions, such as the Homecoming Parade, Homecoming Street Festival, The Bash and the coronation of the Homecoming king and queen at the men’s basketball game. It’s one of the longest-standing events at UTA and has seen many changes over the...
Shorthorn
EES Tech Sessions: Didier Gastmans
The UTA Department of Earth and Environmental Science welcomes Dr. Didier Gastmans from Universidade Estadual Paulista in this session. Gastman's research focuses on groundwater tracer hydrology issues in the Guarani Aquifer System.
Shorthorn
Opinion: Why UTA should better support Indigenous students
UTA is home to the longest-running Native American Student Association in Texas. Through the association with and the contribution from the Native American community and allies, UTA has landed itself on the Top 200 Colleges for Indigenous Students list by Winds of Change magazine for five years straight, according to the university’s website.
Shorthorn
Commencement returns to Globe Life Field in fall
As fall graduation draws closer, the university prepares for its commencement ceremonies to return to Globe Life Field. The change from College Park Center is mostly due to the expanded seating capacity in the venue, allowing graduates to have more visitors on their special day, said Jonikka Davis, marketing and communications associate director in the Office of Vice President for Student Affairs. Another factor is the feedback from previous graduates who had their ceremonies at the venue.
Shorthorn
Program changes name to reflect disciplinary evolution
The Gender, Women and Sexuality Studies program is entering a new era, stepping out from its former name. This is the program’s third name since it started as UTA Center for Women’s Studies in 1974, according to the program’s website. Program director Dustin Harp said she spearheaded the name change last year. In August, it finally became official.
Shorthorn
Opinion: Support UTA teams and fill up the bleachers
Ten years ago, when the College Park Center first opened, 6,228 fans came out to watch the men’s and women’s basketball doubleheader versus the University of Texas at San Antonio. Five years later, I was one of 6,336 who packed the center to watch the men’s basketball team...
