Daylight Saving Time is ending on Sunday, November 6, which means we are bracing for a yearly spike in severe and fatal traffic crashes after dark. More traffic fatalities and severe injuries occur after Daylight Saving Time ends, because there is less sunlight illuminating the road. And did you know that in 2022, we are on track to surpass record fatality numbers?

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 13 HOURS AGO