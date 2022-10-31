Read full article on original website
Media Advisory: Thyme to Start Gardening at City's Newest Community Garden
Daniel Lazo, Public Information Manager, Parks, Recreation and Neighborhood Services. Avi Yotam, Deputy Director of Parks, Recreation and Neighborhood Services (PRNS) San José Conservation Corps (SJCC) Jill Smith, President of the Alviso Neighborhood Group. Background:. The City’s Community Garden Program celebrates the opening of its 21st site in Alviso....
Media Advisory: Delano Manongs Park Honors Filipino American Community
Elizabeth Castro, Public Information Representative, Parks, Recreation and Neighborhood Services. Gimelli Way and Beechnut Dr. Neil Rufino, Assistant Director, Parks, Recreation and Neighborhood Services. Thelma Boac, School Board Trustee, Berryessa Union School District. Dr. Kevin Nadal, President of the Filipino American National Historical Society. Daniel Lazo, Leadership, Education, Activism and...
Transportation News
Daylight Saving Time is ending on Sunday, November 6, which means we are bracing for a yearly spike in severe and fatal traffic crashes after dark. More traffic fatalities and severe injuries occur after Daylight Saving Time ends, because there is less sunlight illuminating the road. And did you know that in 2022, we are on track to surpass record fatality numbers?
NEWS RELEASE: City of San José Department of Transportation Awarded Grant from the Office of Traffic Safety for Bicycle and Pedestrian Safety Program
SAN JOSE, Calif. (November 2, 2022) – The City of San José Department of Transportation received a $120,000 grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety (OTS) that will fund activities emphasizing the safety of bicyclists and pedestrians. “With traffic fatalities climbing across the country and here in...
