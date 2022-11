(Milwaukee, WI) — There are a lot of folks unhappy with We Energies’ plan to raise electric rates. A crowd turned-out yesterday at the last Public Service Commission hearings on the company’s proposed 13 percent rate hike. The hike would mean about 14 dollars more per-month for the average customer. People at the meeting said that’s too much, and said We Energies is too big and too powerful. A We Energies spokesman says the rate hike is necessary to cover the cost of their switch to clean energy, and to cover the cost of inflation.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 15 HOURS AGO