ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fond Du Lac, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wtmj.com

Germantown resident finds dead woman in his car

GERMANTOWN, Wis. – Germantown resident finds a woman dead from apparent gunshot wound in his car, according to police. Officers respond to the scene pronouncing the woman dead from what appears to be a shooting. Police say it seems to be a targeted attack and that the public is...
GERMANTOWN, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Oshkosh Police investigating human trafficking at local massage parlor

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Police Department is currently investigating a human trafficking situation involving a business within the city of Oshkosh. According to the Oshkosh Police Department, detectives and investigators have been watching a business called XinChen Massage, located at 234 North Koeller Road. Authorities determined that...
OSHKOSH, WI
seehafernews.com

Green Bay Man Arrested After Forging Checks from His Parents

A 49-year-old Green Bay man is facing charges after he allegedly forged checks from his parents and broke into their home. An officer was sent to a home on Desnoyers Street at around 4:30 p.m. on October 22nd on a report of a theft. The man and woman told the...
GREEN BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc Woman Convicted for Crash that Killed Her Granddaughter

The Manitowoc woman who was behind the wheel during a crash that killed her granddaughter has been convicted. 52-year-old Monica Walker was found guilty due to a no-contest plea on a charge of Homicide by Intoxicated Use of a Vehicle. Walker was driving on I-43 on February 8th of last...
MANITOWOC, WI
nbc15.com

64-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash with deer

TOWNSHIP OF OTSEGO, Wis. (WMTV) - A Montello man is dead after hitting a deer with his motorcycle, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office. Dispatch got a call just before 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday and the caller said they saw a man was thrown off the motorcycle after striking the deer.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Three treated at scene of meat market fire in Fond du Lac County

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - An Eden institution was heavily damaged by fire Thursday morning. At about 9:07 a.m., Fond du Lac County deputies and Eden firefighters were called to Eden Meat Market, 115 E. Main Street, for a report of a bacon grease fire. Crews arrived to smoke and flames coming from the back of the building.
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

60th and Villard rollover crash; vehicle struck gas meter

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a one-vehicle accident that occurred Friday morning, Nov. 4 near 60th and Villard. It happened around 1:12 a.m. Police say the driver lost control of the vehicle and flipped over. When officers responded to the scene there were no occupants in the vehicle. The...
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy