wearegreenbay.com
Fond du Lac Fleet Farm burglary suspect in custody, stolen guns and ammo recovered
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A 29-year-old Fond du Lac resident is in custody for allegedly breaking into and stealing firearms and ammunition from a Fleet Farm on October 28. The Fond du Lac Police Department says that the suspect was taken into custody without incident around 12:15 p.m. on Wednesday during a traffic stop.
wearegreenbay.com
$45k worth of damage and theft at Green Bay business, deputies seek info
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Green Bay business sustained around $45,000 in criminal damage and theft to a heating and cooling system, and deputies are trying to identify a possible suspect. According to a release, the incident happened just after midnight on October 11 in the 900 block...
wtmj.com
Germantown resident finds dead woman in his car
GERMANTOWN, Wis. – Germantown resident finds a woman dead from apparent gunshot wound in his car, according to police. Officers respond to the scene pronouncing the woman dead from what appears to be a shooting. Police say it seems to be a targeted attack and that the public is...
Police: Fleet Farm burglary suspect arrested, all stolen firearms recovered
FDLPD Officers and Detectives took a 29-year-old Fond du Lac resident into custody without incident.
Fire damages Eden Meat Market in Fond du Lac County
On Thursday, November 3, 2022, at 9:07 am, the Fond du Lac County Communications Center received a 911 call from an employee at Eden Meat Market & Catering.
wearegreenbay.com
Oshkosh Police investigating human trafficking at local massage parlor
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Police Department is currently investigating a human trafficking situation involving a business within the city of Oshkosh. According to the Oshkosh Police Department, detectives and investigators have been watching a business called XinChen Massage, located at 234 North Koeller Road. Authorities determined that...
seehafernews.com
Green Bay Man Arrested After Forging Checks from His Parents
A 49-year-old Green Bay man is facing charges after he allegedly forged checks from his parents and broke into their home. An officer was sent to a home on Desnoyers Street at around 4:30 p.m. on October 22nd on a report of a theft. The man and woman told the...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Woman Convicted for Crash that Killed Her Granddaughter
The Manitowoc woman who was behind the wheel during a crash that killed her granddaughter has been convicted. 52-year-old Monica Walker was found guilty due to a no-contest plea on a charge of Homicide by Intoxicated Use of a Vehicle. Walker was driving on I-43 on February 8th of last...
nbc15.com
64-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash with deer
TOWNSHIP OF OTSEGO, Wis. (WMTV) - A Montello man is dead after hitting a deer with his motorcycle, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office. Dispatch got a call just before 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday and the caller said they saw a man was thrown off the motorcycle after striking the deer.
WBAY Green Bay
Three treated at scene of meat market fire in Fond du Lac County
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - An Eden institution was heavily damaged by fire Thursday morning. At about 9:07 a.m., Fond du Lac County deputies and Eden firefighters were called to Eden Meat Market, 115 E. Main Street, for a report of a bacon grease fire. Crews arrived to smoke and flames coming from the back of the building.
wearegreenbay.com
Man leads Wisconsin authorities on a multi-county chase, taken into custody three counties over
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A chase that originally started in Dane County ended three counties north, just west of Fond du Lac on Thursday. According to the Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office, around 11:00 a.m., authorities in Green Lake County received notification of a pursuit in Columbia County heading toward Green Lake County.
Green Bay Police arrest convicted felon; recover three guns, ammunition, drugs
The Green Bay Police Department has arrested a convicted felon suspected to be in possession of three handguns, one of which was confirmed stolen from Oconto County.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
60th and Villard rollover crash; vehicle struck gas meter
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a one-vehicle accident that occurred Friday morning, Nov. 4 near 60th and Villard. It happened around 1:12 a.m. Police say the driver lost control of the vehicle and flipped over. When officers responded to the scene there were no occupants in the vehicle. The...
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Utility emergency in Winnebago County cleared, WIS 21 lanes reopen
FRIDAY, 11/4/2022 – 11:21 a.m. OMRO, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials have provided an update on the utility emergency that closed down lanes on WIS 21 in Winnebago County on Friday morning. According to WisDOT, all lanes of traffic are now open. The incident took just over an hour...
CBS 58
Wauwatosa police: 6 juveniles in stolen vehicle arrested following retail theft, high-speed pursuit
WAUWATOSA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Police say six juveniles wanted for an armed carjacking were arrested in a stolen vehicle following a retail theft and high-speed pursuit in Wauwatosa Friday, Oct. 28. Authorities say the suspects stole screwdrivers and gloves from the Home Depot on N. 124th St. and attempted...
Fond du Lac Police investigate person shot in leg
On Monday at 5:46 p.m., the City of Fond du Lac Police Department and City of Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue responded to the 100 block of Forest Avenue for a report of a subject bleeding from the leg.
Family of man who died in Milwaukee Co. Jail suggests 'cover-up'
Brieon Green, a 21-year-old Milwaukee man, died while in custody at the Milwaukee County Jail in June. His family is now being represented by attorney B'iVory LaMarr to demand answers into his death.
Green Bay Police release photos in S. Webster Avenue hit-and-run
Anyone with information related to this case is encouraged to call Green Bay Police at (920) 448-3200 and reference case #22-256638.
WBAY Green Bay
Police: 15-year-old driver turned herself in; intersection’s history not a factor in fatal crash
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Police confirmed Wednesday that the 15-year-old girl believed to be responsible for a fatal crash in Green Bay last Sunday turned herself in. There is a memorial of balloons and signs for Cruz Beltran, the 17-year-old passenger in her car who lost his life Sunday night.
4-year-old honored after calling 911, saving mom's life in Sheboygan County
A four-year-old from Sheboygan County is being called a "true young hero" after calling 911 and potentially saving his mother's life.
