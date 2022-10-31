Read full article on original website
Minnesota Department of Corrections searches for level 3 predatory offender, often seen riding Metro Transit
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota Department of Corrections is looking for a man convicted of criminal sexual conduct, who has allegedly violated the conditions of his release.According to the DOC, 38-year-old Brian Walter Landa is required to register as a Level 3 Predatory Offender because of his past convictions and possibility of re-offense. He's wanted on a federal warrant.He was convicted for second-degree criminal sexual conduct stemming from a 2017 case in which he groped a 12-year-old girl on a bus in Minneapolis. He also has a prior third-degree burglary charge.Landa frequently rides Metro Transit near University Avenue West in St. Paul, the Nicollet Avenue area in Minneapolis, and the intersection of Lake Street and 46th Avenue South in Minneapolis. The DOC says he was last seen wearing a blue and gray hat, a black zip-up jacket, and blue shoes with white laces.He is described as 5-foot-9, and weighs roughly 170 pounds.The DOC asks anyone who sees him not to make contact, but to instead call 911 or the DOC fugitive hotline at 651-775-5099.
Wisconsin Woman Arrested For a ‘Mushroom Operation’
A Wisconsin woman was jailed back in 2009 for having a "Mushroom Operation" in her home. Madison. Madison, Wi police responded to a call where it was reported that a woman was unconscious and not breathing on the front porch of a house. 21 year old Linda Pletzova, magically came...
wwisradio.com
Barron County Sheriff Addresses Drug Concerns and Deaths
(Barron County, WI) — Law enforcement officials in one western Wisconsin county are speaking out about drug deaths, and speaking to people with drug problems. A half-dozen police chiefs along with the sheriff in Barron County yesterday wrote an open letter about the recent spike in drug deaths. Sheriff Chris Fitgerald says there have been 17 drug-related deaths in his small county in the past two years. He said drugs like meth and fentanyl are becoming a problem for many small communities. The sheriff added that there is help available for people struggling with drug problems, and encouraged anyone who needs help to get help.
WEAU-TV 13
Minnesota woman charged after fatal crash Sunday near Hudson
HUDSON, Wis. (WEAU) - A woman is charged with homicide after a fatal crash early Sunday morning near Hudson. According to online court records, 31-year-old Amber Pospisil of Alexandria, Minn. was charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle, 2nd or greater offense, as well as two counts of 2nd-degree recklessly endangering safety.
WEAU-TV 13
Teenager identified in fatal Polk County rollover crash Tuesday
TOWN OF CLEAR LAKE (Polk County), Wis. (WEAU) - The name of the person who died after a rollover crash in Polk County Tuesday morning is released. 17=year-old Alexander Moen of Prairie Farm was killed in the single-vehicle crash. According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened on...
voiceofalexandria.com
Alexandria woman involved in crash that claims life of a man in Wisconsin
(Hudson, Wisc.)--Authorities say an Alexandria woman was involved in a crash over the weekend that claimed the life of a man near Hudson, Wisc. The Wisconsin State Patrol says that Mark Filbrandt, 54, of Robbinsdale, Minn. was killed in a crash on Interstate 94 at Exit 4 just over the border in Hudson.
NEXT Drive: 2 crashes on I-169 in Plymouth
PLYMOUTH, Minn. -- A couple crashes on Interstate 169 have slowed some traffic in Plymouth Friday morning. The incidents occurred near I-169 and Bass Lake Road. There was an accident with an injury in the northbound lanes. Then, there was a southbound "gawker" crash, believed to be minor. As of 7 a.m., the northbound lanes have been cleared. The southbound lanes are expected to be clear at 7:15 a.m. Details are limited, so check back for more.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin State Patrol debuts ‘first-ever’ pickup truck as cruiser
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin State Patrol (WSP) is debuting the newest set of cruisers to its fleet, and the vehicles are described as the ‘first-ever used as a cruiser.’. The WSP made the announcement on Friday, revealing five pursuit-rated trucks that will be issued to WSP commercial motor vehicle inspectors.
Charges allege drunken driver in fatal Wis. crash told trooper she was relapsed alcoholic
HUDSON, Wis. -- A woman now facing a homicidal drunken driving charge in a crash that killed a local heavy metal guitarist told a trooper she was an alcoholic who had relapsed before a wedding, charges allege.Amber Pospisil, 31, is charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle and two counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety, St. Croix County court documents show.The fatal crash occurred on Interstate 94 near Hudson, Wisconsin, early Sunday. A criminal complaint states a caller alerted authorities to a driver going the wrong way on the freeway. Minutes later, a four-vehicle crash occurred.Two vehicles had...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin motorcyclist thrown from bike after hitting deer, dies en route to hospital
OTSEGO, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin motorcyclist is dead after hitting a deer and being thrown from the bike on a county highway in Columbia County. According to a release from the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, around 5:30 p.m., authorities received a 911 call for a single motorcycle crash on CTH C in the township of Otsego.
Overdose spike in Hennepin County leaves 6 dead within a week
Authorities in Hennepin County issued an overdose spike alert Thursday in response to 40 suspected overdoses in the past week. The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office said six people died in the suspected incidents. Minneapolis officials put out a similar warning last month, when a staggering 55 overdoses were recorded in...
WEAU-TV 13
Woman arrested on suspicion of OWI with children in vehicle in Dunn County
MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - A woman is in custody after a crash in Dunn County Monday evening on suspicion of operating while intoxicated. The Wisconsin State Patrol said 30-year-old Brittany Hester of Elk Mound was arrested after a two-vehicle crash at 9:46 p.m. Monday on Interstate 94 near the Highway 25 exit in Menomonie.
New details in Eagan missing person investigation revealed in search warrant
EAGAN, Minn. — The 23-year-old man who has been missing in Eagan since the early morning hours of Oct. 30 still has not been found, although the search for Bryce Borca has been suspended. A search warrant filed this week in Dakota County court to give investigators access to Borca's apartment reveals new details about the moments leading up to his disappearance and what searchers have found.
WILX-TV
Masked young people fire shots, injure 2 with police feet away
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) - Police in Minneapolis are looking for suspects in a shooting that left two people injured, including a woman who was shot while sitting on a metro transit bus. The incident happened Tuesday around 7:15 p.m. Surveillance cameras caught the bus pulling up moments before the shots were...
wwisradio.com
DNR Reminds Hunters About Safety Ahead of Wisconsin Gun Deer Season
(Madison, WI) — The DNR is reminding hunters about safety ahead of this month’s deer season. Gun season opens in Wisconsin on November 19th. The DNR yesterday said hunters need to check their gear, and make sure everything is working and is safe. There is a focus again this year on harness safety. The state is also reminding hunters about new baiting regulations.
WEAU-TV 13
St. Croix County stabbing suspect appears in court Tuesday
HUDSON, Wis. (WEAU) - The man charged with killing a teenage boy and hurting four other people in St. Croix County on July 30 briefly appeared in court Tuesday. 52-year-old Nicolae Miu of Prior Lake, Minn. appeared virtually in St. Croix County Circuit Court for a status conference. Prosecutors asked...
drydenwire.com
Barron County Law Enforcement, DHS Director Issue Joint Press Release On Overdose Deaths
BARRON COUNTY -- The following is a press release put out by Barron County Law Enforcement and Barron County DHS Director regarding overdose deaths. On Nov 3, 2022, law enforcement from across Barron County came together to talk about the increase in overdose deaths that have been happening in our communities. Today we stand together to ask for your help.
Woman killed in possible hit-and-run in Uptown alley
A woman found dead in an Uptown alleyway was the possible victim of a hit-and-run crash. Minneapolis Police Department says it received a report of a dead person in an alleyway between Dupont and Emerson Avenues South south of West 25th Street at 6:25 a.m. The woman was determined to...
knuj.net
CHASKA MAN GETS PRISON TIME FOR DEATH OF NICOLLET MAN
A motorist from Chaska has been sentenced to six and a half years in prison for being on meth and aon amphetamines when he hit an oncoming car while trying to pass vehicles on Highway 14 killing a Nicollet man. Prosecutors say while in the hospital with non-critical injuries, Steven Hess acknowledged to a State Patrol sergeant that he had used meth, but said it was three days earlier and he “had not recently slept.” Aaron Lloyd died in that January 2020 crash on Highway 14 between New Ulm and Mankato.
willmarradio.com
Alexandria woman faces charges after fatal drunk driving crash
(Hudson, WI) -- A Minnesota man is dead and a Minnesota woman is jailed after a wrong-way crash early Sunday on Interstate 94 in western Wisconsin. The State Patrol says 31-year-old Amber Pospisil of Alexandria was driving east in the westbound lanes when her car struck an S-U-V driven by 54-year-old Mark Filbrandt from Robbinsdale. Filbrandt died at the scene near Hudson. Troopers say field sobriety tests showed Pospisil was intoxicated. She was treated at the hospital for non-life threatening injuries and booked in the St. Croix County jail.
