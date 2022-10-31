Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Culliver, Maiden offer first-round challenge for Polk County
It’s been a few years since Maiden and Polk County last met on the football field, but Wolverine head coach Bruce Ollis has forgotten little about the series. “The guys on our team don’t realize we’ve got some history with Maiden,” Ollis said. “(Assistant coach Jamie Thompson) and I sat here the other day and figured out that the last four times we played them, we’re two and two with them.
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Wolverines share special moment with Peoples in cross country season finale
Polk County’s cross country season came to an end Saturday as the Wolverines competed in the 2A West Regional in Swannanoa. Senior Susanna Ashworth led the Wolverine girls with a 29th-place effort while junior Jayln Thomas topped the Polk boys with a 39th-place showing in the event held at Asheville Christian Academy.
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Waldman named MF7’s top defender, Hill named top coach, three others earn all-league selection
Polk County senior Ella Waldman has been named the Mountain Foothills 7 Conference Defensive Player of the year while Molly Hill earned Coach of the Year honors in the league’s postseason volleyball awards. Waldman, a libero, finished the season with a conference-high 486 digs, that number also among the...
Hendersonville, November 03 High School ⚽ Game Notice
Former Upstate high school coach passes away
A former high school coach and an owner of a horse rescue ministry died Monday in Greenville.
Bonesville
Pirates land coveted Spartanburg quarterback
Raheim Jeter realized a dream come true October 22nd when he accepted a scholarship offer to play major college football at East Carolina. “I can remember me and my brother getting up early in the morning to watch the (ESPN) SportsCenter Top 10 (plays), or when the polls were released every week,” the Spartanburg, SC, quarterback said. “College football at the Division I level has always been a dream of mine since I was a little kid.”
ESPN analyst says Tar Heels could pull the upset on Clemson if they win out
Following Clemson’s No. 4 ranking in the first installment of the College Football Playoff Committee’s rankings this fall, an ESPN analyst weighed in on the possibility of an ACC upset between the (...)
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Bobby Douglas Walker
Mill Spring– Bobby Douglas Walker, 79, of Mill Spring, NC went home to be with the Lord on Monday, October 31, 2022. Raised in Polk County, he was the son of the late Douglas and Ruby Pruitt Walker. Bobby worked in the electrical industry until his retirement. He was a lifelong member of Silver Creek Baptist Church serving in many capacities over the years and was actively serving as a deacon. Bobby’s biggest mission in life was helping others and serving the Lord. When he wasn’t spending time at the church, he enjoyed camping with his family and watching racing.
getnews.info
Hot Spot Now Carrying Burial Beer Throughout Asheville, Canton, Woodfin, and Franklin
We are thrilled to announce that we are expanding our partnership with Burial Beer Company. Every Asheville-Area Hot Spot from the flagship craft beer focused New Leicester Highway and Brevard Road locations in West Asheville to Sweeten Creek Road, Woodfin, and Canton stores now carries Surf Wax IPA year-round as well as rotating sixpacks and four packs of lager, Hazy IPA’s, and other specialty offerings.
Tryon Daily Bulletin
‘Legacy’ Sugar Maple included on Trees of Strength registry
A tree in downtown Columbus is getting some well-deserved recognition. This ‘Legacy’ Sugar Maple planted inside the Polk County Courthouse Square was transplanted 20 years ago. It is a “Tree of Strength” planted by the Foothills Association of Master Gardeners and the Thermal Belt Men’s Garden Club.
Tryon Daily Bulletin
The hills of Saluda are alive with “the Sound of Music”
Mountain Page Theater set to hold four performances of beloved production. Last week, tickets went on sale for Mountain Page Theater’s next production, the Sound of Music by Rodgers & Hammerstein, which will have four performances over the weekends of November 26 and 27, and December 3 and 4.
Mountain Xpress
What do gated neighborhoods mean for WNC community?
Real estate agent Byron Greiner recently worked with a client who wanted to sell her house in Asheville’s Thoms Estate and move elsewhere in Western North Carolina. As she considered new homes, one thing was nonnegotiable. “She would not consider living anywhere but a gated community,” says Greiner, a...
FOX Carolina
Asheville firefighters respond to house fire on Wednesday night
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Fire Department said crews responded to a house fire near Florida Avenue on Wednesday night. Officials said crews responded to the scene just after 7 p.m. According to officials, crews protected nearby structures by performing a defensive attack.
FOX Carolina
Rutherford County deputies find missing woman safe
RUTHERFORDTON, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office announced that a missing woman who went missing recently was found safe. Deputies believed the woman may have been in a dark color Chrysler Pacifica van with a damaged front bumper.
FOX Carolina
Confederate camp raises new flag amid calls for flagpole along I-85 to come down
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate Confederate group raised a new flag near I-85 this week as Spartanburg County officials continue their calls for the flagpole to come down. The Adam Washington Ballenger Camp of the Sons of Confederate Veterans recently raised a version of the South Carolina...
WYFF4.com
Driver dies after axle flies off tractor-trailer hitting oncoming car on I-85 in Cowpens, troopers say
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — An Upstate driver who was hit by a piece of a tractor-trailer that crashed into a wall on I-85, has died, officials said Thursday. Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway, with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, said the crash happened on Oct. 26 a little after 10:30 a.m. on I-85 at mile marker 83, two miles north of Cowpens.
thebluebanner.net
A 200-foot cliff and Asheville’s newest coffee shop
According to legend, John Rock gets its name from a horse who slipped and fell off of the 200-foot cliff. According to history, a plaque near the trailhead remembers the young men who served in the Civilian Conservation Corps at Camp John Rock during the Great Depression. When I talk...
ashevillemade.com
Maggie Valley Woodcarver Saws Through the Competition
“Mountain Mike” Ayers is a Maggie Valley-based sculptor who carves wood in extraordinary detail using a chainsaw and does it faster than almost anyone else on earth. Ayers, a former cabinet maker, has been a member of the U.S. Speed Carving Team, was captain of the 2020 World Speed Carving Team, and has won numerous awards in about half a dozen countries. In competitions, chainsaw carvers are judged on criteria such as speed, accuracy, design complexity, or how much a piece sells for at competition event auctions. While most chainsaw carvers also rely on a variety of rather tiny saws designed for ice carving, 99 percent of Ayers’ work is done with ordinary chainsaws of standard lengths.
FOX Carolina
Dispatch: Roads blocked on Wade Hampton, North Pleasantburg Drive
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville Police dispatch said officers are blocking a road in Greenville County in reference to an incident that happened Saturday night. According to dispatch, Wade Hampton Boulevard and North Pleasantburg Drive are currently blocked. Stay with FOX Carolina News to learn more.
Upstate hospital evacuated after roof catches fire
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A hospital was evacuated after the roof caught on fire early Wednesday morning in Pickens. The Pickens City Fire Department responded to AnMed Health Cannon around 12:15 a.m. in reference to a fire. Crews were on the scene for almost two hours to ensure the fire was extinguished. Firefighters said […]
