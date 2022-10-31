ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brevard, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Culliver, Maiden offer first-round challenge for Polk County

It’s been a few years since Maiden and Polk County last met on the football field, but Wolverine head coach Bruce Ollis has forgotten little about the series. “The guys on our team don’t realize we’ve got some history with Maiden,” Ollis said. “(Assistant coach Jamie Thompson) and I sat here the other day and figured out that the last four times we played them, we’re two and two with them.
POLK COUNTY, NC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Wolverines share special moment with Peoples in cross country season finale

Polk County’s cross country season came to an end Saturday as the Wolverines competed in the 2A West Regional in Swannanoa. Senior Susanna Ashworth led the Wolverine girls with a 29th-place effort while junior Jayln Thomas topped the Polk boys with a 39th-place showing in the event held at Asheville Christian Academy.
POLK COUNTY, NC
High School Soccer PRO

Hendersonville, November 03 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Dalton McMichael High School soccer team will have a game with Hendersonville High School on November 03, 2022, 15:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
Bonesville

Pirates land coveted Spartanburg quarterback

Raheim Jeter realized a dream come true October 22nd when he accepted a scholarship offer to play major college football at East Carolina. “I can remember me and my brother getting up early in the morning to watch the (ESPN) SportsCenter Top 10 (plays), or when the polls were released every week,” the Spartanburg, SC, quarterback said. “College football at the Division I level has always been a dream of mine since I was a little kid.”
SPARTANBURG, SC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Bobby Douglas Walker

Mill Spring– Bobby Douglas Walker, 79, of Mill Spring, NC went home to be with the Lord on Monday, October 31, 2022. Raised in Polk County, he was the son of the late Douglas and Ruby Pruitt Walker. Bobby worked in the electrical industry until his retirement. He was a lifelong member of Silver Creek Baptist Church serving in many capacities over the years and was actively serving as a deacon. Bobby’s biggest mission in life was helping others and serving the Lord. When he wasn’t spending time at the church, he enjoyed camping with his family and watching racing.
MILL SPRING, NC
getnews.info

Hot Spot Now Carrying Burial Beer Throughout Asheville, Canton, Woodfin, and Franklin

We are thrilled to announce that we are expanding our partnership with Burial Beer Company. Every Asheville-Area Hot Spot from the flagship craft beer focused New Leicester Highway and Brevard Road locations in West Asheville to Sweeten Creek Road, Woodfin, and Canton stores now carries Surf Wax IPA year-round as well as rotating sixpacks and four packs of lager, Hazy IPA’s, and other specialty offerings.
CANTON, NC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

‘Legacy’ Sugar Maple included on Trees of Strength registry

A tree in downtown Columbus is getting some well-deserved recognition. This ‘Legacy’ Sugar Maple planted inside the Polk County Courthouse Square was transplanted 20 years ago. It is a “Tree of Strength” planted by the Foothills Association of Master Gardeners and the Thermal Belt Men’s Garden Club.
COLUMBUS, NC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

The hills of Saluda are alive with “the Sound of Music”

Mountain Page Theater set to hold four performances of beloved production. Last week, tickets went on sale for Mountain Page Theater’s next production, the Sound of Music by Rodgers & Hammerstein, which will have four performances over the weekends of November 26 and 27, and December 3 and 4.
SALUDA, NC
Mountain Xpress

What do gated neighborhoods mean for WNC community?

Real estate agent Byron Greiner recently worked with a client who wanted to sell her house in Asheville’s Thoms Estate and move elsewhere in Western North Carolina. As she considered new homes, one thing was nonnegotiable. “She would not consider living anywhere but a gated community,” says Greiner, a...
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Asheville firefighters respond to house fire on Wednesday night

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Fire Department said crews responded to a house fire near Florida Avenue on Wednesday night. Officials said crews responded to the scene just after 7 p.m. According to officials, crews protected nearby structures by performing a defensive attack.
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Rutherford County deputies find missing woman safe

RUTHERFORDTON, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office announced that a missing woman who went missing recently was found safe. Deputies believed the woman may have been in a dark color Chrysler Pacifica van with a damaged front bumper.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
thebluebanner.net

A 200-foot cliff and Asheville’s newest coffee shop

According to legend, John Rock gets its name from a horse who slipped and fell off of the 200-foot cliff. According to history, a plaque near the trailhead remembers the young men who served in the Civilian Conservation Corps at Camp John Rock during the Great Depression. When I talk...
ASHEVILLE, NC
ashevillemade.com

Maggie Valley Woodcarver Saws Through the Competition

“Mountain Mike” Ayers is a Maggie Valley-based sculptor who carves wood in extraordinary detail using a chainsaw and does it faster than almost anyone else on earth. Ayers, a former cabinet maker, has been a member of the U.S. Speed Carving Team, was captain of the 2020 World Speed Carving Team, and has won numerous awards in about half a dozen countries. In competitions, chainsaw carvers are judged on criteria such as speed, accuracy, design complexity, or how much a piece sells for at competition event auctions. While most chainsaw carvers also rely on a variety of rather tiny saws designed for ice carving, 99 percent of Ayers’ work is done with ordinary chainsaws of standard lengths.
MAGGIE VALLEY, NC
FOX Carolina

Dispatch: Roads blocked on Wade Hampton, North Pleasantburg Drive

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville Police dispatch said officers are blocking a road in Greenville County in reference to an incident that happened Saturday night. According to dispatch, Wade Hampton Boulevard and North Pleasantburg Drive are currently blocked. Stay with FOX Carolina News to learn more.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Upstate hospital evacuated after roof catches fire

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A hospital was evacuated after the roof caught on fire early Wednesday morning in Pickens. The Pickens City Fire Department responded to AnMed Health Cannon around 12:15 a.m. in reference to a fire. Crews were on the scene for almost two hours to ensure the fire was extinguished. Firefighters said […]
PICKENS, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy