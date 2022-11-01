Read full article on original website
“Guardians of Michigan: Architectural Sculpture of the Pleasant Peninsula”. Sponsored by the Historical Society of Greater Lansing. FREE presentation, 7 p.m. Look up. Look down. Look around you. That’s what the author-photographer and architectural historian Jeff Morrison wants readers to do after reading his new book, “Guardians of Michigan: Architectural Sculpture of the Pleasant Peninsula.”
We are not partisan — we took an oath to support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign or domestic. We served our country in peace and war, commanding soldiers, Marines, sailors, airmen, Coast Guardsmen, and Space Force Guardians around the world. We proudly wore our respective service uniform while serving both Republican and Democratic presidents. We write to you today not as Democrats, nor as Republicans — but as your fellow Americans, Michiganders, and as veterans. We have deployed to war zones in Vietnam, the Caribbean, Bosnia, Kosovo, Iraq and Afrghanistan, where we fought side-by-side with those countries’ citizens to ensure free and fair elections as we witnessed first-hand what failing governments look like.
