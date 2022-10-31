Read full article on original website
TopBuild's (BLD) Q3 Earnings & Sales Beat Estimates, View Up
TopBuild Corp. BLD reported stellar results for third-quarter 2022. Its earnings and revenues surpassed their respective Zacks Consensus Estimate and improved significantly on a year-over-year basis. Solid contributions from all three end markets that BLD serves (residential, commercial and industrial), along with operational efficiency, drove the results. Robert Buck, president...
Why Moderna Stock Rose Today
Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) climbed 2.9% on Tuesday after fellow COVID-19 vaccine maker Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) boosted its full-year sales and profit forecast. Pfizer raised the low end of its revenue guidance range to $99.5 billion from $98 billion. The pharmaceutical giant also lifted its adjusted earnings per share target range to between $6.30 and $6.45, up from $6.40 to $6.50.
Verizon Stock Is Too Cheap to Pass Up
Verizon (NYSE: VZ) stock is trading as if the company is in a structural decline, but there may be some reason for optimism. Broadband is growing and bundles are becoming more compelling. Travis Hoium covers why he thinks this stock is too good to pass up in the video below.
Kaman (KAMN) Lags Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
Kaman (KAMN) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.32 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.66 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.60 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -51.52%. A quarter ago,...
Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.01 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.06. This compares to loss of $0.04 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 83.33%....
Despite Some Variation, This Dividend Stock Continues to Offer a Monster Yield
Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE: PXD) pays one of the highest-yielding dividends in the oil patch. While its most recently declared payment is down from last quarter due to lower oil prices, it still clocks in at an attractive 9% yield at the current share price. The oil stock has the...
Down Between 26% and 71%, 3 Growth Stocks to Buy Now
Even after the recent stock market rebound, the Nasdaq Composite remains down over 30% from its all-time high. Many individual stocks are down much more as investors digest the impact of inflation and rising interest rates on the companies they follow. Despite these headwinds, Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ: INVZ), ChargePoint Holdings...
Guild Holdings Company (GHLD) Tops Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
Guild Holdings Company (GHLD) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.40 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.25 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.26 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 60%. A...
Dynavax Technologies (DVAX) Beats Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
Dynavax Technologies (DVAX) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.43 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.33 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.06 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 30.30%. A quarter...
McKesson (MCK) Lags Q2 Earnings Estimates
McKesson (MCK) came out with quarterly earnings of $6.06 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.13 per share. This compares to earnings of $6.15 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -1.14%. A quarter ago,...
Reinsurance Group (RGA) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
Reinsurance Group (RGA) came out with quarterly earnings of $5.20 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.94 per share. This compares to loss of $1.11 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 76.87%. A quarter...
3 Dividend Stocks That Will Thrive in a Low-Carbon Future
The energy transition presents economic and environmental opportunities for the public and private sectors. Whether it's lowering emissions for legacy industries and existing processes or implementing new technologies that can support a lower carbon future, there is a heightened focus on sustainable growth and environmental, social, and governance investing. NextEra...
Like Dividends? 3 Top-Ranked Stocks With Yields Above 5%
Investors love dividends. After all, there are few things in life better than getting paid. And in a historically-volatile 2022, dividends have become a hot topic. Dividends help alleviate drawdowns in other positions, provide a passive income stream, and can provide maximum returns through dividend reinvestment. Three stocks with an...
Postal Realty Trust (PSTL) Surpasses Q3 FFO Estimates
Postal Realty Trust (PSTL) came out with quarterly funds from operations (FFO) of $0.26 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.24 per share. This compares to FFO of $0.27 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an FFO surprise...
My Best Dividend Stock to Buy in November
Investing in dividend stocks can be a great way to generate passive income. It's also helpful for building wealth in preparation for retirement. Regardless of why you're interested in dividend stocks, this video will highlight why Home Depot (NYSE: HD) is my top dividend stock to buy in November. Stock...
Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (SRTS) Q3 Earnings Lag Estimates
Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (SRTS) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.11 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.12 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.01 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -8.33%. A...
Why Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Was Up 8% on Thursday
Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE: SMG) investors beat the market on Thursday. Shares rose 8% by 12:45 p.m. ET, compared to a 0.5% decline in the S&P 500. That boost wasn't enough to put shareholders back near positive territory for the year, however -- the lawn care and cannabis farming supply specialist is still down nearly 70% in 2022.
Horace Mann (HMN) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates
Horace Mann (HMN) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.66 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.56 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.50 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 17.86%. A quarter...
Eventbrite (EB) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
Eventbrite (EB) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.21 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.16. This compares to loss of $0.18 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -31.25%. A...
Air Lease (AL) Beats Q3 Earnings Estimates
Air Lease (AL) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.90 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.89 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.87 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 1.12%. A quarter...
