ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benton, IL

Comments / 0

Related
Morris Daily Herald

Morris football geared up for long trip to Centralia for Class 5A second-round action

MORRIS — By the time the season is done, the Morris football team may earn the unofficial award for the team with the most miles traveled. Having played road games already at Antioch (196 miles round-trip), LaSalle-Peru (78), Woodstock (142), Richmond-Burton (164) and Sycamore (112), Morris gets its longest trip of the year Saturday when they travel to Centralia (452) for a second-round Class 5A playoff game. Kickoff is at 3 p.m.
MORRIS, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

$7,000 wire theft reported at solar field installation north of Sandoval

The Marion County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the theft of three new spools of wire from a construction site for a new solar farm on US 51 just north of Sandoval. The contractor on the project for GRNE Solar indicated each of the missing spools contained 450-feet of wire. The value of the wire was placed at $7,000.
SANDOVAL, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Mt. Vernon man injured in rollover crash on Nation Road south of Salem

A 56-year-old Mt. Vernon man was injured in a single vehicle rollover crash on the 4,000 block of Nation Road east of the I-57 overpass south of Salem early Monday night. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies say the car driven by 56-year-old Rodney Taylor of 21st Street ran off the road and overturned, landing back on its wheels half on and half off the roadway.
SALEM, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Du Quoin man killed in foggy car-semi crash in Washington County

A 28-year-old Du Quoin man has died in a car-truck crash in Washington County Tuesday morning. Washington County Coroner Mark Styninger says the crash occurred during extremely foggy conditions on Illinois Route 127 near Mississippi Road. He pronounced the victim, Marcus Young, dead at the scene at 6:45 Tuesday morning.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Thursday, November 3rd, 2022

Illinois State Police arrested 41-year-old Bobbie Haizlip of Woodland Drive in Salem for possession of a controlled substance. She was taken to the Marion County Jail. Centralia Police arrested a 21-year-old homeless Centralia man, Shane Miles, for possession of methamphetamine and obstructing justice. He was also taken to the Marion County Jail.
MARION COUNTY, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Centralia City Firemen get quick knockdown on garage fire

Centralia City Firemen say they got a quick knockdown on a garage fire at the Jordan DeWolf home at 45 Circle Drive Thursday morning. Firemen say a smoldering mulch pile close to the garage caught one wall on fire. It burned through to the inside before it was initially spotted by a neighbor. The DeWolf family called firemen and exited the home before firemen arrived.
CENTRALIA, IL
KFVS12

Multiple crews battle fire at monument company in Vienna, Ill.

The Williamsville community is mourning the loss of a community staple. A Vienna, Ill. monument company was damaged by fire on Tuesday afternoon, November 1. A new mural in Perryville, Mo. will be finished soon. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Cape Girardeau County deputies say four sex offenders were found...
VIENNA, IL
okawvilletimes.com

Fatal Crash Near Nashville Tuesday Morning

A traffic crash south of Nashville resulted in a fatality Tuesday morning. The accident on State Route 127 near Mississippi Road involved a passenger car and a semi-truck. State Route 127 was closed and traffic had to be rerouted as a result of the accident. No other details were made...
NASHVILLE, IL
foxillinois.com

Police searching for southern Illinois man

FLORA, Ill. (WICS) — Police are searching for a southern Illinois man due to a violation of a bond. The Clay County Sheriff says Phillip Blaine Henson’s bond was previously set in Clay County Court at $1.25 million on March 18, which required Henson to post $125,000 cash to bond out of jail.
CLAY COUNTY, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Monday, October 31st, 2022

Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies have arrested 57-year-old Hope Yates of Salem Road in Mt. Vernon following a traffic stop for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and on an outstanding Marion County felony failure to appear warrant. Bond on the warrant is set at $20,000. Salem Police arrested...
MARION COUNTY, IL
KFVS12

Former Carbondale police chief appointed to Ill. prisoner review board

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A former southern Illinois police chief was recently appointed to the Illinois Prisoner Review Board. According to a release from Governor JB Pritzker’s Office, Jeffrey Grubbs will serve as a member on the board. Grubbs was a 29-year veteran of the Carbondale Police Department. He...
CARBONDALE, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Centralia woman injured in crash trying to avoid deer

A 30-year-old Centralia woman was injured when her pickup truck went out of control and overturned in the roadside ditch when she tried to avoid a deer early Monday morning. Jaclyn Womack of Cedar Street was traveling on Walnut Hill Road near Myers Road when the crash occurred at 4:19 am.
CENTRALIA, IL
theshoppersweekly.com

Local banker is named Career Banker of the Year

The Career Development Division (CDD), a division of the Community Bankers Association of Illinois (CBAI), named Bob Stachowski, Loan Officer, First National Bank of Sandoval, as their 2022 Career Banker of the Year. The award was presented at the CDD fall meeting held in Springfield, Illinois. The award is based...
SANDOVAL, IL
wfcnnews.com

First ever Christmas parade coming to Marion this month

MARION - There will be a little more Christmas spirit in the City of Marion this year as the first annual "Very Merry Christmas Parade" will kick off later this month. The parade is scheduled for Sunday, November 27 at 5:30 p.m. down Marion's Main Street. Parade Organizer Jill Graskewicz...
MARION, IL
kbsi23.com

1 dead, 1 injured after fire in Marion, IL

MARION, Ill. (KBSI) – One person died and another is injured after a fire early Saturday morning in Marion, Illinois. The Marion Fire Department was dispatched to 601 South Market at 2:36 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29. When firefighters arrived the building was fully involved. Firefighters began putting out...
MARION, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy