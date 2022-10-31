Read full article on original website
Morris football geared up for long trip to Centralia for Class 5A second-round action
MORRIS — By the time the season is done, the Morris football team may earn the unofficial award for the team with the most miles traveled. Having played road games already at Antioch (196 miles round-trip), LaSalle-Peru (78), Woodstock (142), Richmond-Burton (164) and Sycamore (112), Morris gets its longest trip of the year Saturday when they travel to Centralia (452) for a second-round Class 5A playoff game. Kickoff is at 3 p.m.
southernillinoisnow.com
$7,000 wire theft reported at solar field installation north of Sandoval
The Marion County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the theft of three new spools of wire from a construction site for a new solar farm on US 51 just north of Sandoval. The contractor on the project for GRNE Solar indicated each of the missing spools contained 450-feet of wire. The value of the wire was placed at $7,000.
This 61-year-old boxer takes down opponents and lifts up his community
ST. LOUIS — Keith Driscoll is at an age when most people would start slowing down their life. But Driscoll is picking up the pace. He’s been working on his fitness and since the start of the pandemic he has lost 70 pounds. “My body has never been...
southernillinoisnow.com
Mt. Vernon man injured in rollover crash on Nation Road south of Salem
A 56-year-old Mt. Vernon man was injured in a single vehicle rollover crash on the 4,000 block of Nation Road east of the I-57 overpass south of Salem early Monday night. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies say the car driven by 56-year-old Rodney Taylor of 21st Street ran off the road and overturned, landing back on its wheels half on and half off the roadway.
southernillinoisnow.com
Du Quoin man killed in foggy car-semi crash in Washington County
A 28-year-old Du Quoin man has died in a car-truck crash in Washington County Tuesday morning. Washington County Coroner Mark Styninger says the crash occurred during extremely foggy conditions on Illinois Route 127 near Mississippi Road. He pronounced the victim, Marcus Young, dead at the scene at 6:45 Tuesday morning.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Thursday, November 3rd, 2022
Illinois State Police arrested 41-year-old Bobbie Haizlip of Woodland Drive in Salem for possession of a controlled substance. She was taken to the Marion County Jail. Centralia Police arrested a 21-year-old homeless Centralia man, Shane Miles, for possession of methamphetamine and obstructing justice. He was also taken to the Marion County Jail.
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia City Firemen get quick knockdown on garage fire
Centralia City Firemen say they got a quick knockdown on a garage fire at the Jordan DeWolf home at 45 Circle Drive Thursday morning. Firemen say a smoldering mulch pile close to the garage caught one wall on fire. It burned through to the inside before it was initially spotted by a neighbor. The DeWolf family called firemen and exited the home before firemen arrived.
KFVS12
Multiple crews battle fire at monument company in Vienna, Ill.
The Williamsville community is mourning the loss of a community staple. A Vienna, Ill. monument company was damaged by fire on Tuesday afternoon, November 1. A new mural in Perryville, Mo. will be finished soon. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Cape Girardeau County deputies say four sex offenders were found...
wsiu.org
Saline River Farms plans to turn the Four Star Arena into a meat processing facility
A new state of the art meat processing facility is coming to Williamson County. The former Four-Star Arena near Creal Springs is going to see a new life as a processing center for beef and pork. Saline River Farms will renovate the 83,000 square foot facility with the latest technology...
okawvilletimes.com
Fatal Crash Near Nashville Tuesday Morning
A traffic crash south of Nashville resulted in a fatality Tuesday morning. The accident on State Route 127 near Mississippi Road involved a passenger car and a semi-truck. State Route 127 was closed and traffic had to be rerouted as a result of the accident. No other details were made...
foxillinois.com
Police searching for southern Illinois man
FLORA, Ill. (WICS) — Police are searching for a southern Illinois man due to a violation of a bond. The Clay County Sheriff says Phillip Blaine Henson’s bond was previously set in Clay County Court at $1.25 million on March 18, which required Henson to post $125,000 cash to bond out of jail.
KFVS12
New meat processing plant to create hundreds of jobs in southern Illinois
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A cattle breeding company plans to build a new meat processing plant in southern Illinois. Saline River Farms, LLC announced details on a new USDA beef and pork processing facility north of Creal Springs in Williamson County. A public news conference was held at Veterans...
wfcnnews.com
New USDA facility bringing 400 jobs to Williamson County; announcement to be made tomorrow
WILLIAMSON COUNTY - A new USDA meat processing facility is now expected to bring around 400 jobs to the Williamson County region. Saline River Farms, LLC, previously announced the development of the 83,000 square-foot plant, which will be located on Illinois Route 166 north of Creal Springs. A press conference...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Monday, October 31st, 2022
Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies have arrested 57-year-old Hope Yates of Salem Road in Mt. Vernon following a traffic stop for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and on an outstanding Marion County felony failure to appear warrant. Bond on the warrant is set at $20,000. Salem Police arrested...
KFVS12
Former Carbondale police chief appointed to Ill. prisoner review board
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A former southern Illinois police chief was recently appointed to the Illinois Prisoner Review Board. According to a release from Governor JB Pritzker’s Office, Jeffrey Grubbs will serve as a member on the board. Grubbs was a 29-year veteran of the Carbondale Police Department. He...
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia woman injured in crash trying to avoid deer
A 30-year-old Centralia woman was injured when her pickup truck went out of control and overturned in the roadside ditch when she tried to avoid a deer early Monday morning. Jaclyn Womack of Cedar Street was traveling on Walnut Hill Road near Myers Road when the crash occurred at 4:19 am.
kbsi23.com
Police arrest Marion High School student wanted on warrant in connection to deadly Carbondale shooting
MARION, Ill. (KBSI) – A high school student in Marion, Illinois who was wanted on a warrant for involvement in a deadly shooting in Carbondale is now in custody. The Marion Police Department arrested a male student at Marion High School on Monday, Oct. 31 on an unlawful use of a weapon charge.
theshoppersweekly.com
Local banker is named Career Banker of the Year
The Career Development Division (CDD), a division of the Community Bankers Association of Illinois (CBAI), named Bob Stachowski, Loan Officer, First National Bank of Sandoval, as their 2022 Career Banker of the Year. The award was presented at the CDD fall meeting held in Springfield, Illinois. The award is based...
wfcnnews.com
First ever Christmas parade coming to Marion this month
MARION - There will be a little more Christmas spirit in the City of Marion this year as the first annual "Very Merry Christmas Parade" will kick off later this month. The parade is scheduled for Sunday, November 27 at 5:30 p.m. down Marion's Main Street. Parade Organizer Jill Graskewicz...
kbsi23.com
1 dead, 1 injured after fire in Marion, IL
MARION, Ill. (KBSI) – One person died and another is injured after a fire early Saturday morning in Marion, Illinois. The Marion Fire Department was dispatched to 601 South Market at 2:36 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29. When firefighters arrived the building was fully involved. Firefighters began putting out...
