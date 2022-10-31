Read full article on original website
With Benchlands clearing complete, Santa Cruz aims for spring park reopening
Though just over 30% of evicted Benchlands residents opted for shelter at the armory, the clearing of Santa Cruz County's largest homeless encampment is now complete, taking only seven phases instead of the anticipated nine or 10. City Homelessness Response Manager Larry Imwalle views the process as successful despite the low rate of uptake.
sanjoseinside.com
Santa Clara County Still More than 75% Short of Measure A Housing Goals, Six Years after $1B Bond Vote
The Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors signed off on $31.5 million for a trio of affordable housing projects on Tuesday, the latest steps toward meeting ambitious goals endorsed by voters nearly six years ago. The projects will result in 36 housing units in San José (of which 14 are...
hoodline.com
A flurry of concern emerges after Santa Clara County quietly appoints a new CEO
The Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors has voted to confirm a new county CEO, but the closed-door vote and the way it was announced is raising concerns — and has a lot of people upset. Earlier this month, the board voted 4 to 1 to appoint current Santa Clara County Attorney James Williams to the role of CEO. He will be replacing Jeff Smith, who has decided to retire after holding the position since 2009 — and Smith also revealed recently that he has been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.
Gilroy Dispatch
Hospital staff show appreciation for South County public safety personnel
Public safety agencies throughout South County were treated with goodie baskets Oct. 28 as a way to thank them for their work. For the seventh year, groups of staffers from St. Louise Regional Hospital visited 15 law enforcement, fire and EMS facilities from Morgan Hill to Gilroy to deliver fruit and snacks on National First Responders Day.
San Jose gas station tries offering charging for electric vehicles
SAN JOSE (CBS SF) -- At a Rotten Robbie gas station in San Jose, management is running an experiment: they've installed two EV charging stations on site, so they can be a spot where people fuel up and charge up.But the results haven't been all that promising, said Robinson Oil and Rotten Robbie Gas Stations CEO Erin Graziosi."We average about one-and-a-half EV customers per day between the four charging points," she said. "We make little to no money. I mean, it cost more to put in than we make on any revenue coming out of it."Despite the minimal use and...
calmatters.network
H Mart files application for new Dublin store
With dozens of stores across the nation, Asian food market H Mart could be one step closer to opening its first location in the Tri-Valley. The supermarket chain has now filed a formal application for a proposed store in Dublin, hoping to place a 10-acre operation that features a main grocery store, outdoor seating and play area. The city is currently reviewing the application and is expected to respond this fall.
milpitasbeat.com
Letting the cat out of the bag: A look at Animal Services in Milpitas
Need to find a home for that stray kitty? Concerned about your neighbor’s aggressive doggy? Looking to adopt a furry friend? Who you gonna call?. For local residents, the answer to that question is not so straightforward. That’s because in 2001, the City of Milpitas began contracting with the San Jose Animal Care Center (SJACC), which opened their new facility in south San Jose near the Santa Clara County Fairgrounds in 2004 as part of San Jose’s newly formed Animal Services Division.
californiaglobe.com
The Empty Home Tax, Snoops and Snitches
Some city leaders in California are so ravenous for more revenue and the power to redistribute the lucre for subsidized housing boondoggles and homeless camps, that they are pushing to impose double taxation on residents and empowering snoops and snitches to help collect their “Empty Home Tax.”. On November...
ca.gov
MidPen Housing Joins BayPass Pilot Program
Beginning this week, residents of 12 affordable housing communities managed by MidPen Housing in Alameda, San Mateo and Santa Clara counties will be eligible for the MTC-led Clipper® BayPass Program. MidPen Housing is one of the largest non-profit developers, owners and managers of high-quality affordable housing in Northern California....
Another Bay Area tech company announces layoffs
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Amid reports that Elon Musk plans to lay off roughly half of Twitter’s workforce, another Bay Area tech company has announced it to will be laying off staff on Thursday. Stripe, a payment technology company with dual headquarters in South San Francisco and Dublin, Ireland, announced it would begin layoffs for […]
Crab fisherman accused of illegally taking crabs from protected area on Peninsula
REDWOOD CITY -- The San Mateo County District Attorney's Office has filed a civil complaint against a commercial crab fisherman alleged to have unlawfully taken crabs from a protected area. An announcement from the office's Consumer and Environmental Unit reports that a civil complaint was filed Monday against George Jue for allegedly taking 36 live Dungeness crabs in traps located in a Marine Protected Area on Jan. 8, 2022. The complaint alleges that Jue's actions are an unlawful business practice and seeks an injunction to stop the conduct and civil penalties of up to $2,500 for each violation. The area is offshore from Montara to Pillar Point in San Mateo County and is designated as protected to allow for safe breeding grounds and sanctuary for large female fish, according to the District Attorney's Office. The designation as protected prohibits anyone from injuring, damaging, taking or possessing any living, geological or cultural marine resource without a scientific collecting permit or specific authorization. "Marine protected areas also help to boost fish populations in areas outside the designated protected area," the district attorney's announcement reads. "Scientific documentation shows that marine reserves are successfully increasing the abundance and diversity of marine life."
Santa Clara County resident dies of West Nile Virus
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) — A resident from Santa Clara County has died after a long battle with West Nile Virus, according to the County of Santa Clara Public Health Department (DPH). The DPH says that the death was recorded in Santa Clara County because it is where the victim resided, but the victim contracted […]
Morgan Hill Times
Morgan Hill joins United Against Hate Week
Morgan Hill officials and volunteers are encouraging residents, businesses, organizations and others to join the city in observing United Against Hate week Nov. 13-19. The city’s Library, Culture and Arts Commission is leading the citywide call to stop hate and implicit bias in the community, in partnership with other local organizations. Representatives of Congregation Emeth—the Morgan Hill-based Jewish congregation that serves all of South Valley—presented the idea to participate in the nationwide campaign at a recent LCAC meeting.
Mysterious group wants to ‘Take Back San Jose’
A new group has emerged in San Jose politics just in time for a consequential election with an ominous message to “take back” the city—but no one seems to know who is behind it. It started two months ago when signs with a QR code began lining...
Preliminary 2.8 earthquake strikes near San Jose, USGS says
Did You Feel It? A preliminary magnitude 2.8 earthquake struck northeast of San Jose Thursday around 8:45 a.m., just over a week after a 5.1 earthquake hit the area.
Bay Area city looks likely to ban construction of new gas stations
The city currently has 12 gas stations.
KQED
'It Comes to Race': Marin City Residents Demand Flood Protections
This story is part of KQED's series "Sacrifice Zones: Bay Area Shoreline Communities Reimagining Their Homes in the Face of the Climate Emergency." The project looks at communities of color facing the worst of rising seas and fighting to thrive. Read more of KQED's reparations coverage. The long-neglected water system...
Homeowners lose millions as California mortgage relief company faces accusations of illegal activity
HAYWARD, Calif. (KGO) -- A mortgage relief company in California operating under at least 10 different names is temporarily shut down and its assets frozen under court order. It is accused of bilking homeowners out of millions of dollars. In this well-manicured neighborhood in Hayward is the home that Abhend...
SFist
Day Around the Bay: Condor Club In North Beach Seeks Legacy Status
The judge in the corruption trial of Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith, who abruptly resigned on Monday, has ruled against shutting down jury deliberations and a conviction may still be looming. Smith's attorney had moved to have all charges dismissed in the civil trial because the only penalty, removal from the Sheriff's Office, was now moot. [Mercury News]
Short-staffed SJPD not keeping up with traffic enforcement amid rise in fatalities
SAN JOSE -- Wednesday morning marked a grim milestone in San Jose with the 30th fatal pedestrian accident in the city. That is an all-time high with two months left in the year. The city is also on pace to exceed the number of people killed in traffic accents this year. In 2022 so far, 58 people have died in traffic accidents with the record being 60 fatalities in 2019.The city's transportation department reduced speed limits along some business corridors, but San Jose police say due to short staffing, they might not have enough officers to help with enforcement.ALSO READ: Woman...
