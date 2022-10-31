ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bradley, CA

Yardbarker

Ryan Fitzpatrick names 'giant red flag' he saw with Jets QB Zach Wilson

It seems retired quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick began having concerns about New York Jets starter Zach Wilson as far back as 2021. "One of the biggest question marks I’ve had about him, and the thing that scared me last year, is when they called John Beck, his personal quarterback coach, to come out and help get his mind right during the season, and put him on staff," Fitzpatrick explained during a conversation with Ryan Glasspiegel of the New York Post. "To me, that was a giant red flag. I don’t know Zach Wilson, but that scares me a little bit.
NEW YORK STATE
NJ.com

NFL trade deadline 2022: Colts’ Nyheim Hines to Bills; Falcons’ Calvin Ridley to Jaguars; Broncos’ Bradley Chubb to Dolphins | LATEST UPDATES

NFL teams have until 4 p.m. ET to complete trades for the 2022 season. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. 3:57 p.m.: Indianapolis Colts trade running back Nyheim Hines to Buffalo Bills. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports “And another! Colts are trading Nyheim Hines to the Buffalo Bills, sources...
ALABAMA STATE
thecomeback.com

New York Jets made surprising quarterback decision

When New York Jets starting quarterback Zach Wilson suffered an injury during the preseason that sidelined him for several weeks, the team went with veteran quarterback Joe Flacco as Wilson’s replacement until he was healthy enough to return. But now, Flacco has not only lost the starting job, but it appears that he’s lost the backup quarterback job, as well.
NEW YORK STATE
Empire Sports Media

Could the Yankees pull off an unexpected Giancarlo Stanton trade?

The New York Yankees will be looking to clear money off the books this off-season, notably offloading the contract of Josh Donaldson and Aaron Hicks. While they may have to pay a portion of their contracts to another team, they can clear a significant amount of flexibility regarding their funds, which can be directly allocated to Aaron Judge or another free agent acquisition.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
First Coast News

Jaguars trade for suspended Atlanta Falcons WR Calvin Ridley

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jaguars may have found their number one receiver Calvin Ridley, the team announced Tuesday. This past March, Ridley was suspended for the current season after it was found that he bet on NFL games during the 2021 season. “We are excited to welcome Calvin Ridley...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
FanSided

Fully updated 2023 NFL Draft order after 2022 NFL trade deadline

The 2022 NFL trade deadline shifted the landscape around for the NFL Draft with picks being moved around. Here’s an updated look. The 2022 NFL Trade Deadline has come and gone. With most trades involving some sort of draft capital swapping hands, the draft order looks dramatically different for 2023.
NBC Sports Chicago

2023 NFL Mock Draft: Bears get protection for Justin Fields

The NFL trading deadline is approximately a week away and already several organizations are restructuring their roster. Teams are either unloading salary for draft capital, or aggressively trading for better talent to make a long playoff run. Whatever the case, these late season moves will initially affect prospect positioning; how significantly is an undeterminable mystery that won't be solved until the draft.
ALABAMA STATE
thecomeback.com

Jets GM makes major quarterback announcement

With a 5-3 record heading into November, the New York Jets are well on their way to their first playoff berth since the 2010 NFL season. But if they’re going to get there, then starting quarterback Zach Wilson has to play better than he played during Sunday afternoon’s loss to the New England Patriots – but Jets General Manager Joe Douglas believes in his quarterback and is going to stick with him.
NEW YORK STATE
CBS Sports

Giants didn't want to 'shop hungry' ahead of NFL trade deadline, open to reunion with Odell Beckham Jr.

New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen used a similar approach in his first NFL trade deadline with the G-Men that wise people use when going to the grocery store: not shopping hungry. At 6-2 and in the thick of the NFC playoff race, Schoen didn't rush to make any splashy moves during his team's Week 9 bye ahead of Tuesday's 4 p.m. E.T. deadline, citing the team's record as proof that their method is "working."
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NJ.com

Ex-Jets coach returns to ESPN after getting fired from college gig

Herm Edwards is headed back to his old job. The former Arizona State coach will rejoin ESPN as a NFL and college football analyst. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Here’s the statement from Seth Markman, ESPN’s vice president of production, via ESPN PR:. “When Herm...
Yardbarker

Mina Kimes: Ravens should call WR Odell Beckham Jr.

Add the Baltimore Ravens to the list of teams linked with free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. this fall. NFL insider Mina Kimes said during Thursday's edition of ESPN's "NFL Live" program that Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta should reach out to Beckham sooner rather than later. "Here's what I...
BALTIMORE, MD

