Latest Fantasy News: A stellar series of ‘villainess’ webtoons take off as we examine why ‘House of the Dragon’ is superior to ‘Rings of Power’

Happy hump day, True Believers! As has been a continuing theme of late, this Wednesday’s Marvel news is all to do with looking to the future, which isn’t surprising given that we’re at the tail-end of Phase Four and on the cusp of Phase Five. Unfortunately, not all the updates are positive, as an intriguing-sounding Disney Plus show isn’t as far along in development as it should be. On the plus side, an original MCU favorite is about to undergo a “rebirth…”

1 DAY AGO