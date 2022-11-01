Latest Fantasy News: A stellar series of ‘villainess’ webtoons take off as we examine why ‘House of the Dragon’ is superior to ‘Rings of Power’

Read full article on original website
Latest Fantasy News: Netflix cancels a fantasy favorite and we examine Middle-earth’s fate after ‘The Lord of the Rings’
J.R.R. Tolkien’s works take his readers on an incredible journey, one that concludes at the end of The Return of the King — or so many people think. The story of Middle-earth doesn’t actually end after Frodo destroys the Ring and Aragorn is crowned king. Long after the established events pass, another vital piece of Lord of the Rings lore is destined to bring about the end times of this wondrous world.
A franchise-killing fantasy detested by its own creator sets out on a streaming odyssey
The 2010s saw almost every YA literary series adapted for the big screen, and an alarming number of them failed to make it past the first hurdle after bombing spectacularly at the box office. By the admittedly low standards of the time, then, Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief and sequel Sea of Monsters combining to earn almost $430 million at the box office was a minor triumph.
A supernatural cult classic inexcusably allowed to bomb at the box office is rightfully resurrected on streaming
The mid-1990s tend to be glossed over entirely when discussing the career of Peter Jackson, so much so that you’d be forgiven for thinking he segued straight from low budget gorefests straight into The Lord of the Rings trilogy. That most definitely wasn’t the case, and it was 1996’s The Frighteners that gave him his first taste of not just the Hollywood studio system, but effects-heavy escapades.
‘The Witcher’ petition demanding the showrunners get fired so Henry Cavill can return gathers serious momentum
Henry Cavill has been referred to by his co-stars as an encyclopedia of The Witcher lore, and the actor never exactly hid the fact that he wasn’t just a massive fan of the source material, but so committed to the cause that he’d love nothing more than to stick around for an entire seven-season arc as Geralt of Rivia.
A genre-bending supernatural misfire that failed to be all things at once makes a deal with the streaming devil
The prospect of horror veteran Alexandre Aja (of High Tension, The Hills Have Eyes remake, and Piranha 3D fame) tackling an adaptation of the breakout novel by second-generation genre favorite Joe Hill with fast-rising risk-taker Daniel Radcliffe sinking his teeth into another unexpected role sounded like a match made in heaven, but Horns proved to be less than the sum of its many parts.
‘Black Panther’ producer warns you’d better not hold your breath waiting for that Disney Plus spinoff series
When Ryan Coogler was revealed to have signed a first-look development deal with the Disney empire and its many offshoots, the exciting news emerged that a Black Panther spinoff series focusing on Danai Gurira’s Okoye was on the filmmaker’s to-do list. That was all the way back in...
Everyone agrees a gory body horror torpedoed its chances at greatness with an off-the-rails ending
It’s stating the obvious to say that cinematic greatness can only be achieved by maintaining a consistently high level of quality to the first frame to the last, with 2012’s gnarly body horror American Mary shooting itself square in the foot with an ending that went so far off the rails it torpedoed the entire experience for many viewers.
Horror fans remain divided over one of the most bizarre body horror films in years
One of the beauties of art is the ability to spark an intense emotion in the eye of the beholder, with even the most bottom-of-the-barrel trash still able to stoke flames of thought. Sometimes though, all you can appreciate is the ideas behind a film you utterly reject. Kevin Smith’s...
Unstoppably negative DCU decriers wonder if the biggest movie in the world will get a sequel
Black Adam is currently the world’s highest-grossing film, but that hasn’t stopped some fans from stressing over whether or not there will be a sequel. Street_Start_763 shared that anxiety in the r/DC_Cinematic subreddit with a post asking the question, “Do you think we’ll get a Black Adam sequel, or do you think it’s dead in the water?”
Henry Cavill and ‘The Witcher’ writers reportedly didn’t see ‘eye to eye’
The Witcher fandom is running amok with speculation over Henry Cavill’s abrupt exit from the series after only three seasons, and according to a new report by Redanian Intelligence, a reliable outlet dedicated to Andrzej Sapkowski’s fictional world, our worst fears about the truth of the situation are hitting too close to reality.
Much like every other fandom, ‘The Witcher’ stans are united in their hatred of the same person
Some fans of The Witcher seem to have united in their antipathy toward one of the creative minds behind the popular Netflix series. Redditor Hotspriest shared their opinion on the matter in r/TheWitcher subreddit in a post titled, “When the one thing the entire fandom can agree on is how much they don’t like you.”
MCU theory hopes ‘Wonder Man’ will finally answer an unresolved ‘WandaVision’ mystery
The Marvel Cinematic Universe doesn’t deal in unresolved plot points and abandoned story threads, but sometimes it takes an awfully long time for them to be resolved. It’s been almost two years since WandaVision kicked off the franchise’s expansion into episodic storytelling, and yet there’s one mystery above all that fans have been demanding an answer to.
Millie Bobby Brown teases her ‘unheard of’ leading role in $200 million Netflix sci-fi ‘The Electric State’
Netflix might be canceling fan favorite shows left, right, and center (with Fate: The Winx Saga becoming the latest casualty), while also infuriating fans of established shows by replacing Henry Cavill’s Geralt of Rivia with Liam Hemsworth beginning with season 4 of The Witcher, but the platform isn’t going to give up on mega budget blockbusters packed with star power – and they don’t come much more epic than Joe and Anthony Russo’s The Electric State.
‘Andor’ fans disturbed and horrified as ‘Star Wars’ gets darker than it ever has before
This article contains spoilers for Andor episode 9. Andor‘s ninth episode is here, and let’s just say it isn’t exactly a lighthearted romp through a galaxy far, far away. Our hero is still trapped in the nightmare manufacturing prison on Narkina 5, his friend Bix is being brutally interrogated by the ISB, and the net is slowly closing in on Mon Mothma.
A turgid sci-fi that hammered another nail into the coffin of a promising career evades the authorities on streaming
As far as debut features announcing yourself to the world of cinema go, Neill Blomkamp’s District 9 remains one of the 21st Century’s finest examples. Unfortunately, the filmmaker couldn’t maintain his phenomenal early momentum, and the majority of the buzz surrounding his status as Hollywood’s newest wunderkind had all but evaporated in the wake of Chappie.
Latest Marvel News: Studio admits a Disney Plus series is way behind schedule as the rebirth of an MCU OG is teased
Happy hump day, True Believers! As has been a continuing theme of late, this Wednesday’s Marvel news is all to do with looking to the future, which isn’t surprising given that we’re at the tail-end of Phase Four and on the cusp of Phase Five. Unfortunately, not all the updates are positive, as an intriguing-sounding Disney Plus show isn’t as far along in development as it should be. On the plus side, an original MCU favorite is about to undergo a “rebirth…”
A modern horror classic that bewitched audiences gets burned at the stake by skeptics
A film that’s widely agreed to be one of the finest entries in the horror genre from the past decade is finding itself on the end of, well, a witch hunt after skeptics have begun slandering the movie that launched not just the career of its talented director but also that of its rising young star, both of whom have become major lights in Hollywood since this particular production released seven years ago.
Latest Sci-Fi News: ‘The Sandman’ is officially returning for season 2 and Millie Bobby Brown breaks down her ‘Stranger Things’ role
After months of worry that Netflix was going to can The Sandman like countless other shows in the past that failed to generate the audience participation the streaming juggernaut was aiming for, Neil Gaiman has officially revealed the live-action adaptation of his acclaimed comic series is going ahead, so brace yourself for even more footage of Tom Sturridge looking like an absolute badass in Dream’s black garb.
Latest ‘Star Wars’ News: ‘Andor’ actor reminds us not to root for her character and Count Dooku’s voice actor talks us through his ‘Tales of the Jedi’ experience
The final third of Andor‘s first season will kick off tomorrow with episode nine and, judging by the teaser for the rest of the season, we’re in for an action-packed ride. We’re hopeful that the various disconnected plot strands will combine, especially now that Dedra has left the ISB base and is in the field on Ferrix. Rebel Alliance bigwigs like Luthen, Saw Gerrera, and Mon Mothma should also combine forces, with the latter apparently set to have to make some tough decisions as she commits to the Rebellion.
Latest Gaming News: The internet braces for ‘God of War Ragnarok’ reviews as Sony announces price for PlayStation VR2
Everybody already knew that Elden Ring was going to be one of the biggest launches in the entire gaming history, but besides Miyazaki’s new title, we’re slowly creeping on the most major release of the year with God of War Ragnarok, the long-awaited sequel to the 2018 masterpiece that reinvented the hack-and-slash formula and offered a new take on Kratos’ story.
