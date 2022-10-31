Pullman City Council Set To Reject 2 Million Dollar Bid From Pullman Chamber Of Commerce For Tourism, Marketing & Event Management

Read full article on original website
Apply Today for a Pullman City Commission
The City of Pullman is accepting applications for roles on either the Civil Service Commission or Environmental Resilience Commission. To learn more about each group and apply visit the link. Once Mayor Johnson reviews all applications, he will appoint the chosen individuals to their roles and City Council will confirm...
Noon Deadline Friday To RSVP For Tuesday’s Pullman Chamber Of Commerce Luncheon With PUW Executive Director Tony Bean
Friday an noon is the deadline to RSVP for next week’s Pullman Chamber of Commerce monthly luncheon. The luncheon will feature Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport Executive Director Tony Bean. It’s at noon on Tuesday in the Gladish Community Center in Pullman.
Residents invited to Pullman Housing Workshop
The City of Pullman will host a housing workshop this Thursday from 3:00 to 6:00 pm at the City Hall Council Chambers in Pullman. Residents are invited to bring ideas and meet with land use planners to create ideas to improve accessible and affordable housing in the city. Participants can...
Dedication Ceremony for New Art Installation at Intermodal Transit Center in Moscow
The City of Moscow announced there will be a dedication ceremony for “Access” by J. Casey Doyle, a new permanent art installation at the intermodal Transit Center Sculpture Garden this Friday at 1:00 pm. This artwork is a memorial to Andrew Thatcher Becker, a longtime Moscow resident who...
Holiday Craft Sale at Palouse River Community Center
There will be a Holiday Craft Sale at the Palouse River Community Center in Princeton this Saturday from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm. Admission is free and open to all.
MURA Board Asked To Scrap 3 Year Old Proposal For Moscow Flatiron Building Near Downtown
Plans for a five-story flatiron building near downtown Moscow featuring luxury apartments and high-end officers appear to be dead. In February of 2019, the Moscow Urban Renewal Agency Board selected a project called the Moscow Flatiron to be developed South of downtown. The proposal involved the agency’s property at 6th and Jackson Streets. In March of 2019, the local government entity signed a deal with the private development company called Moscow Flatiron LLC. The deal called for the property to be sold to the developer for the project. Construction never began and the deal expired in August. The developer had until October 24th to provide MURA with an update. The firm missed that deadline. According to the agenda for Thursday’s MURA meeting, agency staff is asking the board to end talks with Moscow Flatiron LLC and seek new ideas for the property.
State Grants Awarded To City Of Potlatch & Harvard Water And Sewer District
The City of Potlatch and the Harvard water and sewer district have received grants from the State of Idaho. The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality has allocated a roughly 25,000 dollar grant to the City of Potlatch. The funding will help pay for a study to identify improvements needed for the Potlatch water system. The city will also be spending about 25,000 dollars on the study.
Application Period Opens For Open Seat On Moscow School Board
Applications are now being accepted for the open seat on the Moscow School Board. The trustee zone 3 seat opened with the resignation of Carolyn Shoemaker. Applicants must live in zone 3 which includes a portion of South Moscow and rural Moscow South and East of town. Applications must be submitted by 4:00 on Monday November 28th. The Moscow school board will make an appointment to fill the seat in December. That seat will then be up for election in November of next year. You can learn more about the application process here https://www.msd281.org/
Annual Neill’s Flowers & Gifts Holiday Open House Sunday In Downtown Pullman
The Annual Neill’s Flowers & Gifts Holiday Open House is on Sunday. The open house is from 10:00 to 4:00 at the flower shop in downtown Pullman. The event will feature a 20% off sale on all giftware along with treats.
Break-In Reported At Pullman Depot Heritage Center Caboose
Someone broke into the caboose at the Pullman Depot Heritage Center over the weekend. The Pullman Police Department responded to the center on Tuesday afternoon for a report of a busted window on the caboose. Officers say someone took a metal pipe and broke the window, entered the caboose, and moved items around. Police don’t know if anything was taken. Officers have no leads in the case.
Incoming hospital CEO says he’s focused is on community, care coordination
PULLMAN — After years of work, Lewiston native Matt Forge said his appointment as Pullman Regional Hospital’s incoming CEO feels like a homecoming. Forge, who arrived in August to shadow outgoing CEO Scott Adams, will officially step into his new role at Wednesday’s board of commissioners meeting.
2023 Landmarks of the Past Calendar
The Landmarks of the Past of Whitman County 2023 calendars are now on sale featuring regional historical backdrops from a variety of local photographers. The calendars are just $11 and available at any branch of Whitman County Library, Tick Klock Drug and Rosauers in Colfax, and the Pullman Chamber of Commerce. They are also available to order online at the link for 14 dollars.
Latah Recovery Center presents Soups On!
Latah Recovery Center will present Soups On! at the 1912 Center in Moscow on November 2nd from 11 am to 2 pm. Several restaurants in town have stepped up to provide soup and bread for the event. Tickets are $20 and are available at the link.
Colfax Library to host Community Nights every Wednesday
Colfax Library is hosting Community Nights every Wednesday this fall. Each week the library offers a fun community-oriented program, always on a Wednesday afternoon or evening. On November 2 and 9th, there will be a Board Game Night at 5:30 pm for all ages. On November 16, Kids and families...
City of Moscow to host Light Up the Season
The City of Moscow invites residents to Light up the Season on December 8th in downtown Moscow. The holiday event includes a downtown tree lighting, parade of lighted floats, and storefront decorating contest!. You can submit a float entry for the Light up the Season Parade. Float registrations are free...
Washington Idaho Symphony to host performance for their 51st Season
The Washington Idaho Symphony will host a performance of their 51st Season on Saturday, November 5 at 7:30 pm in the University of Idaho Admin Auditorium. The performance will feature Yii Kah Hoe, a Malaysian composer and a Fulbright Scholar for 2022-2023 academic year at Washington State University, as well as the Washington Idaho Symphony’s assistant professor of Horn and Music Education at WSU, Martin King.
Quilt display at Libey Gallery
The Whitman Sampler Quilt Guild of Colfax has completed a quilting challenge and has the results on display at the Libey Gallery now through November 21st. The members of the guild were given a panel with instructions to make it unrecognizable from the original panel. Through pattern selection and use of other fabrics each member was able to quilt a unique work of art to share.
Lewiston Police Department Daily Activity Log: Wednesday, November 2, 2022
LEWISTON - Below is the Lewiston Police Department daily activity log for Wednesday, November 2, 2022. --------------------------------------------------------- on the Southside door of building. no address, has x's and os on it and wrapped in blue plastic bag and red tape. it’s a package. --------------------------------------------------------- 22-L16959 Animal At Large. Incident...
Parent and Family weekend at University of Idaho
University of Idaho will host several events during Parent and Family weekend including a beer tasting, tailgating, and Vandal Football. On Friday, there will be a Beer Tasting event at Best Western Plus, University Inn from 5:00 to 8:00 pm. On Saturday there will be the Vandal Tailgate from 10...
Moscow Community Theatre presents Dracula
The Moscow Community Theatre presents Dracula at the Kenworthy Performing Arts theatre in Moscow on November 4th, 5th, 11th, and 12th at 7:30 pm, or on November 6th and 13th at 2:00 pm. General admission is 15 dollars and 10 dollars for students and seniors. Tickets are available at the...
