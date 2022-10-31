Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Josh Allen hurdle sign relocation
Zoom Buffalo has been asked by the city to take the Allen hurdle sign down. But for those still wanting a photo opportunity, the Allen sign has been relocated.
Nyheim Hines calls the Bills a ‘perfect fit’
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — Bills general manager Brandon Beane said the team has liked Nyheim Hines as far back as 2018 when he was drafted. Checking on with the Colts through the years finally blossomed into Tuesdays trade. Buffalo acquired the running back from Indianapolis while sending back Zack Moss and a conditional 6th […]
WGRZ TV
Von Miller added to Bills injury report
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Nothing seemed out of the ordinary when Von Miller skipped practice on Wednesday. Veteran rest days have been the norm for him with the Bills. That changed Thursday when Miller was added to the Bills' injury report with an ankle injury. That is significant in...
atozsports.com
Bills make a move fans didn’t know they wanted
In buzz-beater fashion, the Buffalo Bills traded for a running back!. Adam Schefter for ESPN reported at 3:57 p.m. ET that the Bills traded for running back Nyheim Hines from the Indianapolis Colts. In return, Buffalo will send a conditional fifth-round draft pick and running back Zack Moss, whose snap count has decreased to 15% of the offensive snaps this year.
atozsports.com
Bills: Brandon Beane sneaks by huge move, adds key piece to defense
Brandon Beane is back at it again. The Buffalo Bills’ general manager was able to secure a few big pieces right as the trade deadline expired. While the splash decision was the trade for Nyheim Hines, Beane had some more magic up his sleeve. Specifically, Beane picked up yet...
Yardbarker
Bills GM comments on potential Odell Beckham Jr. pursuit
Add Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane to the list of executives thinking about free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. this fall. "OBJ’s a heck of a talent," Beane said about Beckham while speaking with reporters on Wednesday, per Adam Gorski of Buffalo's WIVB. "If we did, you have to remember there’s financials, there’s roles, there’s all sorts of things that would have to line up. A guy of his talent, of course we’d look into that."
Yardbarker
Ryan Fitzpatrick names 'giant red flag' he saw with Jets QB Zach Wilson
It seems retired quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick began having concerns about New York Jets starter Zach Wilson as far back as 2021. "One of the biggest question marks I’ve had about him, and the thing that scared me last year, is when they called John Beck, his personal quarterback coach, to come out and help get his mind right during the season, and put him on staff," Fitzpatrick explained during a conversation with Ryan Glasspiegel of the New York Post. "To me, that was a giant red flag. I don’t know Zach Wilson, but that scares me a little bit.
numberfire.com
Zack Moss sent from Bills to Colts for Nyheim Hines, 6th
The Indianapolis Colts acquired running back Zack Moss and a conditional 2023 sixth-round pick from the Buffalo Bills for running back Nyheim Hines. Moss rushed 17 times for the Bills in Weeks 1-5 and then he didn't play another snap, including a healthy scratch in Week 6. He figures to step in as the primary early-down backup in Indianapolis, but playing time will still be limited while Jonathan Taylor and Deon Jackson are both healthy. Jackson is expected to replace Hines as the Colts' passing-down specialist.
Contractor selected to construct new Bills stadium
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — More progress is being made towards a new Buffalo Bills stadium. The joint venture of Gilbane Building Company and Turner Construction Company, in association with 34 Group, has been chosen to provide construction management for the planned new Bills stadium by Pegula Sports & Entertainment, according to a Thursday announcement. Gilbane […]
Packers Coach Matt LaFleur on State of Offense vs. Bills
Even while trailing by three scores, the Green Bay Packers stuck to their running game against the Buffalo Bills.
Bills at Jets: Wednesday injury reports
RB Taiwan Jones (knee) LB Tremaine Edmunds (heel) CB Tre’Davious White (knee) Notes: White was not listed on the actual injury report, which means he was a full participant despite Bills coach Sean McDermott calling him “day-to-day.” … Milano, Poyer, Edmunds were all new additions to the report. … Brown did not play in Week 8 vs. the Packers.
Bills Add Pass-Catching Running Back To Loaded Offense
The Buffalo Bills added what many perceived as the missing piece to their already top-ranked offense.
Bills vs. Jets picks, injury report and Josh Allen player props for 11/6
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to SILive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. The Buffalo Bills take on the New York Jets in Week 9 in what should be a very one-sided game. The Bills have won four games in a row heading into this Week 9 matchup, while the Jets just lost to the Patriots. Zach Wilson struggled against the New England defense in Week 8, and the Buffalo defense is even stronger.
Bills Receive Rough Injury Update Regarding Defensive Star
The Buffalo Bills came off their bye week and handled business on Sunday Night Football against the Green Bay Packers, 27-17. They are now heading into a matchup against the New York Jets in Week 9, but their secondary could be short-handed in the game. Starting safety Jordan Poyer was...
Comments / 0