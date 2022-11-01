ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGRZ TV

Von Miller added to Bills injury report

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Nothing seemed out of the ordinary when Von Miller skipped practice on Wednesday. Veteran rest days have been the norm for him with the Bills. That changed Thursday when Miller was added to the Bills' injury report with an ankle injury. That is significant in...
BUFFALO, NY
atozsports.com

Bills make a move fans didn’t know they wanted

In buzz-beater fashion, the Buffalo Bills traded for a running back!. Adam Schefter for ESPN reported at 3:57 p.m. ET that the Bills traded for running back Nyheim Hines from the Indianapolis Colts. In return, Buffalo will send a conditional fifth-round draft pick and running back Zack Moss, whose snap count has decreased to 15% of the offensive snaps this year.
BUFFALO, NY
Yardbarker

Bills GM comments on potential Odell Beckham Jr. pursuit

Add Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane to the list of executives thinking about free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. this fall. "OBJ’s a heck of a talent," Beane said about Beckham while speaking with reporters on Wednesday, per Adam Gorski of Buffalo's WIVB. "If we did, you have to remember there’s financials, there’s roles, there’s all sorts of things that would have to line up. A guy of his talent, of course we’d look into that."
BUFFALO, NY
atozsports.com

Bills: Brandon Beane sneaks by huge move, adds key piece to defense

Brandon Beane is back at it again. The Buffalo Bills’ general manager was able to secure a few big pieces right as the trade deadline expired. While the splash decision was the trade for Nyheim Hines, Beane had some more magic up his sleeve. Specifically, Beane picked up yet...
BUFFALO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy