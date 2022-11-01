Read full article on original website
Josh Allen hurdle sign relocation
Zoom Buffalo has been asked by the city to take the Allen hurdle sign down. But for those still wanting a photo opportunity, the Allen sign has been relocated.
WGRZ TV
Von Miller added to Bills injury report
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Nothing seemed out of the ordinary when Von Miller skipped practice on Wednesday. Veteran rest days have been the norm for him with the Bills. That changed Thursday when Miller was added to the Bills' injury report with an ankle injury. That is significant in...
Yardbarker
Packers fans are calling for GM Brian Gutekunst to be fired after poor NFL trade deadline
The Green Bay Packers didn't do anything at the trade deadline. General manager Brian Gutekunst was apparently in on some talks and the Packers desperately need an established wide receiver, but the deadline came and went and the transaction report up in Green Bay remained quiet. And now, Packers fans...
atozsports.com
Bills make a move fans didn’t know they wanted
In buzz-beater fashion, the Buffalo Bills traded for a running back!. Adam Schefter for ESPN reported at 3:57 p.m. ET that the Bills traded for running back Nyheim Hines from the Indianapolis Colts. In return, Buffalo will send a conditional fifth-round draft pick and running back Zack Moss, whose snap count has decreased to 15% of the offensive snaps this year.
Why Chiefs Star Travis Kelce ‘Absolutely Hates’ Playing Patriots
Travis Kelce has made four trips to Gillette Stadium since entering the NFL with the Kansas City Chiefs back in 2013. It’s safe to say the superstar tight end didn’t enjoy any of those visits to Foxboro, Mass. This isn’t because the Patriots were a major thorn in...
Yardbarker
Bills GM comments on potential Odell Beckham Jr. pursuit
Add Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane to the list of executives thinking about free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. this fall. "OBJ’s a heck of a talent," Beane said about Beckham while speaking with reporters on Wednesday, per Adam Gorski of Buffalo's WIVB. "If we did, you have to remember there’s financials, there’s roles, there’s all sorts of things that would have to line up. A guy of his talent, of course we’d look into that."
atozsports.com
Bills: Brandon Beane sneaks by huge move, adds key piece to defense
Brandon Beane is back at it again. The Buffalo Bills’ general manager was able to secure a few big pieces right as the trade deadline expired. While the splash decision was the trade for Nyheim Hines, Beane had some more magic up his sleeve. Specifically, Beane picked up yet...
John Franklin-Myers comes with fighting words on Bills QB Josh Allen
Sunday’s battle between the New York Jets and Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium is already interesting enough as a historical rivalry that is getting some added fuel thanks to some fighting words between players and one player that has gone right after the face of the Bills is Jets DE John Franklin-Myers.
New stadiums for the Titans and Bills: Who got the better deal?
Buffalo, N.Y. (WBEN) - The new Buffalo Bills stadium will no longer be the most publicly-funded stadium in the NFL, according to multiple reports.
Bills Receive Rough Injury Update Regarding Defensive Star
The Buffalo Bills came off their bye week and handled business on Sunday Night Football against the Green Bay Packers, 27-17. They are now heading into a matchup against the New York Jets in Week 9, but their secondary could be short-handed in the game. Starting safety Jordan Poyer was...
