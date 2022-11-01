Add Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane to the list of executives thinking about free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. this fall. "OBJ’s a heck of a talent," Beane said about Beckham while speaking with reporters on Wednesday, per Adam Gorski of Buffalo's WIVB. "If we did, you have to remember there’s financials, there’s roles, there’s all sorts of things that would have to line up. A guy of his talent, of course we’d look into that."

BUFFALO, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO