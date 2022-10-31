Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Investigative Attorney in the Dee Ann Warner Case Asks the Public for HelpTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
“Reverse trick-or-treating” brings Halloween fun to U-M Health C.S. Mott Children’s HospitalJournalismAnn Arbor, MI
Michigan witness photographs UFO flying out of 'portal'Roger MarshMichigan State
Field Hockey: No. 18 Buckeyes fall to No. 6 Michigan 3-1 on the roadThe LanternAnn Arbor, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Related
Michigan State football players likely to be charged over post-game brawl, coach says
The Michigan State University football players involved in a post-game tunnel fight will likely face criminal charges, according to the University of Michigan’s head coach. Jim Harbaugh told reporters that two of his players, Gemon Green and Ja’Den McBurrows, suffered injuries in the violence that unfolded after the game on Saturday.Michigan State has suspended four players following the “unacceptable” fight after the state rivals played at Michigan Stadium.“There needs to be accountability, there needs to be a full, thorough, timely investigation,” Harbaugh said.“I can’t imagine this will not result in criminal charges. The videos are bad, and it’s...
Former Ohio State Commit Has Flipped To Michigan
Ohio State and Michigan's rivalry isn't just limited to the field or court, but the recruiting trail too. On Tuesday, the Wolverines scored a huge commitment at the Buckeyes' expense, landing four-star combo guard George Washington III after he initially was slated to play for OSU. Per Jonathan Givony of...
Country’s No. 6 TE drops top schools, includes Ohio State
Savannah (Ga.) Calvary Day tight end Michael Smith is one of a handful of 2024 tight ends the Buckeyes have offered a scholarship. And he has been to an Ohio State game this season. Smith was in Ohio Stadium on September 24 as the Buckeyes beat Wisconsin 52-21. “I’m in...
Univ. of Michigan head football coach Jim Harbaugh expects Michigan State football players to be charged
University of Michigan head football coach Jim Harbaugh told reporters Monday that he believes the Michigan State University football players involved in a post-game fight at Michigan Stadium on Saturday will face criminal charges.
Paul Finebaum admonishes 'garbage' apologies from Michigan State officials
During an appearance on Get Up, college football analyst Paul Finebaum reacted to the videos of an apparent attack in the tunnel following the Michigan–Michigan State game. He also called the response from Michigan State officials “garbage.” At the same time, he has praised Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh for his response to the situation.
College Basketball World Praying For Kansas Basketball Family
A former Kansas basketball player passed away on Monday from injuries he suffered in a car crash. Gethro Muscadin, who was involved in a crash last December, passed away after he had been unresponsive since the accident, according to Jayhawks head coach Bill Self. "Gethro Muscadin passed away late last...
SEC Round-Up: Auburn Defensive Players Make Known Coach They Want
Alabama deals with anxiety issues, Napier cuts a former 5-star, Calipari disappointed in his team, Hugh Freeze is afraid of the cold, can LSU deny Bama West title, Aggie OL glad to have freshman QB, and much more
iheart.com
Kansas Suspends Head Basketball Coach Bill Self
The defending national champion Kansas Jayhawks have suspended head coach Bill Self and assistant Kurtis Townsend for the first four games of the upcoming 2022-23 season in relation to an FBI investigation into college basketball corruption launched in 2017, Stadium's Jeff Goodman initially reported on Wednesday (November 2). Self and...
Golden State Warriors Make Final Decision On Trading Draymond Green
At the time of writing, it was reported that the franchise wasn't looking at any trade talks around Draymond Green.
Cali ATH Nicholas Fernandez cuts list to five, closing in on decision
San Pedro (Calif.) athlete Nicholas Fernandez cut his list to five and is closing in on making his decision. Fernandez is arguably the top player in the L.A City section this year. He’s a two-way standout and could end up playing 3-4 different positions at the college level. We...
Five star forward Baye Fall is down to four, sets decision date
Baye Fall, a top 20 prospect in the class of 2023 is down to four schools. The 6-foot-10 five-star has set his commitment date for November 15th and will choose between Arkansas, Auburn, Rutgers, and Seton Hall. “I feel blessed because I came from nothing and now I’m at this...
Vols OL target names finalists leading up to planned announcement
A week ahead of his planned commitment, one of Tennessee's top remaining targets announced that he has narrowed his focus to four finalists. Class of 2023 offensive lineman Vysen Lang of Pike Road (Ala.) High School revealed Tuesday in a post on his Twitter account that he plans to choose between the Vols, LSU, Auburn and Texas when he makes his decision known on Nov. 8.
Everyone's Saying Same Thing about D'Andre Swift
It might be time for the Detroit Lions to find a new lead running back.
Celebrity Guest Picker Announced for Georgia vs Tennessee
ESPN College Gameday has announced that Luke Bryan will be the celebrity guest picker for the Georgia versus Tennessee game. College Gameday comes to town for the first time since the Kentucky game a year ago. Georgia was placed at No. 3 and the Volunteers were crowned with the No. 1 spot in ...
Tide on Top, But Miami, Oregon Surging Up Recruiting Rankings
The top 25 football programs are poised to make moves ahead of the Early Signing Period in December.
Review: RIVALS is the Michigan football vs. Ohio State documentary reboot you’ve been waiting for
What is a rivalry? A new series seeks out to answer that. No, not just which teams are rivals, but why do rivals exist? What are the sociological underpinnings that create such a concept?. Back in 2008, HBO tackled the Michigan football vs. Ohio State rivalry, A.K.A. ‘The Game,’ but...
5-star Ian Jackson sets third official visit
Ian Jackson is the No. 3 player in the 2024 On3 150. The 6-foot-4 guard will take his third official visit to LSU this weekend. The five-star led the u17 USA Basketball team in scoring this summer with 11.9 points. They won the FIBA gold medal. This was coming off a summer where he played up in grade on the u17 Adidas 3SSB Circuit. Jackson averaged 16.2 points and 3.8 assists while shooting 54.4 percent from the field with his Wiz Kids organization.
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan football: Wolverines-Buckeyes for B1G crown seems inevitable
Well, it’s pretty much a forgone conclusion at this point: Michigan and Ohio State’s annual regular-season-ending rivalry fiesta will ultimately decide the champion of the Big Ten and, quite likely, the conference’s representative for the College Football Playoff. It’s too bad that Michigan, No. 5 in the...
What Rick Barnes said about Gonzaga film, Monday's opener against Tennessee Tech
Tennessee head basketball coach Rick Barnes met with the media on Thursday to share his takeaways from watching the Gonzaga film, the latest on Josiah-Jordan James' health, where the Vols are defensively, depth at point guard, Monday's season-opener against Tennessee Tech and much more. Here's everything he had to say.
Behind Enemy Lines: Michigan vs. Rutgers preview
After an emotional week, the Michigan football team takes its top-five ranking and undefeated record to Piscataway for a night game against Rutgers (Saturday, 7:30 p.m., BTN). In this episode of Behind Enemy Lines, The Michigan Insider’s Alejandro Zúñiga previews Michigan vs. Rutgers with Bobby Deren of 247Sports’ Scarlet Nation. The two discuss the Scarlet Knights’ offensive woes and what the Wolverines can expect from new starting QB Gavin Wimsatt. They then focus on the solid Rutgers defense and offer their predictions for Saturday night’s game in Piscataway.
Comments / 0