ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Michigan State football players likely to be charged over post-game brawl, coach says

The Michigan State University football players involved in a post-game tunnel fight will likely face criminal charges, according to the University of Michigan’s head coach. Jim Harbaugh told reporters that two of his players, Gemon Green and Ja’Den McBurrows, suffered injuries in the violence that unfolded after the game on Saturday.Michigan State has suspended four players following the “unacceptable” fight after the state rivals played at Michigan Stadium.“There needs to be accountability, there needs to be a full, thorough, timely investigation,” Harbaugh said.“I can’t imagine this will not result in criminal charges. The videos are bad, and it’s...
The Spun

Former Ohio State Commit Has Flipped To Michigan

Ohio State and Michigan's rivalry isn't just limited to the field or court, but the recruiting trail too. On Tuesday, the Wolverines scored a huge commitment at the Buckeyes' expense, landing four-star combo guard George Washington III after he initially was slated to play for OSU. Per Jonathan Givony of...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

College Basketball World Praying For Kansas Basketball Family

A former Kansas basketball player passed away on Monday from injuries he suffered in a car crash. Gethro Muscadin, who was involved in a crash last December, passed away after he had been unresponsive since the accident, according to Jayhawks head coach Bill Self. "Gethro Muscadin passed away late last...
LAWRENCE, KS
iheart.com

Kansas Suspends Head Basketball Coach Bill Self

The defending national champion Kansas Jayhawks have suspended head coach Bill Self and assistant Kurtis Townsend for the first four games of the upcoming 2022-23 season in relation to an FBI investigation into college basketball corruption launched in 2017, Stadium's Jeff Goodman initially reported on Wednesday (November 2). Self and...
LAWRENCE, KS
247Sports

Vols OL target names finalists leading up to planned announcement

A week ahead of his planned commitment, one of Tennessee's top remaining targets announced that he has narrowed his focus to four finalists. Class of 2023 offensive lineman Vysen Lang of Pike Road (Ala.) High School revealed Tuesday in a post on his Twitter account that he plans to choose between the Vols, LSU, Auburn and Texas when he makes his decision known on Nov. 8.
KNOXVILLE, TN
DawgsDaily

Celebrity Guest Picker Announced for Georgia vs Tennessee

ESPN College Gameday has announced that Luke Bryan will be the celebrity guest picker for the Georgia versus Tennessee game. College Gameday comes to town for the first time since the Kentucky game a year ago.  Georgia was placed at No. 3 and the Volunteers were crowned with the No. 1 spot in ...
KNOXVILLE, TN
On3.com

5-star Ian Jackson sets third official visit

Ian Jackson is the No. 3 player in the 2024 On3 150. The 6-foot-4 guard will take his third official visit to LSU this weekend. The five-star led the u17 USA Basketball team in scoring this summer with 11.9 points. They won the FIBA gold medal. This was coming off a summer where he played up in grade on the u17 Adidas 3SSB Circuit. Jackson averaged 16.2 points and 3.8 assists while shooting 54.4 percent from the field with his Wiz Kids organization.
BATON ROUGE, LA
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan football: Wolverines-Buckeyes for B1G crown seems inevitable

Well, it’s pretty much a forgone conclusion at this point: Michigan and Ohio State’s annual regular-season-ending rivalry fiesta will ultimately decide the champion of the Big Ten and, quite likely, the conference’s representative for the College Football Playoff. It’s too bad that Michigan, No. 5 in the...
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Behind Enemy Lines: Michigan vs. Rutgers preview

After an emotional week, the Michigan football team takes its top-five ranking and undefeated record to Piscataway for a night game against Rutgers (Saturday, 7:30 p.m., BTN). In this episode of Behind Enemy Lines, The Michigan Insider’s Alejandro Zúñiga previews Michigan vs. Rutgers with Bobby Deren of 247Sports’ Scarlet Nation. The two discuss the Scarlet Knights’ offensive woes and what the Wolverines can expect from new starting QB Gavin Wimsatt. They then focus on the solid Rutgers defense and offer their predictions for Saturday night’s game in Piscataway.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy