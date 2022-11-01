ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyncote, PA

Phillymag.com

Express Edit Store Opens on Walnut Street

The mall-favorite shop steps up its service while staying true to its style. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. I’ll always think of Express as the place to buy going-out tops and tanks in college —...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyvoice.com

Reading Terminal Market opens new 'curbless' public space on Filbert Street

Reading Terminal Market's long-awaited expansion onto Filbert Street has finally been completed, creating a new public space in Center City for dining, shopping and cultural events. The $1.5 million project, first announced in 2019, brings 15,000 square feet of multi-purpose space to the 1100 block of Filbert St., on the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MONTCO.Today

Best Places in Montgomery County to Get a Farm-Fresh Thanksgiving Turkey

While it’s true that there’s currently still a lot of Halloween candy around and decorations up (that are likely to disappear this weekend), Thanksgiving is not that far off. If Montgomery County home chefs intend to use a farm-raised turkey rather than one frozen and wrapped in plastic, the window of time to order one will soon close. Jenn Ladd filed this Philadelphia Inquirer story on Oct. 20, 2021, earning a feather in her cap for her reporting.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
phillyyimby.com

Tower Cranes Rise at Broad and Washington at 1001 South Broad Street in Hawthorne, South Philadelphia

A pair of tower cranes have been assembled at the site of Broad and Washington, a massive 15-story, 1,111-unit development under construction at 1001 South Broad Street in Hawthorne, South Philadelphia. Designed by the BKV Group, the complex will span an entire city block at the northeast corner of the intersection of Broad Street and Washington Avenue. The 1,516,218-square-foot complex will cost nearly $306 million to construct.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
mainlinetoday.com

Where to Find Great Donuts in the Philadelphia Suburbs

From traditional glazed to over-the-top flavors, these Main Line area shops and bakeries take donuts to the next level. Looking for the perfect donut around the Main Line for a breakfast treat or a sweet snack? This list has all of the best places to get your donut fix in and around the Philadelphia suburbs.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Bethlehem Village Shoppes strip mall sold for $6.35M

BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - The Bethlehem Village Shoppes, a strip mall on the east side of Nazareth Pike in Bethlehem Township, has been sold for $6.35 million, according to Northampton County property records. That is $1.85 million more than the price it went for just over two years ago. The...
BETHLEHEM, PA
NJ.com

7-Eleven to close 1 store, sell 18 others in N.J.

7-Eleven will shutter a New Jersey store this week and sell 18 other locations across the state. The popular convenience store chain is closing its Lakehurst store (217 Route 70) on Thursday, Nov. 3. The company, which acquired Speedway last year, is also set to sell 18 of its Garden...
LAKEHURST, NJ
PhillyBite

Mr. Martino's Trattoria in Philadelphia

This old-school Italian restaurant serves authentic homemade pasta. It is set in a former 19th-century hardware store and is open only on weekends. If you go, make a reservation. The one-woman kitchen and vintage decor give it an old-world feel. It also offers an excellent BYOB option. An Old-school Italian...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Three residents win $100,000 in Pennsylvania Powerball

Three Pennsylvania residents took home $100,000 each from their winning Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball tickets, according to the PA lottery. The Powerball jackpot continues to rise as no winner has matched all six numbers yet. The winning tickets were sold at lottery retailers in Philadelphia, including Wawa, ShopRite, and Eddie's General Store. The tickets matched four of the five white balls drawn, 2-11-22-35-60, and the red Powerball 23 to win $100,000. Without the $1 Power Play option, the ticket would have been worth $50,000. The Power Play multiplier drawn was two. The Powerball jackpot rolled to an estimated annuity value of $1.5 billion, or $745.9 million cash, for the next drawing on Saturday, Nov. 5.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
eastcoasttraveller.com

5 Best Pizza Shops in Philadelphia

Angelo's Pizzeria in Philadelphia is one of the best places to get a slice of authentic pizza in Philadelphia. The restaurant opened in 2014 in a former Sarcone's Bakery storefront on South Ninth Street. The location is in the Historic Italian Market. This South Philly pizzeria is cash-only and is...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
delawaretoday.com

These Delaware Restaurants Do Soup Season Right

It’s soup season, and these Delaware eateries are serving up the warming comfort food in cups, bowls and takeout containers. Soup is part of nearly every cuisine around the world, inspiring cookbooks, fast-food restaurants and even famous Seinfeld characters (“No soup for you!”). Fortunately, there is no shortage of varieties in Delaware. Here, we dish on a few favorites to slurp up this season.
DELAWARE STATE

