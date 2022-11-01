Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The unsolved murder of R&B singer John WhiteheadBLOCK WORK MEDIAPhiladelphia, PA
Philly Wine Fest at Live Casino & Hotel in PhiladelphiaMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Tiffin Indian Cuisine opens 10th location in MalvernMarilyn JohnsonMalvern, PA
What If Bryce Harper Had Signed With The Yankees?IBWAAWashington, PA
Opinion: More Policing Will Only Sour The Relationship Between Drexel University Students and Philadelphia ResidentsCamille P.Philadelphia, PA
Phillymag.com
Express Edit Store Opens on Walnut Street
The mall-favorite shop steps up its service while staying true to its style. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. I’ll always think of Express as the place to buy going-out tops and tanks in college —...
phillyvoice.com
Reading Terminal Market opens new 'curbless' public space on Filbert Street
Reading Terminal Market's long-awaited expansion onto Filbert Street has finally been completed, creating a new public space in Center City for dining, shopping and cultural events. The $1.5 million project, first announced in 2019, brings 15,000 square feet of multi-purpose space to the 1100 block of Filbert St., on the...
Ellis Preserve in Newtown Square Enters Final Phase of Construction
A rendering of an apartment project planned for the last phase of the Ellis Preserve. Development has begun on the final phase of construction at the 218-acre Ellis Preserve at Routes 3 and 252 in Newtwon Square, reports the private equity fund manager Equus Capital Partners, Ltd. Ellis Preserve is...
Best Places in Montgomery County to Get a Farm-Fresh Thanksgiving Turkey
While it’s true that there’s currently still a lot of Halloween candy around and decorations up (that are likely to disappear this weekend), Thanksgiving is not that far off. If Montgomery County home chefs intend to use a farm-raised turkey rather than one frozen and wrapped in plastic, the window of time to order one will soon close. Jenn Ladd filed this Philadelphia Inquirer story on Oct. 20, 2021, earning a feather in her cap for her reporting.
Popular Convenience Store Chain Closing 1 NJ Location, Selling 2 in Philadelphia
A popular convenience store chain is closing one of its busy stores in the Garden State and selling others as its parent company downsizes and reorganizes itself. It's been a rough go for businesses of all shapes and sizes in New Jersey over the past couple of years. Within the...
This Bucks County Town Has Been Voted One of the Coziest in Pennsylvania
A popular town in Bucks county recently made the list for being one of the coziest spots in Pennsylvania, a major title for the area. Staff writers for MyDatingAdviser wrote about the unique town. Doylestown is considered to be one of the most wonderful places to visit in the state....
phillyyimby.com
Tower Cranes Rise at Broad and Washington at 1001 South Broad Street in Hawthorne, South Philadelphia
A pair of tower cranes have been assembled at the site of Broad and Washington, a massive 15-story, 1,111-unit development under construction at 1001 South Broad Street in Hawthorne, South Philadelphia. Designed by the BKV Group, the complex will span an entire city block at the northeast corner of the intersection of Broad Street and Washington Avenue. The 1,516,218-square-foot complex will cost nearly $306 million to construct.
mainlinetoday.com
Where to Find Great Donuts in the Philadelphia Suburbs
From traditional glazed to over-the-top flavors, these Main Line area shops and bakeries take donuts to the next level. Looking for the perfect donut around the Main Line for a breakfast treat or a sweet snack? This list has all of the best places to get your donut fix in and around the Philadelphia suburbs.
WFMZ-TV Online
Bethlehem Village Shoppes strip mall sold for $6.35M
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - The Bethlehem Village Shoppes, a strip mall on the east side of Nazareth Pike in Bethlehem Township, has been sold for $6.35 million, according to Northampton County property records. That is $1.85 million more than the price it went for just over two years ago. The...
7-Eleven to close 1 store, sell 18 others in N.J.
7-Eleven will shutter a New Jersey store this week and sell 18 other locations across the state. The popular convenience store chain is closing its Lakehurst store (217 Route 70) on Thursday, Nov. 3. The company, which acquired Speedway last year, is also set to sell 18 of its Garden...
Fairless Hills Mom Embezzled $1.8M from Her Horsham Employer; Bought Shoes, Vacations, and Furniture
Donna Laansma of Fairless Hills has been sentenced in an embezzlement case involving her Horsham employer.Image via iStock. Under sentencing from the Department of Justice for the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Eastern District of Pa., Donna Laansma will serve three years in prison and three years’ supervised release.
PhillyBite
Mr. Martino's Trattoria in Philadelphia
This old-school Italian restaurant serves authentic homemade pasta. It is set in a former 19th-century hardware store and is open only on weekends. If you go, make a reservation. The one-woman kitchen and vintage decor give it an old-world feel. It also offers an excellent BYOB option. An Old-school Italian...
phillyvoice.com
The Trocadero aims to reopen as a revamped concert venue and restaurant, state records show
The closure of the Trocadero Theatre more than three years ago was a dark day for live music in Philadelphia, which lost a venue that was treasured for its dingy character and storied past. The building at 1003 Arch St. in Chinatown, built in 1870, has sat unused since, with...
PennDOT Reviews Options for the Roosevelt Boulevard Subway, Which Would Have a Stop in Bucks County
The subway would give Bucks County residents an easy method of transportation Into Philadelphia. With talks of building a Roosevelt Boulevard subway, with a stop in Bucks County, PennDOT is studying what it would take to make it a reality. Ryan Mulligan wrote about the organization’s recent reviews in the Philadelphia Business Journal.
Three residents win $100,000 in Pennsylvania Powerball
Three Pennsylvania residents took home $100,000 each from their winning Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball tickets, according to the PA lottery. The Powerball jackpot continues to rise as no winner has matched all six numbers yet. The winning tickets were sold at lottery retailers in Philadelphia, including Wawa, ShopRite, and Eddie's General Store. The tickets matched four of the five white balls drawn, 2-11-22-35-60, and the red Powerball 23 to win $100,000. Without the $1 Power Play option, the ticket would have been worth $50,000. The Power Play multiplier drawn was two. The Powerball jackpot rolled to an estimated annuity value of $1.5 billion, or $745.9 million cash, for the next drawing on Saturday, Nov. 5.
visitbuckscounty.com
What's Up This Weekend: 24+ Fall Festivals, Beer Tastings, Concerts and More
Say hello to November! Head over to Peddler’s Village for Apple Weekend, catch a show at Bristol Riverside Theatre or hop on a train to view the beautiful fall foliage at the New Hope Railroad!. Check out our guide below for details on this weekend’s must-see events around the...
Pipersville Meat Processor to Bring Lancaster-Style Foods to Bucks County
A Bucks County meat processing facility is utilizing traditional methods of food production that have been a longtime standard in Lancaster. Dan Sullivan wrote about the processor for Lancaster Farming. Kingdom Provisions, located in Pipersville, is operated by Ephraim Stoltzfus and his son Samuel, along with business partners Ken and...
eastcoasttraveller.com
5 Best Pizza Shops in Philadelphia
Angelo's Pizzeria in Philadelphia is one of the best places to get a slice of authentic pizza in Philadelphia. The restaurant opened in 2014 in a former Sarcone's Bakery storefront on South Ninth Street. The location is in the Historic Italian Market. This South Philly pizzeria is cash-only and is...
delawaretoday.com
These Delaware Restaurants Do Soup Season Right
It’s soup season, and these Delaware eateries are serving up the warming comfort food in cups, bowls and takeout containers. Soup is part of nearly every cuisine around the world, inspiring cookbooks, fast-food restaurants and even famous Seinfeld characters (“No soup for you!”). Fortunately, there is no shortage of varieties in Delaware. Here, we dish on a few favorites to slurp up this season.
Man killed crossing Broad Street in North Philadelphia
A 61-year-old man was killed Tuesday night while crossing the street in North Philadelphia, along Broad Street. The crash happened just before about 11 p.m. at the intersection of Broad and Susquehanna Avenue.
