Pistons 108, Bucks 110: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions
The Detroit Pistons (2-6) play against the Milwaukee Bucks (0-0) at Fiserv Forum
Game Time: 8:00 PM EDT on Monday October 31, 2022
Detroit Pistons 108, Milwaukee Bucks 110 (Final)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
My favorite Holiday ain’t Halloween … #GVO pic.twitter.com/A8Mm4PfRlx – 1:33 AM
Giannis Antetokounmpo @Giannis_An34
The first six steps of the journey were great, but it’s a long road ahead. Keep going. pic.twitter.com/66oCKq3dQr – 12:33 AM
“We didn’t play our best in the 4th quarter but our best had two big plays for us.”
Coach Bud’s ASL Press Conference: pic.twitter.com/LxMUtUWPiE – 12:28 AM
✌️ictory formation.
📸 @ScienceinSport pic.twitter.com/NuPB58dxd4 – 12:22 AM
Holiday Hoopin’
25 PTS | 7 REB | 10 AST | 1 STL pic.twitter.com/HEiy52wt19 – 12:01 AM
Season-high 24 points tonight for Brook.
24 PTS | 9 REB | 2 AST pic.twitter.com/GsSTMvmGDT – 11:53 PM
It’s not always gonna be pretty..sometimes you gotta grind it out #UNDERDOG pic.twitter.com/J4yvkV7Lgy – 11:52 PM
Giannis continues his tear of 30+ point games.
30 PTS | 7 REB | 2 AST | 2 BLK pic.twitter.com/QlQUzEO2Rn – 11:44 PM
Scary hours. 👻
📸 @PicknSaveStores Pic of the Game pic.twitter.com/HZfQH3sSOT – 11:31 PM
Good game, @Detroit Pistons. See ya on Wednesday!! pic.twitter.com/s7KCqtaE6G – 11:25 PM
Teams with 6 wins:
— Bucks
— Jazz
Finals matchup preview. pic.twitter.com/Nf1U9Xj2CR – 11:23 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
#Pistons Web Editor @Keith_Langlois shares his observations following our narrow loss in Milwaukee.
🔗: nba.com/pistons/news/p… – 11:19 PM
The Bucks stave off the Pistons thanks to Jrue’s clutch three-pointer to keep their win streak alive. pic.twitter.com/8sAiJquGLg – 11:17 PM
Clutch Holiday!!
🎰 @paysbig pic.twitter.com/1lULKjKsch – 10:58 PM
No immediate update on Grayson Allen’s bruised knee from #Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer. He’ll learn more post-presser. – 10:49 PM
Jrue Holiday in his last 2 games:
34 points, 12 assists vs Hawks
25 points, 10 assists vs Pistons
This is the 2nd time in his career he has recorded at least 25 points and 10 assists in consecutive games.
Holiday also did this in 2013 with the 76ers. – 10:41 PM
HOLIDAY SZN!
Jrue with a cold step-back three 🥶 pic.twitter.com/GtINRJMJqy – 10:40 PM
Jrue Holiday ovr the last 2 games
29.5 points
11 assists
4.5 rebounds
2.5 steals
54.1% FG
44.4% 3P
78.6% FT
Giannis alter ego on the floor is the man behind the Bucks early-season success. #FeartheDeer – 10:38 PM
Halloween is our second favorite Holiday because Jrue is our favorite one. 😏🔥 pic.twitter.com/nRcZwJU77z – 10:38 PM
Cade last 4 games:
26 PTS | 8 REB | 6 AST
35 PTS | 9 REB | 8 AST
23 PTS | 10 REB | 9 AST
27 PTS | 6 REB | 7 AST
He’s averaging 23/6/7 this season. pic.twitter.com/h8nsLmCyGm – 10:36 PM
FINAL: Bucks 110, Pistons 108
– Antetokounmpo 31pts/7reb/2ast
– Holiday 25pts/7reb/10ast
– Lopez 24pts/9reb
– Portis 15pts/12reb
Advanced Stats
OffRtg: 111.2
DefRtg: 109.1
Net Rtg: +2.1
ORB%: 34.0%
DRB%: 22.5% – 10:35 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo has scored 130 points in the paint this season.
Over the last 25 seasons, the only players to score more points in the paint through their first 6 games of a season are…
Giannis Antetokounmpo in 2017-18 (142)
Shaquille O’Neal in 1998-99 (134) – 10:34 PM
Jrue Holiday tonight:
25 PTS
7 REB
10 AST
5 3P
And DPOY level defense. pic.twitter.com/i9ZLSdl9Xc – 10:34 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
FINAL: Bucks 110, Pistons 108. Detroit trailed by 16 toward the end of the 3rd. Outscored Milwaukee 31-22 in the 4th. Good effort, just couldn’t close out.
Cunningham: 27 points, 7 assists, 6 rebounds
Bogdanovic: 23 points
Ivey: 19 points, 7 rebounds – 10:33 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Final in MIL 💔
🔹@Cade Cunningham: 27 PTS / 7 AST / 6 REB / 1 STL / 1 BLK
🔹@Bojan Bogdanovic: 23 PTS / 4 REB / 2 STL
🔹@Jaden Ivey: 19 PTS / 7 REB / 2 STL
🔹@Hamidou Diallo: 13 PTS / 5 REB / 1 STL pic.twitter.com/HqI8SQeNFA – 10:33 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
FINAL: Bucks 110, Pistons 108. These two play again Wednesday.
Cunningham: 27 points, 7 assists and 6 rebounds (5TOs)
Bogey: 26 points
Ivey: 19p, 7r
Stewart: 11 points, 11 rebounds
Diallo: 13 points, 5 rebounds
Bey: 10 points – 10:32 PM
Bucks beat the Pistons 110-108 to improve to 6-0.
It’s the third time in franchise history Milwaukee has started 6-0. They won 60 games the other two times (1971-72 & 2018-19) – 10:32 PM
Alongside the nightly dominance of Giannis, the Bucks have looked for other guys to fill the big scoring gap left by Khris Middleton’s absence. The last two it’s been Jrue Holiday.
First 4 games: 56 points on 21-for-67 shooting
Last 2 games: 59 points on 20-for-37 shooting – 10:32 PM
Bogdanovic hits a 3 at the buzzer, but the Bucks still win.
FINAL: Bucks 110, Pistons 108 – 10:32 PM
The Detroit #Pistons made an excellent game in Milwaukee. They showed many good things on the floor. Cade Cunningham plays like a true leader. Despite the outcome they have a lot to keep and build off. – 10:32 PM
One thing for sure is you’re going to have to show up against these Pistons. Easy win days are over. – 10:31 PM
Bud runs a double team at Bogey… give the #Bucks coach credit. Cade will hit the shot if he gets it again. #Pistons fought their asses off on second night of back to back. – 10:30 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Pistons had a chance to tie it but Cade’s deep 3 doesn’t fall. That should do it. Fun game. After beating the Warriors last night, Detroit takes the Bucks to the final second. – 10:30 PM
The Bucks are 6-0.
Their second best player hasn’t played a single minute. pic.twitter.com/E2KaRtBxoF – 10:30 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Man, two tough misses for Cade on Detroit’s final possessions. Had good looks on that elbow jumper and 3. – 10:29 PM
Not sure if the Bucks deserve to escape with this one, but they’re about to get away with it.
Cade Cunningham gets a wide-open 3 in transition, but he missed it. Bucks grab the rebound. Two free throws from Lopez and the Bucks lead, 110-105, with 1.5 seconds left. – 10:29 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Jrue is a bad man. – 10:27 PM
The #Bucks haven’t made many threes. Jrue Holiday has a few of them.
Another huge step back triple. #Bucks lead 108-105 with 45 seconds left in regulation. – 10:27 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Tie game with less than a minute left. This has been such a great effort for the Pistons – 10:26 PM
Moments after Stewart tied the game at 105, Jrue Holiday nails a stepback 3-pointer over Ivey to give the Bucks a 108-105 lead with 45.3 seconds left. – 10:26 PM
And the Pistons and Bucks are tied at 1:05 with 57 seconds left. – 10:26 PM
The #Pistons have tied it up at 105 with under a minute to go. – 10:25 PM
Cade Cunningham has recorded at least 20 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists in 4 straight games.
That is the longest streak by a Pistons player since Grant Hill in 1999-2000.
Cunningham has scored 25+ points in 3 of the 4 games. – 10:23 PM
Brook Lopez now has four fouls with 2:26 to go in regulation. #Bucks lead the #Pistons 103-101. – 10:23 PM
The #Bucks have slowed Cade Cunningham this half (six points thus far) but Bojan Bogdanović now is up to 20 points and three other #Pistons are in double figures. – 10:19 PM
WHOA! A 3:01 Use-It-Or-Lose-It by Dwane Casey!
Bucks lead, 102-97, with 3:01 left though. Lopez has been huge tonight with 22pts/8reb. He’s been living at the rim in the second half. – 10:19 PM
The Bucks are the greatest team in world history. pic.twitter.com/gIHQSmQtFg – 10:18 PM
Jrue Holiday has another double-double: 22 points, 10 assists. The #Bucks lead the #Pistons 100-95 with 3:39 to go in regulation. – 10:15 PM
Rest of the NBA is finding out what the Celtics found out last year: Pistons are scrappy as hell. – 10:15 PM
And there is Antetokounmpo’s fifth foul with 4:56 left.
Budenholzer sends him to the bench for the time being. – 10:14 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo picks up his fifth foul and the #Pistons are in the bonus with 4:56 to go in regulation. #Bucks lead 97-93. – 10:14 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
That’s a veteran pass from @Bojan Bogdanovic 👀 pic.twitter.com/LfsVTfqZkG – 10:11 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Pistons were down two, 92-90, after a Bojan fastbreak layup. Holiday responded with a 3 on the other end. PIstons down five midway through the 4th – 10:09 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Great hustle by Cade to rectify his blunder. – 10:09 PM
And Jrue Holiday ends the drought.
A stepback triple gives the Bucks a 95-90 advantage. – 10:09 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo sits down with just over 7 minutes left in regulation, and the #Pistons have once again cut a 15-point deficit to a bucket at 92-90. – 10:08 PM
It’s a four-point game here in Fiserv Forum. Cade just got an impressive chasedown block on Carter and it’s #Pistons ball. – 10:08 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Six-point game in Milwaukee. Pistons have outscored the Bucks in the second half. Win or lose, this team may have turned a corner after last night’s win. – 10:06 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Good effort by Stewart to keep the possession alive. Good play by Bojan to get the ball right back to Stewart for a dunk.
Bucks 92, Pistons 86 with 8:26 to play. Detroit’s still in this, despite several efforts by Milwaukee to pull away – 10:04 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Effortless with the left🫴 @Jaden Ivey pic.twitter.com/1PzxAE3Kle – 10:02 PM
The Bucks have not made a 3 here in the second half. 0-for-11 after that Holiday miss.
Big part of the reason they have not been able to put the Pistons away. – 10:00 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo picks up his fourth foul 33 seconds into the fourth quarters as the #Pistons cut it to 88-80. – 9:57 PM
Final frame up next. pic.twitter.com/mgPlGhKC2c – 9:56 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
📊 Q3 📊
🔹@Cade Cunningham: 21 PTS / 4 REB / 4 AST
🔹@Bojan Bogdanovic: 14 PTS / 1 STL
🔹@Jaden Ivey: 12 PTS / 6 REB / 1 STL
🔹@Hamidou Diallo: 11 PTS / 5 REB / 1 STL pic.twitter.com/CQ7YtBfpYH – 9:55 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
End of 3: Bucks 88, Pistons 77.
Cunningham: 21 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists
Bogdanovic: 14 points
Ivey: 12 points, 6 rebounds – 9:54 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
A nice stretch by Ivey keeps the Pistons within striking distance going into the fourth. Detroit down 11. – 9:53 PM
After the #Pistons got it to within a bucket, the #Bucks stretched their lead back to 15. They end the third quarter up 88-77. Giannis Antetokounmpo has 26 while Brook Lopez and Jrue Holiday have 17 each. – 9:53 PM
After three quarters, the Bucks lead, 88-77.
Pistons cut their lead down to two points at the start of the third quarter, but the Bucks have widened the lead once again. – 9:53 PM
End of the 3rd quarter: #Bucks 88, #Pistons 77.
Cunningham: 21 pts, 4 rebs, 4 asts
Bogdanovic: 14 pts
Ivey: 12 pts, 6 rebs – 9:52 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Ibaka closed out so hard on Noel … why? Lol – 9:52 PM
Ivey is doing a good job of getting to the basket despite the Bucks’ length. – 9:50 PM
Bucks say Grayson Allen is questionable to return to tonight’s game with a left knee contusion – 9:45 PM
A scary sight when Jrue connects with Giannis. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/XNhrZ7ML1H – 9:45 PM
Bucks up, 83-69, with 3:26 left in the third quarter.
Antetokounmpo has 23pts/5reb/2ast. Lopez up to 17pts/6reb. Holiday is flirting with a triple-double with 17pts/6reb/9ast. – 9:43 PM
Grayson Allen is questionable to return with a left knee contusion. – 9:42 PM
Per @BucksPR, Grayson Allen is questionable to return to tonight’s game with a left knee contusion. – 9:41 PM
Cade York hits a 55-yard FG as time expires in the first half to give the #Browns an 11-0 halftime lead over the #Bengals. Nosers on tonight’s predictions unlikely. – 9:39 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Pistons have no answer for this big Bucks lineup. Noel/Stew are guarding Giannis, leaving Saddiq to try and fend off Lopez. – 9:35 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Jrue Holiday, in the words of World Series of Dice legend Leonard Washington, is the “cot damn devil” on defense…
just disruptive – 9:35 PM
This block is Brook’s 1,550th in his career. 🚫 pic.twitter.com/sa8Y99IIFF – 9:35 PM
After Detroit cut it two it appeared the #Bucks decided that was enough – they lead 79-65 now with 6:13 to go in the third quarter. – 9:34 PM
Pistons just don’t have enough size for this matchup.
When they’ve decided to do so, Antetokounmpo and Lopez are just punishing them underneath. – 9:34 PM
Brook Lopez is having a field day inside the paint. He’s up to 15 points and five rebounds. – 9:33 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Bogey gets a technical after arguing a non-goaltend call. Bucks are quickly up 10 after a good Piston start. – 9:33 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Giannis had scored Milwaukee’s last 10 points before that free throw from Allen. – 9:32 PM
Brook Lopez blocked Bogdanovic’s floater. He didn’t like that. Thought it was goaltended.
And gets T’d up for his continued protests. – 9:31 PM
I think we’ve seen this one a few times. 😏
Never gets old. pic.twitter.com/6qFOjqkNj4 – 9:31 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Gaining some momentum to start Q3♨️ @SaddiqBey pic.twitter.com/tJYo1xGx1F – 9:30 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Bucks are warming up, extend lead to 7. Casey timeout. – 9:29 PM
#Pistons trail 68-61 with 8:49 left in the third quarter. – 9:28 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Jrue is doing Jrue things. He knows Isaiah immediately wants to roll so he’s jumping it. It’s baited Stew into one or two fouls. Jrue probably should have gotten one or two also. – 9:28 PM
Jrue Holiday: pic.twitter.com/ZIkfmHasXp – 9:28 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo picks up his third foul trying to get separation downfield on a Jrue Holiday pass. – 9:26 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Isaiah Stewart has four fouls. Pistons really can’t afford him being in foul trouble. Might see a lot of Noel in the second half. – 9:26 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
…and just like that, the Pistons are only down 2. – 9:24 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Bojan opens the second half with a 3, and then a bad pass from Allen leads to a transition layup for Bey, plus an and-1 free throw. Pistons down two, 60-58 – 9:23 PM
Bogdanovic hits a 3 on the first possession of the second half. Grayson Allen turns it over on the second and Bey goes the length of the floor for an and-one.
And it is now a two-point game. – 9:23 PM
#Pistons cut it 60-55 to open the half.
Then the #Bucks turn it over and Saddiq Bey gets an and-one on the fastbreak going the other way. 60-58. – 9:23 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Cade has 19 points at halftime…
Scary hours😈 – 9:13 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Not a terrible end to the half for the Pistons, only down by eight going into the break after playing against the Warriors last night. Saddiq Bey got going late in the 2Q. However, that was the Cade Show: 19 points on 8-of-13 shooting.
Ivey with some good stuff, too. – 9:09 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
📊 Q2 📊
🔹@Cade Cunningham: 19 PTS / 3 REB / 1 AST
🔹@Jaden Ivey: 8 PTS / 5 REB / 1 STL
🔹@Hamidou Diallo: 7 PTS / 4 REB / 1 STL
🔹@Bojan Bogdanovic: 7 PTS / 1 REB pic.twitter.com/HxJMEzGgjF – 9:09 PM
Half: Bucks 60, Pistons 52
– Holiday 16pts/3reb/4ast
– Portis 12pts/5reb/2ast
– Antetokounmpo 11pts/2reb/2ast
Advanced Stats
OffRtg: 120.0
DefRtg: 102.0
Net Rtg: +18.0
ORB%: 19.0%
DRB%: 73.1% – 9:09 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Halftime: Bucks 60, Pistons 52. Thought that was an overall solid half for the Pistons, spearheaded by a(nother) potential career night for Cunningham.
Cunningham: 19 points (8-13 overall), 3 rebounds
Ivey: 8 points, 5 rebounds – 9:08 PM
Bobby Portis passed Brandon Knight for 25th on the #Bucks all-time three-pointers list with his 215th. – 9:08 PM
A little secret for the Detroit sports fans out there: 2 pm every day on The Ticket sets the tone and is the prep for your columnists, opinionists, sportscasters, you name it. They all listen. They run to the radio. Heck, I listen. The teams and schools do too. Pretty powerful. – 9:06 PM
#Bucks got a little sloppy in the second quarter and the #Pistons have cut it to eight at the half, 60-52. Cade Cunningham has 19 points. – 9:06 PM
Halftime: #Bucks 60, #Pistons 52.
Cunningham: 19 pts, 3 rebs, 1 ast
Ivey: 8 pts, 5 rebs
Diallo: 7 pts, 4 rebs
Bogdanovic: 7 pts – 9:06 PM
Half: Bucks 60, Pistons 52 – 9:06 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Cade does everything at one speed, and it works – 9:05 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Like some things I’m seeing from developing players in Detroit. Saddiq Bey, exploring the midrange. Same with Cade Cunningham.
Some good real estate there – 9:05 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Bringing the Detroit muscle to Milwaukee💪
@Jaden Ivey ➡️ @Isaiah Stewart pic.twitter.com/z3Ih7jJjPT – 8:57 PM
That’s some tricky passing from Jrue Holiday.
Portis ran down the middle of the floor on the break, Holiday looked towards Matthews in the corner and no-looked it to Portis for two. Bucks up, 54-42, with 4:44 left in the first half. – 8:56 PM
Cade Cunningham is 3-for-3 from behind the three-point line for Detroit. The rest of the #Pistons are 2-for-9.
#Bucks lead 54-42 with 4:44 to go in the first half. – 8:56 PM
Another timeout for the #Pistons as they trail 54-42 with 4:44 left until the half. – 8:56 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Brook Lopez somehow became eight feet tall on that dunk – 8:54 PM
Cunningham is 3-of-3 from 3. – 8:54 PM
Brook Lopez with the big dunk up and over Isaiah Stewart. – 8:54 PM
Vincent Ellis @AlabamaScribe56
Ivey either reads scouting reports or knows the league a little. How many times have we watched Pistons stubbornly try to finish over Lopez in drop coverage?
Ivey has shown awareness around the rim. – 8:53 PM
Bucks remain in control in the second quarter with a 48-37 lead with 6:54 left before halftime.
Giannis Antetokounmpo has gotten loose here in the second quarter. Up to 11 points on the night. – 8:51 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Bucks 48, Pistons 37 with 6:54 to play until halftime. Detroit has managed to stay within striking distance – 8:51 PM
#Bucks up 48-37 on the #Pistons
Detroit has five turnovers and Milwaukee is shooting 53.3% from the floor…yet Detroit is staying a bit connected. #Bucks also have four turnovers. – 8:50 PM
Grayson Allen and MarJon Beauchamp with some Euro stomps through the paint tonight vs. the #Pistons …. – 8:49 PM
MarJon Beauchamp with some second quarter run for the second straight game. – 8:45 PM
Milwaukee is 6-of-14 from the 3-point line after that triple by Allen. – 8:42 PM
Killian Hayes is out there with Ivey, Diallo, Livers and Noel. – 8:41 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Too smooth with the stepback👌 @Cade Cunningham pic.twitter.com/oFj0M2jmDL – 8:39 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
📊 Q1 📊
🔹@Cade Cunningham: 10 PTS / 3 REB / 1 AST
🔹@Jaden Ivey: 4 PTS / 1 STL pic.twitter.com/XG3hEjuOFy – 8:39 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
End of 1: Bucks 34, Pistons 23.
Cunningham: 10 points (4-5 overall, 2-3 from 3)
Pistons turned the ball over four times, and only have two assists thus far. Shot 9-22 overall and 2-8 from 3 – 8:39 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
End of 1Q: Bucks 34, Pistons 23. Cade Cunningham continues his hit streak with 10 points on 4-of-5 shooting. – 8:38 PM
After one quarter, the Bucks lead, 34-23. Bucks totally in control against the Pistons thus far.
Jrue Holiday scored 13 points in nine minutes. Bobby Portis put up a quick 7 points in six minutes. – 8:38 PM
#Bucks lead 34-23 and it doesn’t feel that close. Cade Cunningham has 10 for the #Pistons while Jrue Holiday leads Milwaukee with 13. – 8:38 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Obviously Alec Burks will play when he returns, and play a lot, but Hami has done everything to deserve some minutes when Detroit is eventually at full strength. – 8:38 PM
End of the 1st quarter: #Bucks 34, #Pistons 23.
Cunningham: 10 pts, 3 rebs
Diallo: 5 pts, 3 rebs
Ivey: 4 pts, 3 rebs – 8:38 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
That was a very good Cade stint (no surprise because he’s been on a heater). He has half of the Pistons’ points. – 8:34 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
10 points on 4-5 shooting for Cade after hitting that stepback 3. Looks like he found his touch from outside again, he’s 2-2 from 3 – 8:33 PM
Cade Cunningham connects from 3, his second of the game. He’s up to 10 points and 3 rebounds. – 8:32 PM
George Hill-Jordan Nwora-Bobby Portis-Wesley Matthews-Serge Ibaka lineup in for the #Bucks – 8:31 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Hami time on Halloween🎃 @Hamidou Diallo pic.twitter.com/4ap18W26u1 – 8:29 PM
Diallo and Noel on the floor for Detroit.
Ibaka on the floor for Milwaukee.
Oh and Cade Cunningham is playing too. – 8:29 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Cade makes the Pistons’ first 3, following a Jrue 3. Detroit down by 12 early on. – 8:29 PM
With 3:11 left in the first quarter, Mike Budenholzer takes a timeout and the Bucks lead, 29-17.
Jrue Holiday is off to a hot shooting start with 13 points on 5-of-6 shooting, including 3-of-4 from deep. – 8:29 PM
Jrue Holiday has opened this one 5-for-6 and 3-for-4 from behind the three-point line for 13 points.
His shot wasn’t falling the first four games of the season – it’s been finding the net the last 5 quarters. – 8:29 PM
Noel’s first impact play: a block on Ibaka. – 8:28 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Nerlens Noel is about to make his Pistons debut – 8:26 PM
Nerlens Noel is at the scorers table. He’ll make his #Pistons debut after this timeout. – 8:26 PM
26-12 #Bucks in the opening eight minutes of this one. – 8:26 PM
Jrue Holiday has 10 points in this first quarter. – 8:25 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
The Bucks are hitting 3s. The Pistons are not. – 8:24 PM
Just saw the replay of that foul on Bogdanovic. Hard to tell from that angle, but it didn’t look like he touched Portis. – 8:23 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Pistons down 10 early after the 3 from Lopez. Bucks are 8-13 from the floor. Pistons are 3-10 – 8:22 PM
Nerlens Noel is near the tunnel trying to stay loose. pic.twitter.com/Q6HIDSSugK – 8:21 PM
Bobby Portis checks in for the #Bucks, who go big with Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez also on the floor. – 8:20 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Bucks are up 11-4 early. Cade has both buckets for Detroit. – 8:17 PM
Bucks up, 11-4, with 7:55 left in the first quarter.
Jrue Holiday with a quick five points to get the Bucks started tonight. Grayson Allen also has four points and an assist. – 8:16 PM
#Bucks lead the #Pistons 11-4 in the early going at Fiserv Forum. Detroit has turned it over twice and the #Bucks have six points in the paint. – 8:16 PM
The #Pistons trail the Bucks 11-4 with 7:55 left in the first quarter. – 8:16 PM
Jrueski takes it right to the hoop for the first basket of the game. pic.twitter.com/vEmTDakHKJ – 8:14 PM
And Ivey commits his first foul trying to block Grayson Allen’s layup attempt. – 8:12 PM
Three fouls on the #Pistons in 68 seconds. – 8:12 PM
Jrue Holiday slithers through the lane and finishes with his left hand for tonight’s first bucket. – 8:12 PM
Offensive foul on Cunningham less than 30 minutes into the game. He bumped into Giannis off the ball. – 8:11 PM
It’s time for Bucks Basketball!! pic.twitter.com/Naar5NDQgF – 8:05 PM
If you’re curious what Dwane Casey thinks of Giannis Antetokounmpo, he name dropped Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant and Magic Johnson when he talked about Antetokounmpo’s journey to becoming MVP.
“History is going to be good to Giannis…which is unfortunate for all of us.” – Casey – 7:52 PM
The #Pistons are wearing their white association jerseys tonight, while the Bucks will wear their black statement uniforms.
I know Detroit just wore teal at home, but I think it’s so weird that the NBA went away from the traditional home (light)/road (dark) uniform matchups. – 7:51 PM
Jrue recorded 30 points & 10 assists for the 3rd time as a Buck on Saturday.
🎥 @SociosUSA pic.twitter.com/mOtet5cLCX – 7:50 PM
Note: The Bojan Bogdanovic extension fits within “extend-and-trade” limitations (5% or below in raises, no more thn 2 additional years) and while the Pistons may have no intention to trade him, legally, they can this season – 7:41 PM
Same starters as usual for the #Pistons: Cunningham, Ivey, Bey, Bogdanovic and Stewart. – 7:40 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Per a source, the second year of Bojan Bogdanovic’s two-year, $39.1 million extension is partially-guaranteed at $2 million but can raise if certain conditions are met. $2 mil is the base amount. – 7:39 PM
Brook Lopez is listed as a starter, which means he will be playing tonight. – 7:32 PM
Brook Lopez is going through his normal pregame warmup currently for the #Bucks. We’ll find out shortly if he’s, indeed, probable to play tonight vs. the #Pistons – 7:23 PM
Halloween Hoops ft. Bobby. pic.twitter.com/Mibnt4Wizq – 7:20 PM
Dwane Casey also mentioned that Jalen Duren (left ankle) may make the trip to Milwaukee tomorrow.
“He may come in tomorrow. They said that the swelling is down and he had a good workout today, so hopefully he can make it in tomorrow and be available for the game on Wednesday.” – 7:07 PM
#Pistons rookie Jalen Duren is still in Detroit after rolling an ankle last night, but head coach Dwane Casey said there’s a chance Duren heads to Milwaukee tomorrow and is available for Wednesday’s game. – 7:06 PM
Our Eastern Conference Player of the Week!!
🎥 @SociosUSA pic.twitter.com/1LZ2JoDQsr – 7:02 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Tonight’s injury report presented by @HenryFordHealth. pic.twitter.com/aJ4aqpehmu – 6:54 PM
Thanasis Antetokounmpo @Thanasis_ante43
Tribute to the legend. #LoveYouDad pic.twitter.com/ozw8cZPozx – 6:52 PM
Giannis recorded a double-double alongside Brook Lopez dropping 17 points in their 131-101 win over the Pistons on April 8, 2022.
⏪ @betwayusa Game Rewind pic.twitter.com/kephT5zn5r – 6:42 PM
Casey on Giannis: “He’s going to continue to get better, which is unfortunate for all of us.” – 6:39 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
That @Jaden Ivey heat 🕷🔥 >>> pic.twitter.com/8pqzrtsv42 – 6:38 PM
Dwane Casey when asked about Nerlens Noel’s availability for tonight: “I read somewhere where it said, ‘Break glass in case of an emergency.’ Tonight’s an emergency. We’ll break glass tonight.” – 6:35 PM
🌹
📸 @MotorolaUS pic.twitter.com/iJwLAZbyNR – 6:25 PM
#Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer said they’ll see how Brook Lopez (non-COVID illness) feels as it gets closer to game time to see if he can go against the #Pistons. – 6:22 PM
Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer tells reporters they will have to see if Brook Lopez can go for tonight’s game after warmups.
He is listed as probable with a non-COVID illness. – 6:20 PM
Fresh off a new extension, #Pistons forward Bojan Bogdanovic is getting shots up ahead of tonight’s matchup against the Bucks. pic.twitter.com/wuxNO4Icfu – 6:18 PM
Tunnel vision.
📸 @MotorolaUS pic.twitter.com/gmwO6OfvFi – 6:05 PM
The Bucks have won 13 of the last 14 games over the Pistons.
📝 @Jockey pic.twitter.com/51fkCzrVQI – 5:30 PM
What’s worse:
Red light optional Milwaukee
or
DGAF / don’t-know-how-it-works roundabout Milwaukee – 5:12 PM
Rebounding machines.
🎰 @paysbig pic.twitter.com/H84D4rx8BU – 5:01 PM
A week filled with winning!! 🔥
Plays of the Week presented by @BMO_US pic.twitter.com/AsPo7GXDnH – 4:31 PM
Newspapers still don’t get it. I want to read one particular article from the Detroit Free Press or San Diego Tribune or Anytown in America Bugle and they block the read with a subscription popup. JUST BILL ME FOR THE FRIGGING ARTICLE. Did anybody ever take a business class? – 4:27 PM
The #Bucks added Brook Lopez to the injury report for tonight’s game against the #Pistons, saying he is probable to play with a non-COVID illness. – 4:19 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Jalen Duren is out tonight with a left ankle sprain. – 4:19 PM
Will the Bucks have more or less than 6 dunks tonight?
📊 @betwayusa pic.twitter.com/88Irzyt4EU – 4:01 PM
#Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo beats out #Cavs @Donovan Mitchell for Eastern Conference honor pic.twitter.com/SOSOw1ajQH – 3:36 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo was named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week.
Cleveland’s Donovan Mitchell was among those nominated. – 3:33 PM
A lot of points were scored this past week.
Congrats to @Giannis Antetokounmpo on earning Eastern Conference Player of the Week!! pic.twitter.com/u1FXxwd5Gc – 3:32 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo has been named Eastern Conference Player of the Week, beating out, among others, #Cavs Donovan Mitchell. – 3:32 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo named Players of the Week. – 3:30 PM
Oklahoma City’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpol were just named West and East Player of the Week by the NBA.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 3:30 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
#Pistons Web Editor @Keith_Langlois talks Bogdanovic contract extension and possible future outlooks for the team ahead.
🔗: on.nba.com/3sN2Egw – 3:19 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Happy Halloween, #Pistons fans 👻🎃 pic.twitter.com/yGqPggM3mG – 3:09 PM
#Pistons rookie Jalen Duren (left ankle sprain) is officially listed as OUT for tonight’s game against the #Bucks.
He joins Marvin Bagley (right knee) and Alec Burks (left foot) on the injury report. – 2:55 PM
#Pistons Jalen Duren (left ankle sprain) is OUT for tonight at #Bucks. – 2:54 PM
“It’s just about giving back and celebrating this community and all that they’ve given to us.
Thank you to Mariah & @Giannis Antetokounmpo for your support in the Big Give Back this past weekend at @FiservForum to support @MKEdiaper. 💚 pic.twitter.com/30sb3dyEva – 2:54 PM
Brook Lopez this season:
— 1st in blocks per game
— 1st among centers in in 3s per game
Top __ center in the league. pic.twitter.com/Ujqpv48yLR – 2:27 PM
– 1st unit struggling to maintain a flow
– Lacking physicality on D
– What drove KAT’s first big performance on O
– 4-9 start last year vs 4-3 start this year
– Not being a high volume PnR team
– Suns and Bucks this week
Today’s show w/ @Christopher Hine
open.spotify.com/episode/301i8x… – 2:25 PM
In Photos: Bucks shootaround ahead of Game 1 vs. Pistons. – 2:18 PM
Comments / 0