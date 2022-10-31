Read full article on original website
ourquadcities.com
New airline flies direct to Orlando from Iowa
A new airline, Avelo Airlines, is providing nonstop service to Orlando, Fla., from Dubuque starting in January 2023. With today’s announcement of exclusive nonstop service to Orlando, Avelo introduces a “new era of affordable, convenient and reliable air travel to Dubuque and the tri-state areas of Iowa, Wisconsin and Illinois,” according to a Thursday airport release.
This Unique Practice In This Eastern Iowa City Is Illegal
Every state in America has a law or two that might make you scratch your head and think "what?" According to The Lawyer Portal, you can't drive blindfolded in Alabama, you can't wash your neighbor's car without permission in Los Angeles, you're not allowed to drive a black car on a Sunday in Denver, and it's illegal to run out of gas in Youngstown Ohio. All of these make you wonder how those laws haven't been corrected or changed in the year 2022. The state of Iowa is no different when it comes to goofy laws.
Iowa Family Wins Tuesday Family Feud, Advances To Wednesday Episode
The Loeffler family from Cedar Rapids appeared on Tuesday's episode of Family Feud and they did really well!. Not only did the Loefflers make it to the final round, they won $10,000, and will appear on Wednesday's episode of the show!. If you're in the Quad Cities, catch their second...
KCRG.com
Right On Time Dubuque Airport Successfully Lands New Airline
At 10:30 am this morning, Dubuque Regional Airport Staff, Elected Officials, and Business Leaders are to announce the landing of a new airline to service the airport. Dubuque is one of several small U.S. cities that lost its only commercial airline when American Airlines took off for the final flight out of the Dubuque Regional Airport in September.
The 10 Best Places to Get a Sandwich in Cedar Rapids [PHOTOS]
If you're looking for a place to grab a sandwich today, you have a TON of options here in the Cedar Rapids area! Here are the top ten places according to reviews on Yelp:. Open Monday through Sunday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. 5-star rating on Facebook. 99 16th...
NE Iowa Farmhouse Has A Hidden Gem In Its Barn [GALLERY]
If your looking for a home that can keep you connected with classic agriculture, look no further than this house. If you have been around the dairy industry, you may have noticed you come across fewer and fewer tie stalls now. According to the USDA, in 2007, 62 percent of dairy barns in the US used tie-stall facilities. In 2014 that number has decreased to 39 percent of dairies in the country.
Sioux City Journal
Company that bought former Vise-Grip plant in DeWitt plans exit
The future of the former Vise-Grip plant in DeWitt appears up in the air again just a few years after it reopened. Malco Products, which bought the plant in 2016 and reopened it in 2019 to make Eagle Grip locking pliers, a product similar to Vise-Grip, announced this week that it plans to exit that business early next year after fulfilling all current customer orders.
A Popular Cedar Rapids Food Truck is Going to Have Its Own Restaurant
We have good news for fans of Coyle's Hibachi Chef! The popular food truck is going to have its own permanent location in Cedar Rapids!. Coyle's Hibachi Chef has been serving customers on Center Point Road near The Blind Pig since late 2021. Whenever I drive by the parking lot its stationed at, there is almost always a line of customers waiting to order their food. I haven't tried it yet, but I've heard nothing but good things from people who have! The food truck currently has a 5-star rating on Facebook, with over 60 positive reviews.
UPDATE: Name released in Fulton shooting
UPDATE, November 3, 3:30 p.m. According to a press release from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the person who was shot and killed near Fulton on November 2 has been identified as Michael A. Berg, age 60, of the Maquoketa area. The investigation into this incident is still ongoing. EARLIER: The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office […]
biztimes.biz
Biz Buzz Monday: Manchester restaurant poised to reopen in new location
Do you have an interesting story or news tip to share about a local business? Ideas can be shared with business reporter Kayli Reese at kayli.reese@thmedia.com or 563-588-5673. Biz Buzz shares business tidbits from the tri-state area. In addition to this update from Manchester, Iowa, we will share other developments...
x1071.com
Lancaster Woman Arrested on Multiple Charges
A woman from Lancaster was arrested on several charges Sunday around 7:30pm. 27 year old Grecia Mendoza-Mendoza was arrested for Operating while Revoked, Possession of THC and Possession of an Illegal Article on East Platteville Avenue in Belmont. Mendoza-Mendoza was taken to the Lafayette County Jail where she remains in custody. Mendoza-Mendoza was also cited for No Seatbelt and Expired Registration.
iheart.com
Jackson County Man Pleads Not Guilty To Killing His Wife
(Jackson Co., IA) -- A Jackson County man accused of killing his wife is pleading not guilty in the case. Christopher Prichard is accused of shooting and killing Angela Prichard in Bellevue on October 8th. Police say Prichard admitted to killing his wife with a 20 gauge shotgun when he was arrested the next day. He'll have a pre-trial conference on December 2nd.
1650thefan.com
One Injured in Two Vehicle Black Hawk County Crash
The Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office and Dunkerton Fire and EMS responded to a motor vehicle crash Monday at the intersection of East Donald Street and North Raymond Road, about 4 miles east of Waterloo. A red Lincoln SUV, driven by 96-year old Nonnie Bartholomew of Dunkerton collided with a tan Chevrolet sedan, driven by 58-year old Sherry Wright of Dunkerton. Wright was uninjured and Bartholomew was taken to Unity Point Allen Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
