ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
seaislenews.com

$7 Million Land Sale in Sea Isle Wins State Approval

The $7 million sale of nine vacant lots that were once the site of a gas manufacturing plant operating in Sea Isle City more than 100 years ago has received final approval by a state regulatory agency. All of the property was sold as one package to a local development...
SEA ISLE CITY, NJ
thesunpapers.com

Burlington County creates grant program to support affordable housing

The Burlington County Commissioners approved the creation of a new grant program to support the development of much-needed affordable housing in the county. The board voted Oct. 26 to appropriate $3 million of the county’s federal American Rescue Plan Act allocation to fund the new Burlington County Affordable Housing Grant Program. Nonprofit organizations will be eligible to apply for a grant to support efforts to develop new affordable housing units within the county, including special populations such as families experiencing homelessness, housing instability or escaping a domestic violence situation.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
ocnjsentinel.com

Upper Township Emergency Management operations center now open

PETERSBURG — Committeeman Mark Pancoast reported Oct. 24 that the Office of Emergency Management operations center in Township Hall is finally fully operational. As part of an agreement with Ocean City, a Public Safety Answering Point recently was installed in the township facility. Pancoast said the technology provides an independent dispatch system for the township that is linked to the one at the Ocean City Police Department.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
roi-nj.com

Inspira Health opens new Vineland endoscopy center

In a move that Inspira Health officials feel will significantly increase the system’s capacity to provide outpatient gastrointestinal procedures, Inspira Health opened a new outpatient endoscopy center in the Medical Office Building on its Vineland campus. With the new center open, most patients requiring an outpatient upper endoscopy or...
VINELAND, NJ
somerspoint.com

Atlantic County Veterans Museum to Welcome Visitors on Veterans Day

The Atlantic County Veterans Museum, 189 Rt. 50 South, will be open to visitors 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11 in observance of Veterans Day. Visitors will receive a self-guided tour booklet. Face masks are encouraged and social distancing is observed. Groups of 15 or more visitors should call ahead for an appointment.
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

Will We See Snow For The Holidays In Atlantic & Cape May Counties This Year?

It almost feels too early to have to even give this topic any thought, but here we are. Can you believe Thanksgiving is only a few weeks away?. While the holidays are always an exciting time here in the Garden State, now is the time to start solidifying plans for the season. Prepare to be busier than ever as most people will be resuming with pre-pandemic-style festivities for the holidays this year.
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
ocnjsentinel.com

$2.6M field on ballot in Linwood

LINWOOD — Do voters want the city to spend $2.6 million on a turf field and lighting upgrades to All Wars Memorial Park with no increase in taxes? That’s what Linwood City Council is asking residents on the ballot this Election Day. According to an overview of the...
LINWOOD, NJ
roi-nj.com

TD Bank names new commercial market president for South/Coastal N.J.

TD Bank last week announced it appointed Gregory Carlisle as its commercial market president for South Jersey/Coastal New Jersey. Carlisle succeeds Robert Curley III, following his move to regional president of the Pennsylvania and New Jersey Metro. In this role, Carlisle will lead the local Commercial and Small Business banking...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. dispensary kicks off sales of adult legal weed

The dispensary owned by Curaleaf in Bordentown Township began adult weed sales on Tuesday, becoming the 20th store in New Jersey to sell legalized recreational adult marijuana. The company officially announced the launch of adult weed sales in Bordentown and other details of the launch in a press release on...
BORDENTOWN, NJ
PhillyBite

5 Best Antique Stores in New Jersey

- New Jersey has a few great places to visit if you're interested in antiques. These include Valentino's in Cape May, the Old Mill Antique Mall in Mullica Hill, and Mill House Antiques in Long Branch. There are also plenty of fantastic local shops, such as the Montclair Antique Center, where you can find everything from vintage jewelry to furniture.
CAPE MAY, NJ
newtownpress.com

AUBURN ROAD WAREHOUSE CAUSING CONCERN

WOOLWICH TWP. — A proposed industrial park on Auburn Road in Woolwich is causing a stir among homeowners in the neighboring residential area along Oldmans Creek Road. The location of the proposed industrial park is adjacent to the Gen. Harker Elementary School on Oldmans Creek Road and residential homes.
WOOLWICH TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

7-Eleven to close 1 store, sell 18 others in N.J.

7-Eleven will shutter a New Jersey store this week and sell 18 other locations across the state. The popular convenience store chain is closing its Lakehurst store (217 Route 70) on Thursday, Nov. 3. The company, which acquired Speedway last year, is also set to sell 18 of its Garden...
LAKEHURST, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy