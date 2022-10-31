Read full article on original website
Related
seaislenews.com
$7 Million Land Sale in Sea Isle Wins State Approval
The $7 million sale of nine vacant lots that were once the site of a gas manufacturing plant operating in Sea Isle City more than 100 years ago has received final approval by a state regulatory agency. All of the property was sold as one package to a local development...
thesunpapers.com
Burlington County creates grant program to support affordable housing
The Burlington County Commissioners approved the creation of a new grant program to support the development of much-needed affordable housing in the county. The board voted Oct. 26 to appropriate $3 million of the county’s federal American Rescue Plan Act allocation to fund the new Burlington County Affordable Housing Grant Program. Nonprofit organizations will be eligible to apply for a grant to support efforts to develop new affordable housing units within the county, including special populations such as families experiencing homelessness, housing instability or escaping a domestic violence situation.
southjerseyobserver.com
Glou. City Holding Online Auction Via GovDeals.com For Surplus Property Beginning Nov. 21
The City of Gloucester City is conducting a sale of surplus property online via govdeals.com beginning on November 21, 2022. The surplus property is being sold in an “as-is” condition without express or implied warranties. The surplus property being sold is as follows:. John Deere riding mower. Lowe...
ocnjsentinel.com
Upper Township Emergency Management operations center now open
PETERSBURG — Committeeman Mark Pancoast reported Oct. 24 that the Office of Emergency Management operations center in Township Hall is finally fully operational. As part of an agreement with Ocean City, a Public Safety Answering Point recently was installed in the township facility. Pancoast said the technology provides an independent dispatch system for the township that is linked to the one at the Ocean City Police Department.
AC Board of Education Signs 5-Year Lease To Pay Exorbitant $$$
Atlantic City Board of Education Member John Devlin has confirmed that the AC BOE has signed a 5-year lease to rent office space for the Atlantic City Public Schools central administration offices. According to Devlin, the 5-year deal will cost the taxpayers of Atlantic City more than $ 700,000 per-year....
roi-nj.com
Inspira Health opens new Vineland endoscopy center
In a move that Inspira Health officials feel will significantly increase the system’s capacity to provide outpatient gastrointestinal procedures, Inspira Health opened a new outpatient endoscopy center in the Medical Office Building on its Vineland campus. With the new center open, most patients requiring an outpatient upper endoscopy or...
somerspoint.com
Atlantic County Veterans Museum to Welcome Visitors on Veterans Day
The Atlantic County Veterans Museum, 189 Rt. 50 South, will be open to visitors 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11 in observance of Veterans Day. Visitors will receive a self-guided tour booklet. Face masks are encouraged and social distancing is observed. Groups of 15 or more visitors should call ahead for an appointment.
Cherry Hill awarded $11.36 million in ARPA funds
The Township of Cherry Hill has been awarded a total of $11.36 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to respond to the COVID-19 public health emergency and its economic impact. “This pandemic has adversely affected the quality of life all of us over the past two years,” said...
Atlantic County, NJ Sheriff’s Department Issues Scam Alert
The Atlantic County, NJ Sheriff’s Department is warning residents that scam artists are getting more and more aggressive in their efforts. They have confirmed that they have received reports about a phone scam. The scam artists are scaring people into believing that there is a warrant for their arrest...
Federal authorities bust catalytic converter theft ring with ties to New Jersey
A nationwide catalytic converter theft ring investigation ended with several arrests and raids by the FBI – including in New Jersey.
Will We See Snow For The Holidays In Atlantic & Cape May Counties This Year?
It almost feels too early to have to even give this topic any thought, but here we are. Can you believe Thanksgiving is only a few weeks away?. While the holidays are always an exciting time here in the Garden State, now is the time to start solidifying plans for the season. Prepare to be busier than ever as most people will be resuming with pre-pandemic-style festivities for the holidays this year.
ocnjsentinel.com
$2.6M field on ballot in Linwood
LINWOOD — Do voters want the city to spend $2.6 million on a turf field and lighting upgrades to All Wars Memorial Park with no increase in taxes? That’s what Linwood City Council is asking residents on the ballot this Election Day. According to an overview of the...
roi-nj.com
TD Bank names new commercial market president for South/Coastal N.J.
TD Bank last week announced it appointed Gregory Carlisle as its commercial market president for South Jersey/Coastal New Jersey. Carlisle succeeds Robert Curley III, following his move to regional president of the Pennsylvania and New Jersey Metro. In this role, Carlisle will lead the local Commercial and Small Business banking...
N.J. dispensary kicks off sales of adult legal weed
The dispensary owned by Curaleaf in Bordentown Township began adult weed sales on Tuesday, becoming the 20th store in New Jersey to sell legalized recreational adult marijuana. The company officially announced the launch of adult weed sales in Bordentown and other details of the launch in a press release on...
PhillyBite
5 Best Antique Stores in New Jersey
- New Jersey has a few great places to visit if you're interested in antiques. These include Valentino's in Cape May, the Old Mill Antique Mall in Mullica Hill, and Mill House Antiques in Long Branch. There are also plenty of fantastic local shops, such as the Montclair Antique Center, where you can find everything from vintage jewelry to furniture.
newtownpress.com
AUBURN ROAD WAREHOUSE CAUSING CONCERN
WOOLWICH TWP. — A proposed industrial park on Auburn Road in Woolwich is causing a stir among homeowners in the neighboring residential area along Oldmans Creek Road. The location of the proposed industrial park is adjacent to the Gen. Harker Elementary School on Oldmans Creek Road and residential homes.
7-Eleven to close 1 store, sell 18 others in N.J.
7-Eleven will shutter a New Jersey store this week and sell 18 other locations across the state. The popular convenience store chain is closing its Lakehurst store (217 Route 70) on Thursday, Nov. 3. The company, which acquired Speedway last year, is also set to sell 18 of its Garden...
The price of homes sold recently in South Jersey. Deed transfers, Sept. 19-25, 2022.
Below are real estate transactions for Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Monmouth, Ocean and Salem counties for Sept. 19-25. Look for Central Jersey real estate transactions on realestate.nj.com on Tuesday, Nov. 1, and North Jersey transactions on Wednesday, Nov. 2. Entries show property address followed by selling price...
3 Separate $50,000 Winning Powerball Lottery Tickets Sold in South Jersey
The Halloween night Powerball drawing was very profitable for three players in South Jersey. Three separate $50,000 winning lottery tickets were sold in Burlington County, Camden County, and Ocean County. Those winning tickets reportedly matched four of the five white balls and the red Power Ball drawn Monday, October 31st,...
Man Found Guilty of Murdering Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Woman in 2014
Authorities say a man who was originally from Mays Landing has been found guilty of murdering a woman from Egg Harbor Township in 2014. The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says on Wednesday, a jury found 42-year-old Timothy Wright guilty of first-degree murder. Wright was charged with strangulating and killing 25-year-old...
Comments / 0